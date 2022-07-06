Wales Results & Scores

With Wales having made it into the 2022 World Cup following a hard-fought win over a determined Ukraine last month, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the latest Wales results and scores as they prepare for Qatar 2022.

Update: 06.07.22

Wales have qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 64 years and while they are massive outsiders to go all the way in the competition, they do have a good chance to make it out of their group.

Wales managed to see off a determined Ukraine last month and book for themselves a place in the winter World Cup in Qatar later this year. This is the first time in 64 years that the principality has made it into the World Cup and having been placed in a group containing the United States, Iran and arch-rivals England, Rob Page’s men are more than capable of finishing in the top two and going through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Wales last appeared in the World Cup finals back in 1958 but the current squad have the advantage of big-tournament experience behind them, having been involved in the last two European Championships. Under head coach Chris Coleman, Wales edged past fancied Belgium in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 before being knocked out of the tournament by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal who subsequently won the competition.

In the 2020 European Championships, held in 2021, Wales managed to haul themselves out of a group containing Switzerland and Turkey, however they bowed out following a comprehensive 4-0 defeat to Denmark in the last-sixteen of the tournament.

Wales are currently ranked 18th in the official FIFA world rankings – three positions below group rivals the USA – and many expect them to finish behind England in Group B. The bookmakers go a general 150/1 that Gareth Bale and co go all the way and shock the footballing world by winning the World Cup for the very first time.

With regard to Group B winners, England are odds-on at 2/5 to finish in pole position while Wales are second in the market at a general 11/2.

Update: 06.06.22

Thousands of Wales fans will have woken up this morning to the fact that it wasn’t all a happy dream, their nation has actually made it into the World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

Welsh fans have been busy celebrating through the night after a deflected free kick from Gareth Bale secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over a plucky Ukraine at the Cardiff City Stadium. Wales will now take their rightful place in the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 and they have been placed in a group which also contains Iran, the USA and England.

While Ukraine will have been desperate to make it through to the finals of the competition, this was a fair result in what was a very closely-fought and at times, edgy affair. The visitors threw everything at their hosts but they couldn’t find the equaliser and despite some pressure towards the end, Wales held firm and can now look forward to appearing at Qatar in five months time.

Wales had Wayne Hennessey to thank for the clean sheet last night, the home keeper making nine saves to deny the Ukrainians. It was an emotional evening for the visitors as they watched their team a long way from their war-torn home and they went into the match full of confidence following a convincing 3-1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park last week.

Wales are second favourites to win Group B at a general 9/2, behind favourites England at odds of just 1/3, while Gareth Bale and co are as high as 350/1 and as low as 80/1 to win the 2022 World Cup.

Wales 2022 World Cup General Odds

9/2 – To Win Group B

Evens – To Qualify from Group B

150/1 – To Win 2022 World Cup

50/1 – To Reach Final

Update: 17.11.21

Wales held Belgium to a 1-1 draw last night and in the process earned for themselves a place in the World Cup qualifying play-offs as a seeded side. The question is, who might they come up against in March?

A single point for the Welshmen against group winners Belgium last night was enough to send them through to the play-offs as one of the seeded teams, meaning that they will be at home in the semi-final next March. The Dragons will also avoid tough semi-final clashes against the likes of Italy and Portugal, instead going into the more favourable side of the draw.

Wales are now just two matches away from qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 and they also came close to ending Belgium’s 27-game unbeaten run, Koen Casteels preventing Neco Williams from bagging the winner with a stunning save.

A draw was a fitting finale for what has been a thoroughly encouraging 2021 for Wales who will now have to wait until November 26th before they can see who will be waiting for them in the semi-final next March.

Twelve teams will appear in the play-offs and just three of these will progress into the competition finals next year. These twelve consist of the ten qualifying group runners-up as well as two sides making it through on account of their UEFA Nations League rankings.

The twelve teams are seeded and split into three groups of four, each of these staging a one-legged semi-final and final, these taking place on March 24th and March 29th. The winners of each final will go through to Qatar next year.

Update: 15.11.21

Wales have enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying campaign, however with just a single game left to play, they still aren’t assured of a place in the next year’s finals.

Aaron Ramsey scored twice in the 5-1 thrashing of Belarus in Wales’ penultimate World Cup qualifying match to help keep alive his side’s hopes of reaching the final in Qatar next year. Neco Williams, Connor Roberts and Ben Davies also got their names on the scoresheet in what was a thoroughly one-sided encounter in Eastern Europe, however the Welshmen face an altogether tougher assignment when they lock horns with Group E leaders Belgium on Tuesday evening.

As things stand, Wales are guaranteed a place in the play-offs given that Spain, France, Belgium and Italy are all certain to finish in pole position in their respective groups. Nevertheless Wales can still be caught by the Czech Republic in the battle for as top-two berth in the group, however should the Welshmen avoid defeat against Belgium tomorrow night, they will finish in the top two and be in with a chance of being seeded in the semi-finals of the play-offs. If Wales finish third in the group, then they will be away from home in the semi-finals.

Even if Wales lose against Belgium, they will still finish second in the group is the Czech Republic;ic fail to beat Estonia in their final match this week or if they finish on the same points total but have a superior goal difference, as they do at present.

If Wales lose against Belgium and the Czechs beat Estonia by a wide enough margin to exceed Wales’ goal difference, then Gareth Bale sea do would qualify for the play-offs courtesy of the UEFA Nations League and would therefore play their one-legged semi-final away from home.

Update: 13.10.21

Wales may have dropped two points from their last two World Cup qualifying games but they are in a relatively strong position to make it into the play-offs for a place in next year’s competition.

Their trip to the Czech Republic was always going to be one of the toughest games for Wales in their World Cup qualifying group, however they managed to hold their hosts to a deserved share of the spoils in Prague with Aaron Ramsey and Dan James getting their names onto the scoresheet.

Fresh from this impressive 2-2 draw, Wales were up against Estonia just a few days later and this time they managed to secure a much-needed win and keep themselves in the hunt for a top-two finish in Group E. The Welshmen were forced to dig deep for this scrappy victory and it was Kieffer Moore who gave them the three points, keeper Danny Ward holding firm and making three saves from the ten attempts from the hosts.

Wales now sit level on points with the Czech Republic in joint-second position, however the Czechs’ superior goal difference means that the Welshmen will need to better their results in their final two group outings in order to make the play-offs.

Wales lock horns with Belarus on 13th November in their penultimate qualifier and they close their account with a home meeting with group leaders Belgium, a match which may well be the big decider as to whether or not they are on the plane to Qatar next year.

Group E Winner Odds

1/20 – Belgium

10/1 – Czech Republic

12/1 – Wales

Update: 10.08.21

Wales could only manage a share of the spoils in their meeting with Estonia last month and they prepare to take to the big stage tonight when they face the Czech Republic in their seventh qualifying match

It’s fair to say that Wales’ World Cup qualifying campaign isn’t going too well thus far. A 3-2 win over Belarus last month was a boost to their World Cup ambitions but a subsequent goal-less draw at home to bottom side Estonia was a big disappointment, especially so given that the visitors had lost their previous three group matches. Victory for the Welshmen would have lifted them two points clear of the Czech Republic and into second position in Group E with a game-in-hand over the Czechs and two over group leaders Belgium.

Gareth Bale won’t be in the line-up for tonight’s trip to the Czech Republic, however Wales have managed well without him before so this shouldn’t be a huge problem. A win here would certainly boost their chances of clinching a play-off berth.

As they prepare for their weekend trip, Wales are a general 12/1 shot for automatic qualification to next year’s World Cup in Qatar although clearly these odds will shorten substantially should they return from Prague with all three points in the bag tonight.

Overwhelming favourites to automatically qualify for the competition are Belgium who sit nine points clear in pole position and who are a general 1/20 shot to finish in pole position. Second-placed Czech Republic are around 10/1 to clinch top spot at the end of the qualifying campaign while Belarus and Estonia are 500/1 and 2000/1 respectively.

Group E Table

Update: 07.09.21

Wales boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup with a hard-fought 3-2 win away to Belarus in their last outing.

Gareth Bale opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Belarus in the fifth minute but subsequent goals for Vitaly Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko within the space of 2 minutes meant that the Welshmen went into the interval a goal behind. Nevertheless Bale completed a hat-trick in the second-half with goals coming in the 69th minute (from the penalty spot) and the 93rd minute to secure for Wales their second qualifying victory.

Wales now sit in third position with seven points separating them from current Group E leaders Belgium and just one separating them from second-placed Czech Republic, however crucially the Welshmen have played two games less than the two sides above them in the table. Following their victory in Minsk on Sunday, the bookmakers have shortened the odds on Wales finishing in pole position in Group E to as low as 10/1 while they are odds-on at 5/6 to finish in the top-two.

Wales play host to Estonia on Wednesday evening while in October they travel to the Czech Republic and Estonia. Their final two qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup are at home to Belarus and Belgium.

03.09.21

Following their 4-0 demolition by Denmark in the knockout stages of the European Championships earlier this year, Wales return to international duty when they travel to Belarus in the qualifiers for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Wales sit slap-bang in the middle of Group E with just three points collected from their opening two World Cup qualifiers and while they have played two less games than each of the sides above them in the group table, they have a lot of ground to make up. The Welshmen sit a full seven points behind group leaders Belgium and four behind second-placed Czech Republic as things stand, however they are up against the bottom two sides Belarus and Estonia over the course of the next few days and will be confident of picking up[ a few points here.

Wales opened their qualifying account with a 3/1 defeat to Belgium although they managed to bounce back from this disappointment by beating the Czech Republic to the tune of 1-0 in their final outing prior to the European Championships. The bookies have Wales chalked-in as 11/1 third-favourites to win Group E behind favourites Belgium at 1/20 and the Czech Republic at 10/1.

The chances of Wales making it into the play-offs by finishing second in the group are deemed to be far more likely with most firms going 11/10 that they grab a top-two position at the end of the qualifying campaign.

Wales will be up against Belarus at 2pm on Sunday, 5th September (Live coverage on Sky Sports) and this will be followed by a meeting with Estonia on Wednesday 8th September (Live coverage on Sky Sports).