Watford Scores & Results

Premier League strugglers Watford entertain a Burnley side which have just hauled themselves out of the bottom three in the table and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find the very latest Watford scores and results ahead of this clash.

Watford v Burnley Match Preview

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 30th April 2022

Six of Watford’s last seven games have seen over 2.5 goals

Watford have lost their last ten games at Vicarage Road

Burnley have lost just one of their last five with three wins in this time

Burnley have won their last two matches to nil

Burnley have hauled themselves out of the bottom three in the Premier League table and they will give Watford a run for their money when the two sides lock horns at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

With only five games left to play and nine points separating them from safety, Watford are almost certain to be plying their trade in the Championship next season. The Hornets have looked very much out of their depth since the start of the season and their ten-game losing run on home soil tells its own story. In a nutshell, Watford have been utterly abysmal for most of the campaign and while there have been signs of inspiration here and there, these have generally been few and far between.

Watford have suffered defeat in each of their last four although in fairness two of these were against Manchester City and Liverpool. Nevertheless they also came off second best against Leeds United and Brentford during this run, therefore we don’t hold out that much hope for the home side ahead of the visit of a rejuvenated Burnley side on Saturday afternoon.

Only a few weeks ago Burnley looked dead and buried, however a turnaround in fortunes has lifted them out of the relegation zone. The Clarets have lost just once in their last five league games and have collected a maximum points haul in three of these although as things stand they sit just two points clear of 18th-placed Everton who enjoy a game-in-hand over Mike Jackson’s men.

As far as we’re concerned, this can only really go one way. Watford have been utterly dreadful on home soil with not a single point collected from their last ten outings at this venue while Burnley have been enjoying a purple patch of late, therefore we’ll be siding with the Clarets on the outright market at general odds of 13/8.

Back Burnley to win at best odds of 13/8