Wolverhampton Wanderers Scores & Results

Wolverhampton Wanderers will aim to improve upon their tenth-placed finish last season when they head into the 2022/23 campaign

Wolverhampton Wanderers Predictions and Preview for 2022/23

In 2021/22

Nuno Espirito Santo left Wolverhampton Wanderers for Tottenham Hotspur last season where he was subsequently dismissed having been in the hot-seat for only four months. The West Midlands side replaced him with Bruno Lage who had lifted Benfica to the Portuguese title in 2020/21, the new boss starting his tenure with three back-to-back defeats. Wolves’ fortunes improved after that slow start and they hauled themselves into seventh position by late January with just one point separating them from the top four. Nevertheless with just two points collected from their final seven Premier League outings, Wolves ultimately finished the season in tenth position in the league table and Lage will be aiming to improve upon this in 2022/23.

Star players for 2022/23

Joao Moutinho may be 35 years old but he remains an important cog in midfield for Wolves, the Portugal international having made 35 league appearances in 2021/22 and playing for almost 3,000 minutes. He formed a solid relationship with fellow countryman Ruben Neves and together they formed a strong base in midfield with an average of 56 passes each game and a pass completion rate of an impressive 87%. Moutinho can dictate a game with extremely accurate passing and he certainly isn’t afraid of getting in amongst it despite his smaller stature.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Wolves have now cemented their Premier League status, however it remains to be seen whether they can mount a serious challenge for a European berth. The West Midlands side has flirted with European football in past seasons but a relative lack of investment when compared to other Premier League sides means that they will likely struggle to finish in the top half of the table.

Goals were a bit of an issue for Wolves with 38 goals scored in 38 league outings, however the return of Morgan Gibbs-White might help solve this issue. He enjoyed a successful loan period with Championship side Sheffield United and was a genuine threat for the South Yorkshire side, therefore this should translate to his parent club.

What are the odds on Wolves for 2022/23?

According to the bookmakers, Wolves are expected to finish 15th in the Premier League next season with best odds of 14/5 on a top-half finish to the campaign.