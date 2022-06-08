Nations League Scores & Results

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League is now underway and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the very latest UEFA Nations League scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Nations League 2022/23 Odds

Update: 08.06.22

England somehow managed to collect a point in their encounter with Germany last night but the Three Lions sit at the foot of their Nations League group.

The Three Lions were far from their best in their second 2022/23 UEFA Nations League outing last night but still managed to force hosts Germany to share the spoils in what was a somewhat lacklustre display. The home side set the tempo in the early stages of the contest and while an early German goal was a setback for the visitors, they managed to hang on with Southgate making a few changes.

England finished the match as the stronger side and were rewarded by a Harry Kane goal from the penalty spot, the visitors putting in a somewhat flawed performance but one which showed more fight and spirit than their tournament opener against Hungary.

Kane scored from the penalty spot in calm fashion but in reality there was little to be calm about here, England’s Nations League hopes on the line with just a few minutes remaining and one of Europe’s best keepers facing him. Neuer went the wrong way and in fairness it would likely have mattered little had he gone the right way, Kane shooting low into the corner and ensuring that his side went home with a point in the bag.

While the Three Lions have played just two games in this season’s nations league, they sit firmly at the foot of the table with just a single point to their name. Next up for Gareth Southgate’s men are an Italy side who snatched the European Championship title away from them less than twelve months ago and England will be looking to avenge that defeat.

As things stand, England are one of the favourites to win the 2022/23 Nations league title at general odds of 8/1.

Update: 07.06.22

The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League is now in full swing and we have seen a few surprises already in the competition, however France remain one of the favourites to win the competition for a second time despite the fact that they are still in search of their first win.

Defending UEFA Nations League champions France are still searching for their first win of the 2022/23 campaign, Les Bleus having lost 2-1 at home to Denmark in their tournament opener and drawing 1-1 with Croatia in their second outing in the competition. On the back of these disappointing results, Didier Deschamps’ men sit third in League A Group 1 with just a single point to their name, behind leaders Denmark on six points and second-placed Austria on three points.

France are still one of the favourites to win the competition and they sit at the top of the betting alongside Spain at a general 7/1. Indeed the Spaniards are also in search of their first win having been held to draws by Portugal and the Czech Republic and they currently sit in third position in League A Group 2.

England come in next at a general 8/1 ahead of their second outing against Germany. The Three Lions lacked potency and creativity in their tournament opener against Hungary and went down 1-0 to the Magyars, a scoreline which could have been greater had the Hungarians taken the many chances they were given.

Group 2 leaders Portugal are next in the betting at 8/1 although some firms have them priced as favourites to win the competition a second time. European champions Italy are also a general 8/1 shot for Nations League glory while the Netherlands are as high as 10/1 and as low as 5/1 with some firms.

UEFA Nations League 2022/23 Winner Best Odds

7/1 – France

7/1 – Spain

8/1 – England

8/1 – Portugal

10/1 – Italy

10/1 – Netherlands

10/1 – Germany

10/1 – Belgium

16/1 – Denmark

66/1 – Croatia

66/1 – Poland

31.05.22

The third edition of the UEFA Nations league is about to get underway and we take a glimpse at the tournament favourites as well as some outsiders and potential dark horses.

Current favourites to win the 2022/23 UEFA Nations league are defending champions France who are available at best odds of 7/2. Didier Deschamps’ side look to have a favourable group containing the likes of Austria, Croatia and Denmark and the France coach will be eager to bounce back from the shock defeat to Switzerland which resulted in them being dumped out of the European Championships last year.

Next in the betting are Euro 2020 (2021) semi-finalists Spain who are priced at a general 6/1, Luis Enrique’s men set for a thrilling clash with Portugal in their tournament opener on 2nd June and also up against the Czech Republic and Switzerland in their group. On paper, this could prove to be a tricky group for Spain against Czech Republic and Switzerland sides which will both have been boosted by their excellent showing in Euro 2020, while they will also be up against Cristiano Ronaldo twice.

Gareth Southgate’s England are third favourites to win the competition, the Three Lions a general 6/1 shot but as high as 8/1 with some betting firms. England have been placed in a tough group containing Germany, Hungary and defending Euro 2020 champions Italy, however Southgate has picked a squad with a mix of experience and youth and with the 2022 World Cup only a few months away, he will be hopeful that his youngsters can learn a lot from this campaign.

As far as outsiders are concerned, Portugal and Germany stand out at general odds of 10/1 apiece. Portugal were the 2019 winners of the tournament and they will be eager to repeat this feat three years later. They have been placed in the same group as neighbours Spain against whom they have managed a draw in each of the last three meetings. Germany have been placed in the same group as England and with Hans Flick in the hot-seat they are in the midst of a rebuild, the coach hopeful that they can leave a positive impression in this tricky group.

As far as dark horses are concerned, the Netherlands look worthy of attention here. The Dutchmen will be up against Belgium Poland and Wales in their group and this is a very winnable group for Netherlands given that Belgium are hardly the force they were just a few years ago. Poland will be tough opposition with Lewandowski looking to make an impression, however Wales will have their minds focused on qualification for the World Cup and this will certainly be given higher priority that the UEFA Nations league.