Tottenham Hotspur Scores & Results

Tottenham Hotspur finished the 2021/22 Premier League campaign in fourth position and as a result they can look forward to top-level European football next season in the Champions League, therefore now is an ideal time to check out the very latest Tottenham Hotspur scores and results ahead of the new season by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Tottenham face some tough outings in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 campaign

Tottenham Hotspur never really threatened Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title last season but they did silence their critics by clinching a top four berth at the end of the campaign.

Tottenham Hotspur managed to cling onto their top-four position at the end of last season with just two points ultimately separating them from fifth-placed Arsenal at the close of play. Antonio Conte will be looking to splash some cash during the summer transfer window and a strengthened Spurs side will look to hit the ground running when they return to league action in just over 7 weeks time.

The North Londoners get their campaign underway with a home meeting with Southampton, the Saints having struggled last season and finishing just five points clear of the relegation zone at the end of the campaign. Spurs then face a tough test when they travel across the city to Stamford Bridge where they will do battle with a Chelsea side which are also intending to splash the cash over the coming weeks.

Spurs follow this with a home clash with Wolverhampton wanderers and a trip to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest before they find themselves involved in another London derby, this time against West Ham United at the London Stadium. Fulham are next in Tottenham’s sights when the newly-promoted side travel to White Hart Lane and Conte’s men are then in for their biggest domestic test of the campaign when they face defending Premier League champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur Opening Fixtures 2022/23

06.08.22 – Southampton (H)

13.08.22 – Chelsea (A)

20.08.22 – Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

27.08.22 – Nottingham Forest (A)

30.08.22 – West Ham United (H)

03.09.22 – Fulham (H)

10.09.22 – Manchester City (A)