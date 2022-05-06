Sunderland Scores & Results

Sunderland find themselves in the League One play-offs for the third consecutive season and as such, now is a great time to get up-to-date on the latest Sunderland scores and results which you will find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Friday 6th May 2022

Six of Sunderland’s last nine games have seen under 2.5 goals

Sunderland are unbeaten in their last seven home matches

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last five on the road

Will it be third time lucky for Sunderland as they enter the League One play-offs for a third time since dropping out of the Championship in 2017/18?

Sunderland are in most respects the largest club in the third tier, however they have spent the last three seasons at this level and will be desperate to finally haul themselves back up to the Championship. Inconsistencies have held the Black Cats back this term and at the end of the regular season they finished six points adrift of the automatic promotion berths, therefore they face the play-offs for the third time since dropping into League One.

Sunderland have stumbled at this stage two of the last three campaigns and they won’t be relishing the prospect of facing Sheffield Wednesday tonight. Alex Neil’s men head into this match on the back of a lengthy unbeaten run stretching back to the middle of February when they lost to MK Dons and their regular campaign came to an end with a narrow 1-0 win at Morecambe. The Black Cats have been in excellent form on home soil with 51 points collected from their 23 games at the Stadium of Light, the best home record in League One with the exception of tonight’s opponents Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday dropped down from the Championship at the end of last season but they have a chance to haul themselves straight back up via the play-offs. The Owls have enjoyed some solid form on their travels in recent weeks with just a single defeat in their last five on the road and they have triumphed in three of their last four meetings with Sunderland. As such a positive result tonight would be a massive boost for the visitors ahead of the second leg on 9th May and given their excellent away form, we’ll be siding with Wednesday to get the upper hand tonight.

Back Sheffield Wednesday to win at best odds of 9/5