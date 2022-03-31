Wolves Scores & Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa lock horns in the West Midlands derby on Saturday afternoon and as such, now is a great time to check out the very latest Wolves scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost four of their last six league outings

Wolves have failed to find the net in eight of their fifteen in the league at Molineux

Aston Villa have scored in seven of their last nine league matches

The Villans haven’t drawn on the road this season

We’re now in the final run-in of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and the action resumes after the international break with an eagerly-awaited West Midlands derby between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux. To be fair the break came at an opportune time for the home side given that they have managed a mere two wins from their last six outings with defeats in each of the other four. Wolves currently sit just four points adrift of the top six in the Premier League table and Bruno Lage’s men will be desperate to return to previous form before they drop out of contention completely.

Wolverhampton’s two recent wins came against relegation-threatened Watford and an Everton side which are in complete disarray, therefore it’s hard to give too much attention to these victories. Nevertheless Wolves will surely be fired up for this clash with their local rivals who have been thoroughly entertaining on their travels this term.

The Villans have yet to share the spoils on the road this season and they have added to the scoreline in all-but-two of their last nine away from home in the Premier League. Indeed they will be up against a Wolves outfit which have managed fewer goals than any other side in the top half of the league table and are without two of their top three scorers with Ruben Neves injured and Raul Jimenez suspended. Indeed there are doubts surrounding Nelson Semedo and Pedro Neto for this one and with the home side’s attacking threat diminished, we’ll be siding with Aston Villa to do the business here.

Back Aston Villa to win at best odds of 8/5