England World Cup Odds

Now that the The 2022 World Cup is now less than five months away and as such, now is a great time to check out the latest England World Cup odds and offers as the Three Lions boss considers his squad for next year.

England World Cup Odds: Who will be added to the squad for Qatar 22?

The bookmaker odds highly suggest that England boss Gareth Southgate won’t be making wholesale personnel changes to his line-up for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however the likes of Jason Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been told they have much to do in order to make the cut.

Sancho and Rashford have been left out of the last two Three Lions squads and they are fast running out of time to be included in the line-up for Qatar. After falling out of favour with Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and missing the latter stages of the 2021/22 campaign through injury, Luke Shaw finds himself in a very similar position as the 2022 World Cup creeps ever closer.

Rashford has been something of a national hero for his recent charity work, however while he was one of the Three Lion’s biggest stars, he has lost his place for both club and country following a noticeable drop in form. Sancho was also an England regular but he has fallen right down the pecking order after failing to live up to expectations following his big-money move to Manchester United last summer.

The provisional England squad for the 2022 World Cup will be released to FIFA on 21st October but this will be purely a lengthy list of names which won’t be made public. The official announcement will be made in November.

England World Cup Squad Odds

1/20 – Mason Mount

1/20 – Phil Foden

1/20 – John Stones

1/20 – Declan Rice

1/20 – Harry Kane

1/20 – Harry Maguire

1/20 – Aaron Ramsdale

1/20 – Jordan Pickford

1/20 – Jude Bellingham

1/16 – Jack Grealish

1/12 – Raheem Sterling

1/10 – Ben Chilwell

1/10 – Trent Alexander-Arnold

1/10 – Bukayo Saka

1/7 – Kyle Walker

1/5 – Kalvin Phillips

1/5 – Reece James

1/4 – Luke Shaw