League One Scores & Results

Wycombe Wanderers face MK Dons in the first League One play-off tonight and we envisage a closely fought encounter in this one, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest League One scores and results ahead of tonight’s game. Here you can also join any of our featured betting partners and take advantage of the many free bet bonuses and other promotions which can be used on this match.

Wycombe Wanderers v MK Dons Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Thursday 5th May 2022

Four of Wycombe’s last five games have seen under 2.5 goals

Only one team has scored in each of MK Dons’ last three matches

Wycombe have kept clean sheets in each of their last six home games

Wycombe have won five of their last six home games to nil

Wycombe Wanderers managed to sneak into the top-six in the League One table on the final day of the season and tonight they lock horns with a MK Dons side which missed out on the final automatic promotion berth by just a single point.

Wycombe Wanderers dropped down to League One from the Championship at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and they have entered the play-offs on the back of a twelve-game unbeaten run which saw the Chairboys edge out Plymouth Argyle in the battle for a top six finish to the season.

Two seasons ago they reached the League One play-off final where they defeated Oxford United to the tune of 2-1 to reach the second tier for the first time in the club’s history, however they will be up against it when they lock horns with an MK Dons side which thrashed Plymouth on their travels last time out.

MK Dons demolished the Pilgrims 5-0 at Home Park on Saturday afternoon with Scott Twine scoring all-but-one of the visitors’ goals. The Dons were last in the second tier back in 2015/16 and since then this has been their first appearance in the play-offs. Liam Manning’s men enjoyed an excellent campaign with 89 points collected from their 46 league outings, however just three wins from their final six games was enough to deny them an automatic promotion berth.

This will be a cagey affair with neither side wanting to slip-up, however the Dons will be buoyed by their recent meetings with Wycombe Wanderers which resulted in 1-0 wins home and away in the league this season as well as a 2-1 victory in the Papa John’s Trophy.

On that basis, well be siding with the visitors to win this encounter and with four of Wycombe’s last five games involving under 2.5 goals, we’ll also be siding with this outcome for additional value.

Back MK Dons to win and under 2.5 goals at best odds of 4/1