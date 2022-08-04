West Ham Scores & Results

West Ham United Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

West Ham United enjoyed a strong first half of the 2021/22 Premier League season and this meant that they remained in with a chance of securing Champions League football until the festive period. An impressive 3-2 win against Liverpool in November gave the fans genuine hope that they could mount a serious challenge for a top four spot but the Hammers’ Europa League campaign hit their post-Christmas form and they exited this competition at the hands of eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt at the semi-final stage. Nevertheless, their European exploits made for a very memorable season and a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League was enough to send them through to the play-off stage of the Europa Conference League.

Star players for 2022/23

Player of the season for the Hammers in 2021/22 was Jarrod Bowen, the 25-year-old banging in 18 goals along with 13 assists to take his game to a whole new level. Bowen’s 12 Premier League goals and 12 assists made him the first West Ham player to hit double figures in a single league campaign since Paolo Di Canio in 1999/2000. He got his England call-up on the back of some excellent performances off the right-wing and he subsequently made four appearances for the Three Lions following his debut in a 1-0 defeat against Hungary

How will they fare in 2022/23?

David Moyes has made the Hammers a tough nut to crack since taking the reins at the London Stadium, the Scotsman taking the side to two consecutive top-eight finishes in the Premier League in his two full seasons in charge. The lengthy Europa League run last season will prepare the side well for their 2022/23 Europa Conference League campaign and perhaps this lesser competition won’t be as much of a burden on their Premier League campaign as the Europa League was in 2021/22.

What are the odds on West Ham United for 2022/23?

The betting markets predict that West Ham will finish in 9th position this season and this places them below the likes of Leicester City and Newcastle United who both finished below Moyes’ men last term. The Hammers are 14/1 for a top four finish in 2022/23 while more realistically they are a general 4/1 punt for the top six.