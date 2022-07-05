West Ham Scores & Results

West Ham are looking to add strength in depth during the summer months and as the 2022/23 Premier League campaign fast approaches, now is an excellent time to check out all the latest West Ham scores and results which can be found by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

West Ham favourites to sign Jesse Lingard this summer

West Ham United have had their odds on signing Jesse Lingard slashed comprehensively from a general 13/8 to as short as 4/7 over the past 24 hours.

Successful loan spell

The East London outfit have long been favourites to secure the signature of the 29-year-old before the end of the summer transfer window, the player having enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers in the 2020/21 campaign when he scored nine goals along with four assists in his 16 Premier League appearances. The odds on him re-signing with West Ham had been drifting over the past few days, however the market moved in the opposite direction this morning and he is now odds-on for a move to the London Stadium this summer.

Other notable contenders

Rumours continue to circulate on Lingard moving to Everton this summer and the odds in this market have also shortened significantly in recent days from around 25/1 to as low as 5/2. Newcastle United have also been relatively short in the betting market to lure Lingard to St James’ Park, the Tyneside outfit currently priced at between 5/1 and 17/2 to secure his signature before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Wage demands

It has been reported that the player has been demanding a wage of no less than £150,000 and understandably this has resulted in many clubs cooling their interest in him.

Jesse Lingard Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

4/7 – West Ham United

7/2 – Everton

17/2 – Newcastle United

16/1 – Tottenham Hotspur

20/1 – Juventus

25/1 – Leicester City

25/1 – Brighton & Hove Albion

33/1 – Aston Villa

33/1 – A.S. Roma

33/1 – AC Milan