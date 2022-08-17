Champions League Scores

The 2022/23 Champions League qualifying rounds are in full swing and as such, now is an excellent time to check out the very latest Champions League scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

When is the 2022/23 Champions League Group Stage Draw ?

When is the draw for the Group Stages?

The draw for this season’s Champions League Group Stage is set to take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday, August 25th, this also being the location of the final on Saturday, June 10th 2023.

Where can I watch the draw?

UK viewers can watch live coverage of the Champions League Group Stage draw on BT Sport who have full exclusive rights to broadcast European games on these shores.

Which teams have qualified for the group stages?

26 clubs have qualified for the draw and these will be increased to 32 depending on the outcome of the second legs of the final round of play-off matches on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The full list of qualified teams thus far are:

Manchester City

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

Napoli

AC Milan

Inter Milan

Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen

RB Leipzig

Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Marseille

Sporting Lisbon

Porto

Club Brugge

Ajax

Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic

RB Salzburg

The group stages of the 2022/23 Champions League will get underway on Tuesday, September 6th and Wednesday, September 7th while the final round of fixtures for this stage will take place on November 1st and 2nd.

Who are the tournament favourites?

Despite the fact that they have never before been crowned European champions, Manchester City are favourites to lift the trophy in 2022/23 at best odds of 11/4. Last season’s beaten finalists Liverpool are a 6/1 shot for glory, the same odds as PSG. Bayern Munich are a 7/1 punt for success while defending champions Real Madrid complete the top five at a general 12/1.