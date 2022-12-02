World Cup Scores & Results

We’re now almost at the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest World Cup scores and results.

Update: 02.12.22

The knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup get underway this weekend and as with the group stages of the competition, we envisage a few surprises and upsets as we edge ever closer to the business end of the tournament. Some big names have already exited the competition, most notably Germany and Belgium while we have also seen some amazing results such as japan’s victories over Germany and Spain as well as Argentina’s defeat to Saudi Arabia. The elite players have also been having their own individual battle as they fight it out for the coveted Golden Boot and we take a look at the most likely candidates according to the bookmaker odds…

1: Kylian Mbappe @ 3/1

France ensured their progression into the last sixteen of the 2022 World Cup with a fine group campaign which saw them beat Australia and Denmark but surprisingly lose to Tunisia. Kylian Mbappe has been key to France’s success thus far with three goals scored and one assist made, therefore it should come as no surprise to see him priced as firm favourite to finish the competition as top scorer. The defending champions are expected to go deep into the tournament and it’s likely that Mbappe will feature again in the days ahead.

2: Lionel Messi @ 13/2

Lionel Messi opened his scoring for Argentina at this World Cup with a goal from the spot in the 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia and he added a second from outside the box in the 2-0 win over Mexico. Argentina have now qualified for the last sixteen of the World Cup and Messi will be eager to add to his goal tally between now and the end of the campaign.

3: Richarlison @ 17/2

Richardson has already banged in two goals for Brazil and as such he has played a pivotal role in assuring for his side a place in the last sixteen of the World Cup. Brazil face Cameroon in their final group match and with qualification for the knockout rounds already assured, Richardson will be bidding to continue his scoring form for the rest of the competition.

4: Alvaro Morata @ 17/2

Alvarado Morata scored his third goal at the 2022 World Cup in the shock 2-1 defeat to Japan last night, a result which condemned Germany to an early exit from the tournament. With three goals to his name, Morata is a real contender for the Golden Boot and with Spain expected to go deep into the competition, there is every reason to believe that Morata will add to his already impressive tally.

29.11.22

The 2022 World Cup is now very much in full swing and several sides have already booked their places in the knockout stages of the competition. Brazil lead the way in the betting market to win the competition outright, however many elite players are having their own individual battle in the race to be named top goalscorer in the competition. The big question is, who will win the Golden Boot in Qatar?

1: Kylian Mbappe @ 9/4

Having tormented Australia with his devastating pace and grabbing a goal as well as an assist in France’s tournament opener, Kylian Mbappe is emerging as the talisman for Les Bleus in this World Cup. He took the match against Denmark by the scuff of the neck when sending his first-time finish past Schmeichel and bundling home the match-winner to send his men into the knockout stages of the tournament.

2: Lionel Messi @ 7/1

Lionel Messi scored the opener from the spot in Argentina’s tournament opener against Saudi Arabia but despite the South Americans finding the back of the net three more times before the break (each ruled offside), they suffered a surprise defeat in one of the big shocks of the group stages. He managed to dig Argentina out of a hole with an excellent goal from outside the box in the subsequent 2-0 win over Mexico and he is 7/1 to win the Golden Boot in Qatar.

3: Richarlison @ 15/2

As number 9 in the four-man attack, Richarlison failed to impose himself much in the first half against Serbia, however in the 62nd minute he found the net off a rebound off the Serbian keeper and fired in an overhead kick just eleven minutes later to power his side into a 2-0 win.

4: Alvaro Morata @ 16/1

Morata scored once in the 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their tournament opener and he followed this by scoring a very important goal off the bench in the subsequent meeting with Germany. With two goals to hi name, Morata is a 16/1 shot for the Golden Boot at this year’s World Cup.