Watford Scores & Results

Watford will be desperate to haul themselves straight back into the Premier League at the very first time of asking following their relegation to the Championship at the close of the 2021/22 campaign, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all of the very latest Watford scores and results ahead of what promises to be a tough campaign for the Hornets.

Watford Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

At the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Watford found themselves relegated for the second time in three seasons. This was despite a high degree of optimism at the start of the campaign, many associated with the club hopeful that this could have been a year which saw the Hornets progress and attack the middle pack. Indeed with the likes of Josh King, Moussa Sissoko and Danny Rose added to the books, they should really have fared better than they did, however they ultimately finished second from bottom in the Premier League table with the second worst goal difference and most defeats as well as third round exits from both domestic cup competitions.

They were always going to fail given that they went through three managers in one season, Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson managing a mere four wins between them in 32 outings.

Star player for 2022/23

Ismaila Sarr is without a doubt the star player for Watford, the 24-year-old having been tipped to make a big money move elsewhere in each of the past few transfer windows. Watford secured the signature of the Senegal international back in 2019 for a fee of £27 million from Stade Rennais and he played a pivotal role in helping them achieve promotion in 2021 with 23 goals scored in the league. Injuries plagued him last term but he still managed to bang in seven Premier League goals along the way and should the Hornets hold off the vultures this summer, he will almost certainly be the standout player for new boss Rob Edwards.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Going on their Championship performances in recent seasons, Watford should be close to the top of the pack in 2022/23 and they will once again be one of the main contenders for automatic promotion alongside Norwich City. Indeed as things stand they are second favourites for the Championship title at 11/2, behind the Canaries. If Watford manage a couple more quality additions to the squad this summer and hold onto their key players, then they have a real chance of lifting themselves straight back into the top flight.

What are the odds on Watford for 2022/23?

The Hornets are currently second favourites to win the 2022/23 Championship title at best odds of 7/1 (shortest odds 11/2).