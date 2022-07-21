Sunderland Scores & Results

Sunderland are back in the Championship for next season and they will doubtless have ambitions of making it two promotions on the bounce in 2022/23, therefore why not visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Sunderland scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Sunderland Predictions & Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

Having spent four seasons in League One, Sunderland finally managed to haul themselves back into the Championship via the play-offs at the close of the 2021/22 campaign. The season got underway with Lee Johnson in the hot-seat and he remained in charge until January when he was dismissed on the back of a 6-0 hammering by Bolton Wanderers. He was succeeded by Alex Neil who subsequently steered the Black Cats to 13 matches without defeat, a run which lifted them into the play-offs at the close of the regular season. They booked a place at Wembley in the play-off final thanks to a 93rd minute winner in the semi-final second leg against Sheffield Wednesday and they subsequently beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 in West London, thus securing promotion to the second tier for the first time in four years.

Star player for 2022/23

As things stand, the club have only one recognised striker and he comes in the form of Ross Stewart. He was joint top-scorer in League One last season with 26 goals alongside Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane and he will be eager to continue his scoring form at the higher level in 2022/23. Indeed while he has been linked with a possible move to Rangers, the Black Cats will be desperate to keep him on their books and the Scotsman is currently priced at 25/1 to be the top scorer in the Championship next term.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

There are some notable gaps in the squad which Alex Neil will need to address before the start of the new campaign and we envisage a season of ups and downs on Wearside. Few would be shocked were Sunderland to win the Championship title at a canter but similarly, no-one would be surprised were they to drop straight back into League One at the end of the season.

What are the odds on Sunderland for 2022/23?

Sunderland aren’t one of the favourites to win the 2022/23 Championship title, however they are a general 9/1 for promotion to the Premier League by any means and 17/2 to drop back down to the third tier.