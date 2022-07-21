West Bromwich Albion Scores & Results

Despite getting things off to a bright start, West Bromwich Albion failed to haul themselves back into the Premier League last season following their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and as the new season fast approaches, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest West Bromwich Albion scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

West Bromwich Albion Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

West Bromwich Albion were expected to be one of the frontrunners for automatic promotion back to the Premier League last season but while they did indeed look like automatic promotion candidates in the first half of the campaign, they ultimately failed to even make it into the play-offs. With Valerian Ismael in the hot-seat, the Baggies got things off to a solid start but things went awry when the West Midlands side failed to emulate their earlier season form over the festive period, the Frenchman subsequently being dismissed after a 2-0 defeat to Millwall in February.

Steve Bruce is now the man in the hot-seat and while his new charges failed to make a play-off bid towards the end of the campaign, he did at least manage to steady the ship. Bruce has a wealth of managerial experience behind him with four promotions to the Premier League on his CV, twice with Hull City and the same number with Birmingham City.

Star player for 2022/23

Karlan Grant was the standout player for the Baggies last term with 18 goals and six assists whilst in league action. The 24-year-old has been at the Hawthorns since 2020 and was with the Baggies when they dropped out of the Premier League. He clearly finds life in the Championship to his taste with 37 goals scored in his 87 second-tier appearances over two seasons.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Should West Brom find a suitable replacement for goalie Sam Johnson who left for Crystal Palace on a free transfer, then this talented squad should be pushing for automatic promotion at the tail-end of the campaign. The Baggies are currently priced at best odds of 3/1 (shortest price 9/4) to lift themselves up to the top flight at the end of 2022/23.

What are the odds on West Bromwich Albion for 2022/23?

West Brom are currently priced as third favourites to win the 2022/23 Championship title at a best price of 10/1.