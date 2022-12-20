World Cup Odds

Update: 20.12.22

As we wave goodbye to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England are 9/1 to triumph in the 2026 edition while this year’s winners Argentina are priced as fourth favourites to successfully defend their crown.

Despite crashing out of the 2022 World Cup at the quarter-final stage against eventual third-place finishers Croatia, Brazil are favourites to go all the way in the 2026 renewal the tournament. Prior to exiting the competition, Brazil were big favourites in Qatar and it required a penalty shoot-out for Croatia to send them packing.

Beaten finalists France are available at a best price of 7/1 in the 2026 World Cup (worst price 5/1). Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to bag a hat-trick in a World Cup final and the PSG star will be 27 years old when the competition returns in four years’ time.

England are third in the market to be crowned World Champions in 2026 at best odds of 9/1 and a lowest price of 7/1. The bookmakers are firmly of the opinion that the latest ‘golden’ generation of Three Lions including Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham will be on course to peak in the US, Canada and Mexico.

It’s unlikely that Lionel Messi will be taking part in the competition in 2026 given that he will be 39 years of age, however his team are priced at 10/1 to successfully defend their crown. Germany are also a 10/1 shot to bounce back from their disappointing group stage exit of 2022 while manager-less Spain are best odds of 11/1 and a low price of 8/1.

2026 World Cup Winner Best Odds

Brazil – Best Odds 6/1 Worst Odds 5/1

France – Best Odds 7/1 Worst Odds 5/1

England – Best Odds 9/1 Worst Odds 7/1

Argentina – Best Odds 10/1 Worst Odds 8/1

Germany – Best Odds 10/1 Worst Odds 9/1

Spain – Best Odds 11/1 Worst Odds 8/1

Update: 15.12.22

France brushed aside a determined Morocco side last night to book for themselves a place in the World Cup final for a second successive time where they will go head-to-head with Argentina.

Defending world champions France were made to work hard for their win last night but while they were very much under the cosh for large parts of the second half, Les Bleus kept control of the game and sent themselves through to the final of the competition with a 2-0 victory. This is France’s second successive time in the final and they are now just one step away from lifting the trophy for a third time, having previously won in 1998 and 2018.

Having thumped 2018 finalists Croatia to the tune of 3-0 in the semi-finals, Argentina will certainly have ideas of their own. Despite losing their opening game against Saudi Arabia, the South Americans have been on excellent form throughout this competition and they are worthy of a place in the final. There’s little doubt that Messi and co. will provide France with very tough opposition on Sunday afternoon and the bookies are having a hard time splitting the pair, both sides priced around 10/11 to lift the trophy.

World Cup 2022 Final Betting Odds

Result in 90 minutes

8/5 – France

17/10 – Argentina

2/1 – Draw

To Lift Trophy

10/11 – Argentina

10/11 – France

First Goalscorer

7/2 – Lionel Messi

4/1 – Kylian Mbappe

11/2 – Olivier Giroud

11/2 – Julian Alvarez

6/1 – Lautaro Martinez

13/2 – Paulo Dybala

Anytime Goalscorer

17/10 – Lionel Messi

2/1 – Kylian Mbappe

12/5 – Olivier Giroud

5/2 – Julian Alvarez

13/5 – Lautaro Martinez

14/5 – Paulo Dybala

Update: 14.12.22

With Argentina having thumped Croatia to the tune of 3-0 in the first of the two semi-finals last night, there are now just three sides left in the competition and this will be whittled down to two when defending champions France do battle with Morocco this evening.

The 2022 World Cup is almost at an end with just two games left to play before we discover who the victor is. There have been many surprises along the way and with Morocco still in contention, there’s a possibility that the biggest shock of all could be ahead. Will Morocco shock the footballing world by winning the competition? It’s possible but the likelihood is that it will go either to Argentina or defending champions France.

Argentina 10/11

Argentina surprisingly lost to Saudi Arabia in their World Cup opener last month but they have bounced back in emphatic style to make it through to the final of the competition where they will face either France or Morocco. The South Americans easily brushed aside Croatia last night to book their place in the final and ahead of tonight’s match they are favourites to win their first World Cup trophy since 1986 at odds of 10/11.

France 5/4

Defending world champions France were made to work hard for their win over England in their quarter-final outing and while Les Bleus were second best for much of that encounter, the 2-1 win over Gareth Southgate’s men was enough to send them through to the semi-finals of the competition where many envisage them getting the better of Morocco. France are second favourites to win the World Cup at a general 5/4 but victory over Morocco will likely be enough to send them back to the top of the betting.

Morocco 11/1

Morocco have been the surprise package at this World Cup although while the North Africans brushed aside Spain and Portugal en-route to this stage of the tournament, they will be facing a step-up in class when they lock horns with France this evening. Many don’t give the Moroccans much of a chance in this semi-final but as others have found to their cost, it would be unwise to write off this particular underdog.

Update: 13.12.22

Only four sides are left in the 2022 World Cup and the semi-finals of the competition get underway tonight when Argentina do battle with 2018 finalists Croatia. Defending champions France then go head-to-head with surprise package Morocco on Wednesday evening. Will we see a repeat of the 2018 final when France faced Croatia or will both sides be knocked out at the semi-final stage? We’ll soon find out.

The 2022 World Cup has thrown up quite a few surprises along the way but we’re now getting down to the nitty gritty with just four sides left in contention. It’s not a massive shock to see the likes of Croatia, France and Argentina appearing at this stage of proceedings but it is a big surprise to see Morocco take part in the semi-finals, the Atlas lions being the first ever African side to make it this far at a World Cup.

Croatia gave us the most recent shock when knocking tournament favourites Brazil out of the competition and they will be confident of taking another South American scalp on Wednesday evening, while France will be more than confident now seeing off a Morocco side which have edged past Spain and Portugal en-route to this stage.

Unsurprisingly, defending world champions France are firm favourites to once again lift the trophy at general odds of 11/10 while Argentina are next in the betting at odds as high as 17/10. 2018 beaten finalists Croatia are a general 15/2 punt to go one better than four years ago while Morocco are 10/1 to give us the biggest ever upset in World Cup history by actually getting their hands on the trophy.

World Cup 2022 Winner Odds

11/10 – France

17/10 – Argentina

15/2 – Croatia

10/1 – Morocco

Update: 07.12.22

We’re now at the quarter-final stage of the 2022 World Cup with just eight teams left in contention for the coveted trophy and the action continues this weekend with some thrilling ties lined up.

The final last-sixteen games in the 2022 World Cup took place yesterday and while Portugal easily got the better of Switzerland as many expected, Morocco caused another upset by dumping fancied Spain out of the competition following extra-time and a penalty shoot-out. With no goals having been scored in 120 minutes of open play, both sides took their turn from the spot and Spain failed to find the back of the net in any of their opening three penalties, Morocco missing just one of their first four to send themselves through to the last eight of the competition for the first time in their history.

As we head ever closer to the sharp end of the tournament, the odds on Brazil winning the trophy for the first time since 2002 continue to shorten with most bookmakers now going 9/5 that the South Americans go all the way in Qatar. Defending champions France are a general 4/1 shot for the trophy ahead of their weekend clash with England while Argentina are priced at 6/1 for their first World Cup success since 1986.

On the back of their comprehensive 6-1 mauling of Switzerland last night, Portugal are now just 13/2 to win the competition, the same odds as England who face a tough assignment against France on Saturday evening. The Netherlands are next in the betting at odds as high as 17/1 while Croatia and surprise package Morocco complete the market at odds as high as 45/1 apiece.

World Cup 2022 Winner Odds

9/5 – Brazil

4/1 – France

6/1 – Argentina

13/2 – Portugal

13/2 – England

17/1 – Netherlands

45/1 – Croatia

45/1 – Morocco

Update: 06.12.22

The knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup are now very much underway and several big names have been dumped out of the competition, most notably Germany who failed to make it past the group stages. The big question is, who will be lifting the trophy later this month?

At the time of writing, just ten nations are left in the 2022 World Cup and with the quarter-finals of the tournament fast approaching, things are fast hotting up. A determined Japan fought valiantly against 2018 finalists Croatia before losing in a penalty shoot-out earlier this week while South Korea succumbed to the might of competition favourites Brazil last night.

England successfully brushed aside Senegal in a relatively one-sided affair at the weekend and will now be looking forward to their quarter-final meeting with France, the Three Lions having scored twelve goals in their four tournament outings with just two conceded during that time.

At this stage of proceedings, Brazil are firm favourites to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years with most bookmakers going 2/1 that the trophy heads to South America for the first time since 2002. Defending champions France are second in the market at odds of 9/2 ahead of their clash with Gareth Southgate’s men while Argentina are a general 11/2 punt for World Cup glory.

England come next in the betting at odds as low as 5/1 and as high as 7/1 while Spain complete the top five at odds of 8/1.

Elsewhere, Portugal and the Netherlands are as high as 14/1 apiece while Croatia, Switzerland and Morocco are all rank outsiders at best odds of 40/1, 100/1 and 125/1 respectively.

World Cup 2022 Winner Odds

2/1 – Brazil

9/2 – France

11/2 – Argentina

7/1 – England

8/1 – Spain

14/1 – Portugal

14/1 – Netherlands

40/1 – Croatia

100/1 – Switzerland

125/1 – Morocco

Update: 02.12.22

All-but-two groups in the 2022 World Cup have completed their fixtures and some big names have departed from the competition, most notably Germany who limped out at the group stages following a shock win by Japan against Spain in the same group.

There have been shocks galore in the 2022 World Cup and we haven’t even finished the group stages of the competition yet. The biggest shocks thus far have been Japan who, having beaten Germany and Spain, have finished at the summit of Group E. Spain finished second in this group while Germany and Costa Rica (who actually claimed all three of their points with a win against Japan) were eliminated at this stage.

Elsewhere, Denmark saw themselves exit the competition following a surprise defeat to Australia while fancied Belgium have been in complete disarray and will head home having finished third in their group behind Croatia and winners Morocco.

Brazil have been far from impressive thus far in the competition but they have done enough to sit on the top of Group G ahead of their final match against Cameroon. The South Americans have already edged past Serbia and Cameroon and it’s possible that they might finish the group stages as the only team to amass nine points (Portugal also with six points ahead of their final game).

Despite not hitting top gear as yet, Brazil are firm favourites to go all the way in Qatar with most bookmakers going 12/5 that they lift the trophy. Argentina – who surprisingly lost their opening game against Saudi Arabia – come in next at odds of 5/1 while defending champions France are slightly behind at 11/2. Spain are a general 6/1 punt for the prize despite losing to Japan last night while England can be backed as low as 6/1 and as high as 19/2 to win their first World Cup since 1966.

29.11.22

We’re fast approaching the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup and several sides have now booked their place in the next round of the competition.

The group stages of the 2022 World Cup have thrown up a few surprises, most notably Argentina’s defeat by Saudi Arabia and Germany’s defeat at the hands of Japan, however for the most part the form book has been bang on and this is reflected in the odds for the elite sides in the competition. Brazil remain firm favourites to win the competition at general odds of 5/2 following their wins over Serbia and Switzerland, the South Americans having secured their passage into the knockout stages ahead of their final group outings against Cameroon.

Defending champions France are second in the betting market at a general 11/2, Les Bleus having also secured their place in the next round thanks to wins over Australia and Denmark. Spain come in next at 6/1 thanks to their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and draw with Germany, however the Spaniards have yet to secure their passage into the next round from what is still a pretty tight Group E.

Despite losing to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina are a general 8/1 shot to get their hands on the trophy while England complete the top five in the betting at 9/1. The Three Lions demolished Iran to the tune of 6-2 in their tournament opener but they were somewhat lacklustre when drawing 0-0 with the USA in their last outing. Gareth Southgate’s men are almost through to the knockout stages of the competition and a win over Wales tonight would be more than enough to send them through as group winners.

World Cup Betting Odds

5/2 – Brazil

11/2 – France

6/1 – Spain

8/1 – Argentina

9/1 – England

12/1 – Portugal

12/1 – Germany

17/1 – Netherlands

55/1 – Croatia

80/1 – Denmark

80/1 – Belgium