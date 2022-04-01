Carlisle United Scores & Results

Carlisle United have been enjoying some much-improved results following the appointment of Paul Simpson and they head to the Wirral in search of three points this weekend, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the latest Carlisle United scores and results ahead of this important match.

Tranmere Rovers v Carlisle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday 2nd April 2022, Preston Park

Carlisle United have won six of their last eight games

The Cumbrians have found the net in all-but-one of their last eight

Four of Carlisle’s last six games have seen over 2.5 goals

Tranmere have won just two of their last nine matches

Talk of relegation has now been put very much on the back-burner at Carlisle United now that Paul Simpson has managed to turn things around. Much faith was put in the locally-born manager when the Cumbrians were sitting in the bottom three and staring into the abyss of the National League but Simpson has repaid that faith by steering the Brunton Park outfit up the table. Not only that, he has made Carlisle attractive to watch and while the 2-0 defeat at Rochdale earlier this week was a big disappointment, there were many positives to take from the game.

The Cumbrians are set for a tough assignment on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Prenton Park. Tranmere Rovers have drifted down the League One table in recent weeks on account of a poor run of form which has seen them win just two of their last nine games. Rovers lost 1-0 away to struggling Colchester United last time out and clearly they will be going all-out to bounce back from that disappointing result.

While Tranmere have been very much a mixed bag in recent weeks, their home form has been undeniably impressive with seven wins from their last nine at Prenton Park and just a single defeat during this time – this being against league leaders Forest Green Rovers. It’s hard to ignore this excellent home form ahead of this match and visitors Carlisle are certainly going to be in for a tough time of things.

Nevertheless the Cumbrians proved they can dig in when beating promotion-chasing Bristol Rovers at Brunton Park last weekend and we envisage them taking something from this match. Paul Simpson has worked wonders at Carlisle since his arrival and we wouldn’t be surprised were the visitors to head home with a point for their troubles on Saturday afternoon.

Back a draw at best odds of 5/2