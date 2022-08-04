Tottenham Hotspur Scores & Results

Tottenham Hotspur secured for themselves a Champions League berth at the end of last season and they will once again be confident of finishing in the top four at the close of the 2022/23 campaign, therefore with the new season getting underway this weekend, why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can find all the very latest Tottenham Hotspur scores and results.

Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Despite managing a win against Manchester City on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and sitting top of the table after securing three wins from three in August, Tottenham Hotspur’s form nosedived and under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo they suffered three straight league defeats with three goals conceded on each occasion. A 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United in late October resulted in Nuno being shown the door after just 124 days in charge although this proved to be of benefit to the club given that they replaced him with their summer target Antonio Conte. Conte had won the Premier League and Serie A titles in the previous three campaigns and while he took a while to adjust to life at the North London club, his effect soon became clear for all to see. Spurs soon began to affirm their top four aspirations and after a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the North London derby, Tottenham Hotspur once again booked their seat at the top table of the European game.

Star players for 2022/23

The Crown Jewels for Tottenham Hotspur last season were undoubtedly Heung-min Son and Harry Kane who in 2021/22 moved above Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard’s 36-goal combination by February with Son landing the Golden Boot who he shared with Mohamed Salah. The pair will have more support than ever before in 2022/23 and they have now adjusted to life under Antonio Conte, either player more than capable of turning games around, even when on their own with the team not playing at its best.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

With Antonio Conte’s style of play fully implemented at White Hart Lane, we expect plenty of improvement from Spurs in 2022/23 and despite the fact that they only confirmed their top four position on the last day of 2021/22, we envisage them achieving it in a more comfortable and convincing fashion this coming season. The likelihood is that they won’t challenge Liverpool or Manchester City for the Premier League title but 3rd position should be secured in convincing fashion.

What are the odds on Tottenham Hotspur for 2022/23?

At the time of writing, Spurs are 12/1 to win the Premier League title and 4/6 to achieve a top-four finish.