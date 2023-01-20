Watford Scores & Results

Watford and Rotherham United lock horns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon and with that in mind, why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Watford scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Watford v Rotherham United Match Preview

3pm, Saturday 21st January 2023. Vicarage Road.

Promotion-chasing Watford will be looking to boost their title bid when they entertain Rotherham United at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets are currently sitting in third position in the Championship table after 27 rounds of fixtures with eleven points separating them from the top two. The battle for the title is very much a two-horse race between Burnley and Sheffield United but Watford are still in a strong position with regard to a play-off place.

The Vicarage Road outfit have been inconsistent in recent weeks with back-to-back league defeats against Millwall (0-2) and Swansea City (4-0) being followed by Championship wins against Norwich City (0-1) and Blackpool (2-0) as well as a 2-0 defeat away to Reading in the FA Cup.

Rotherham United are very much a yo-yo side between the second and third tiers and they have been finding the going tough this term, however they ended a six-game winning run with a 4-0 thrashing of Blackburn Rovers at the New York Stadium last time out. Nevertheless we envisage them coming off second best when they visit Vicarage Road this weekend, the Millers having won just twice since mid October.

All-in-all, this is a match that should reflect the form book and we cannot see any way past a Watford win here. Rotherham will have had their confidence boosted following their emphatic win last time out and they will likely add to the scoreline here, therefore we’ll be siding with a home victory and both teams to score in what should prove to be an entertaining encounter.

Back Watford to win and both teams to score at 5/2