World Cup Odds

Update: 02.11.22

All-but-two groups in the 2022 World Cup have completed their fixtures and some big names have departed from the competition, most notably Germany who limped out at the group stages following a shock win by Japan against Spain in the same group.

There have been shocks galore in the 2022 World Cup and we haven’t even finished the group stages of the competition yet. The biggest shocks thus far have been Japan who, having beaten Germany and Spain, have finished at the summit of Group E. Spain finished second in this group while Germany and Costa Rica (who actually claimed all three of their points with a win against Japan) were eliminated at this stage.

Elsewhere, Denmark saw themselves exit the competition following a surprise defeat to Australia while fancied Belgium have been in complete disarray and will head home having finished third in their group behind Croatia and winners Morocco.

Brazil have been far from impressive thus far in the competition but they have done enough to sit on the top of Group G ahead of their final match against Cameroon. The South Americans have already edged past Serbia and Cameroon and it’s possible that they might finish the group stages as the only team to amass nine points (Portugal also with six points ahead of their final game).

Despite not hitting top gear as yet, Brazil are firm favourites to go all the way in Qatar with most bookmakers going 12/5 that they lift the trophy. Argentina – who surprisingly lost their opening game against Saudi Arabia – come in next at odds of 5/1 while defending champions France are slightly behind at 11/2. Spain are a general 6/1 punt for the prize despite losing to Japan last night while England can be backed as low as 6/1 and as high as 19/2 to win their first World Cup since 1966.

29.11.22

We’re fast approaching the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup and several sides have now booked their place in the next round of the competition.

The group stages of the 2022 World Cup have thrown up a few surprises, most notably Argentina’s defeat by Saudi Arabia and Germany’s defeat at the hands of Japan, however for the most part the form book has been bang on and this is reflected in the odds for the elite sides in the competition. Brazil remain firm favourites to win the competition at general odds of 5/2 following their wins over Serbia and Switzerland, the South Americans having secured their passage into the knockout stages ahead of their final group outings against Cameroon.

Defending champions France are second in the betting market at a general 11/2, Les Bleus having also secured their place in the next round thanks to wins over Australia and Denmark. Spain come in next at 6/1 thanks to their 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica and draw with Germany, however the Spaniards have yet to secure their passage into the next round from what is still a pretty tight Group E.

Despite losing to Saudi Arabia in their tournament opener, Argentina are a general 8/1 shot to get their hands on the trophy while England complete the top five in the betting at 9/1. The Three Lions demolished Iran to the tune of 6-2 in their tournament opener but they were somewhat lacklustre when drawing 0-0 with the USA in their last outing. Gareth Southgate’s men are almost through to the knockout stages of the competition and a win over Wales tonight would be more than enough to send them through as group winners.

World Cup Betting Odds

5/2 – Brazil

11/2 – France

6/1 – Spain

8/1 – Argentina

9/1 – England

12/1 – Portugal

12/1 – Germany

17/1 – Netherlands

55/1 – Croatia

80/1 – Denmark

80/1 – Belgium