Premier League Scores & Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 8pm, Friday 18th March 2022

Seven of Leeds United’s last eight games have seen over 2.5 goals

Leeds United have lost each of their last three away from home

Wolves are unbeaten in their last six against Leeds across competitions

Tonight’s Premier League offering comes from Molineux where a rejuvenated Leeds United are the visitors, the West Yorkshire outfit having eased their relegation worries with a 2-1 win over Norwich City last time out.

This much-needed victory brought to an end a disappointing six-game losing run during which time the Whites failed to find the net in all-but-one of these matches. Indeed Jesse Marsch’s men looked as though they had thrown away points when they conceded in injury time against the Canaries but Joe Gelhardt tapped home to give the hosts the much-needed win.

Both the players and the fans will be in buoyant mood ahead of their trip to the West Midlands tonight, however they will be up against a Wolverhampton Wanderers side which have proven to be very solid at the back. Nevertheless Leeds have been creating plenty of chances this season and while they have drawn blanks in all-but-two of their last seven games, it’s hard not to see them finding the net here.

Wolves grabbed themselves three points at Goodison Park in their last outing and this lifted them up to eighth position in the Premier League table after struggling in their meetings with West Ham, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

On home soil the Old Gold have been far from exceptional but they will be confident of finding a way past a Leeds United defence that has been struggling for clean sheets this term. As such, both teams to find the back of the net seems to be the way forward in this one as far as betting is concerned and there’s value to be had here with some bookies going 4/5 on both Wolves and Leeds adding to the scoreline tonight.

Back Both Teams to Score at best odds of 4/5