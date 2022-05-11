Watford Scores & Results

Relegated Watford are in Premier League action when they lock horns with a rejuvenated Everton at Vicarage Road and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Watford scores and results ahead of this clash.

Watford v Everton Match Preview

Kick-off: 7:45pm, Wednesday 11th May 2022. Vicarage Road, Watford

Watford have lost their last eleven home games with at least two goals conceded in all-but-one

The Hornets have scored in three of their last four matches

Everton have won each of their last two matches

Watford’s 1-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon condemned them to relegation straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking and there’s still a chance that Roy Hodgson’s men will finish the campaign at the foot of the division, just a single point currently separating them from bottom side Norwich City with three games left to play.

This has been a dreadful season for Watford with just six league wins coming their way, less than any other top-flight side except Norwich. They have lost more games than any other Premier League side (25) and in fairness the writing was very much on the wall in the early stages of the campaign.

With relegation now confirmed, Watford have little riding on this match although they will be eager to avoid dropping to the foot of the table. Nevertheless they are coming up against Everton at just the wrong time, the Toffees having found a spark which could be enough to ignite their season at the crucial moment.

Frank Lampard’s men head into this clash on the back of excellent wins over Leicester City and Chelsea, these victories sending them out of the bottom three in the league table. The Merseyside outfit sit just a single point above the relegation zone but they have a game-in-hand over all four sides below them in the table and recent form suggests that they will make good use of this.

The visitors are odds-on favourites to win this one and it’s hard to argue with this given Watford’s poor home form, however with the Hornets having scored in three of their last four outings, we’ll be siding with them to find the net against a Toffees side which have been defensively suspect throughout the season.

Back Everton to win and both teams to score at best odds of 5/2