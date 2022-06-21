Transfer Odds

Raphinha 5/4 for move from Leeds United to Arsenal this summer

The odds on Raphinha moving from Elland Road to the Emirates Stadium before the end of the summer transfer window have shortened from around 4/1 to as low as 1/2 over the past few days.

It had been believed that the Brazilian winger was set to move to Barcelona as Leeds United edged ever closer to relegation into the Championship towards the end of last season. Nevertheless, with the West Yorkshire outfit having survived on the final weekend of the 2021/22 campaign, any hopes that Leeds supporters had of the 25-year-old staying at Elland Road have been dented following a rash of bets on him moving to the capital this summer.

Some bookies go best odds of 5/4 that Raphinha moves to Arsenal before the start of the 2022/23 season while some firms have him priced as low as 1/2 for such a move. He is available at best odds of 11/4 for a move to Barcelona this summer while he is a general 5/1 to stay with his current employers.

He found the back of the net six times in his first season at Leeds United and he scored a further eleven in 2021/22 when he became first-choice penalty taker due to the lengthy absence of Patrick Bamford. His excellent form at Leeds resulted in him being called up for international duty for Brazil in August last year in the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Raphinha Club After Summer Transfer Window Best Odds

5/4 – Arsenal

11/4 – Barcelona

5/1 – Leeds United

20/1 – Atletico Madrid

20/1 – Manchester United

20/1 – Liverpool

22/1 – Tottenham Hotspur