Scotland Results & Scores

Scotland can win promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League if they avoid defeat against Ukraine tonight

Ukraine v Scotland Match Preview & Best Odds

While England have dropped out of the top tier of the UEFA Nations League, auld enemy Scotland are on the verge of moving in the opposite direction. Will the Scots slip-up in their final group match or will they finish the job in Krakow this evening?

Scotland sit firmly at the summit of Group 1 in League B of the UEFA Nations League and Steve Clarke’s men know that anything other than defeat would guarantee them a place at the top table of the competition. A win for Ukraine would see the Scots finish second in the group and remain at their current level, so the task for the visitors is a very clear one.

Just two points separate the Scots from second-placed Ukraine and Clarke’s side will be confident of success in Krakow tonight, this match coming hot on the heels of their last clash at Hampden Park just six days ago, an encounter which Scotland won 3-0.

Since this meeting, Scotland have battled from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland while Ukraine thrashed group minnows Armenia. The Ukrainians will have little choice but to have a real go at the Scots in order to gain promotion and as such, we envisage a thrilling clash.

Ukraine prevented Scotland from making it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and they have another chance to inflict more disappointment upon Clarke’s men this evening. Nevertheless while Ukraine have proven themselves more than capable of scoring against Scotland, we envisage the visitors edging their way to another three points in what has the makings of a closely-fought encounter.

Back Scotland to win and both teams to score at 4/1

Ukraine v Scotland Match Odds

Match Result and BTTS

Ukraine – 10/3

Draw – 18/5

Scotland – 4/1

Win to Nil

Ukraine – 16/5

Scotland – 19/4

Outright

Ukraine – 5/4

Scotland – 2/1

Draw – 5/2