West Ham Scores & Results

West Ham United are back in Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they entertain Everton at the London Stadium and as such, now is a great time too check out all the very latest West Ham scores and results ahead of this important clash.

West Ham United v Everton Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 2pm, Sunday 3rd April 2022

Everton have lost all-but-one of their last nine away games in the Premier League

Everton have leaked at least two goals in each of their last six across competitions

West Ham United have won seven of their last eleven games at home in the league

As we head ever closer to the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Everton find themselves in the midst of a relegation battle and they face a tough schedule over the next fortnight. Indeed given that the Toffees will be up against the likes of Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United between now and the end of the season, their weekend trip to West Ham is perhaps their best chance of getting points on the board, and even then we don’t really fancy their chances in the capital.

With nine defeats from their last eleven away games in the Premier League, it’s clear for all to see that Everton are dreadful travellers and they will be up against a Hammers side which tend to be reliable in East London. As such it’s hard to see just why the Hammers are trading as big as 4/5 on the outright market for this one. Perhaps it’s due to the fact that they will soon be up against Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Europa League and David Moyes will be focusing mainly on that, given that winning this competition is the side’s only realistic chance of making it into next season’s Champions League.

Everton’s potential goal output should be boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Sunday afternoon but it remains to be seen whether he can lift his side to victory in the capital. Everton are now getting desperate for points and with West Ham likely focusing more on their Europa League quarter-final tie, the outright market is probably best left alone. To that end we’ll be siding with over 2.5 goals at best odds of 19/20 this weekend, a mark which West Ham could likely clear themselves without any input from the Toffees.

Back Over 2.5 Total Goals at best odds of 19/20