Wales Results & Scores

Fresh from their World Cup play-off victory over Ukraine, Wales are back on international duty on Wednesday evening when they entertain Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League and as such, now is an ideal time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the very latest Wales results and scores ahead of this midweek outing.

Wales v Netherlands Match Preview

Live coverage on S4C at 7:45pm, Wednesday 8th June 2022

The Netherlands have avoided defeat in each of their last ten outings

The visitors have found the net at least twice in all-but-one of their last six games

Memphis Depay has banged-in eight goals in his last six international appearances

Wales will be going all-out to continue their celebrations at the Cardiff City Stadium when they entertain the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday evening. The celebrations in the Welsh capital went on right through the night after the national team made it through to the finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1958 courtesy of a 1-0 win over Ukraine at the weekend. Nevertheless they will face an altogether trickier assignment in this midweek outing against a visiting team which will be all too eager to pounce on any hangover from the weekend exertions.

Louis Van Gaal’s men thrashed Belgium to the tune of 4-1 last time out and with Wales set to make a few changes for this midweek outing, we’ll be getting on the side of the visitors at the Cardiff City Stadium. Indeed the Dutchmen have found the net at least twice in all-but-one of their last six outings and we envisage the Welsh rearguard being given plenty of work to do by Steven Bergwijn and Memphis Depay on Wednesday evening. On that basis, we’ll be siding with the Netherlands to win this one by a reasonably handsome margin and backing the visitors to be in front at both half-time and full-time makes perfect sense at odds of 29/20.

Back Netherlands/Netherlands HT/FT at best odds of 29/20