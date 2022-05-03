Champions League Results & Scores

Villarreal v Liverpool Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 2 at 8pm, Tuesday 3rd May 2022

Liverpool have won their last four games to nil across competitions

Three of the Reds’ last four games have seen under 2.5 goals

Villarreal’s last three Champions League games have seen under 2.5 goals

Liverpool already have one foot in the final of this season’s Champions League and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be aiming to finish the job in the second leg in Spain tonight.

Healthy advantage

Villarreal were under siege for the full ninety minutes on Merseyside last week and even though the Spaniards went into the break with their clean sheet intact, Liverpool found a way through the visitors twice in quick succession in the second half with Jordan Henderson’s cross cannoning off Pervis Estupinan’s boot and Sadio Mane picking home a second to give the Reds a healthy advantage heading into the second leg.

Unbeaten home run

Only once before has a side overcame a two-goal deficit at this stage of the Champions League and this was Liverpool in 2018/19 against Barcelona, however Villarreal’s twelve-game unbeaten run on home soil stands them in good stead ahead of tonight’s outing. The Spaniards’ last defeat at this venue was back in November but given that Unai Emery’s men failed to register a single shot on target at Anfield last week, not many punters will be backing them to take a place in the final of the tournament.

Unprecedented quadruple

As far as Liverpool are concerned, an unprecedented quadruple is still a distinct possibility and while a Premier League title is very much out of their hands, the Reds are now just 90 minutes away from a tenth appearance in the final of the Champions League. The Reds have won all five of their away games in this competition with at least two goals scored in each and with three of Liverpool’s last four games involving under 2.5 goals and Villarreal’s last three going the same way, we’ll be siding with an away win and under 2.5 goals at best odds of 7/2.

Back Liverpool to win and under 2.5 goals at 7/2