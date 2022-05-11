Wolves Scores & Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in Premier League action this evening when they go head-to-head with league leaders and title favourites Manchester City at Molineux, therefore now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Wolves scores and results ahead of this very important encounter.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 8:15pm, Wednesday 11th May 2022

Wolves have lost 1-0 at home to four of the sides currently in the top six this season

The home side have failed to beat any of the top six at home this term

Man City have scored an average of 3.67 goals in each of their last six matches

There was another major twist in the Premier League title race at the weekend when Liverpool dropped points in a 1-1 draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City demolished Newcastle United 5-0 to open up a three point lead at the top of the table, this lead now down to goal difference following Liverpool’s win over Aston Villa last night.

With Pep Guardiola’s men playing their game-in-hand tonight, they will look to restore their three-point lead although there’s no doubt they will be in for a tough time at Molineux. The top six have struggled at this venue throughout the season, the five games that Wanderers have played at Molineux having produced just four goals in total. In the past, City have tended to struggle against Wolves and given the density of fixtures, we don’t envisage the visitors blowing the home side away in this one.

There’s always a big risk backing a big favourite to win alongside an under, however both teams have plenty to play for in this one. Wolves will be eager to boost their chances of appearing in European competition this season while Man City will know that any slip-ups could cost them the Premier League title. As such, we expect to see a tense and nervy encounter here and on that basis we’ll be siding with City to win and under 3.5 goals at best odds of 21/20.

Back Man City to win and under 3.5 goals at best odds of 21/20