Tottenham Hotspur entertain Newcastle United at White Hart Lane on Sunday evening and as such, now is an excellent time to pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Tottenham Hotspur scores and results ahead of their weekend outing.

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United Match Preview & Best Odds

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 4:30pm, Sunday 3rd April 2022

Spurs have won six of their last nine in the Premier League at White Hart Lane

Newcastle United have failed to find the net in their last two Premier League games

Six of Spurs’ last seven home Premier League games have seen over 2.5 total goals

Newcastle United have failed to take a single point from their last two league outings but prior to this they had won six and drawn one of their previous seven matches and as such have likely done enough to ensure their Premier League survival for another season. Indeed Eddie Howe’s men are as big as 33/1 for relegation to the Championship and full credit to the Magpies boss and his team for turning things around so convincingly. They may have lost back-to-back league matches to Everton and Chelsea but with nine points now separating them from the bottom three in the league table, the fans can breathe easy for the remainder of the campaign.

The need for victories isn’t as great now for Newcastle United but Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be eager for another three points as his side continue their push for a top four finish to the season. Spurs currently sit in fifth position in the Premier League table with three points separating them from fourth-placed Arsenal, however Tottenham do have an easier run-in to the end of the campaign and they will be confident of pushing past their North London rivals in the coming weeks.

Spurs have been strong on their own turf this season and they generally collect maximum points hauls in these sort of matches. They have had little problem in front of goal recently and they will pose an even greater threat now that Harry Kane and Heung Min-Son have been joined by Dejan Kulusevski. In fairness, the home side are too short to back here but siding with them to win and over 2.5 total goals seems a decent way in from a betting perspective. Newcastle have been struggling for goals in recent weeks but they carry a threat on the break and we wouldn’t be in the lightest bit surprised were the visitors to add to the scoreline on Sunday evening.

Back Spurs to win and over 2.5 goals at best odds of 13/10