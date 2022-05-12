Tottenham Hotspur Scores & Results

Top-four hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal go head-to-head at White Hart Lane tonight and as such, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out all the very latest Tottenham Hotspur scores and results ahead of this hugely important North London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Thursday 12th May 2022

Spurs have scored two or more goals in ten of their last twelve at this venue

Arsenal are averaging over 13 shots on target in each away match in the league

The Gunners haven’t managed a clean sheet against Spurs in the last ten meetings

This is a massive game for both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal as they both battle for a top-four finish and we envisage a few goals along the way.

Tottenham Hotspur have been very impressive of late and it seems as though manager Antonio Conte is starting to get his ideas across at White Hart Lane. It will certainly be interesting to see which new faces might be arriving at the club during the summer but for now the principal focus is on closing the gap on arch-rivals Arsenal and leapfrogging them into a Champions League berth between now and the end of the season.

Spurs have found the back of the net at least twice in all-but-two of their last twelve outings at White Hart Lane and they have added to the scoreline in each of their last five home games against the Gunners. Indeed Conte’s men have scored 29 goals in their last eleven matches in the Premier League and with the visitors failing to keep any clean sheets in their last seven outings, it’s hard to envisage the hosts failing to add to the scoreline in this one.

Arsenal have been looking rather vulnerable defensively in recent weeks all things considered we expect this to be a goal-heavy affair. As such, we’ll be siding with Spurs to score two or more here which comes in at a pretty healthy 11/10.

Back Tottenham Hotspur to score Over 1.5 Goals at best odds of 11/10