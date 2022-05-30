Stockport County Scores & Results

The regular 2021/22 National League campaign has now drawn to a close with Stockport County winning the title in impressive fashion, therefore now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the very latest Stockport County scores and results at this late stage of the campaign.

Update: 30.05.22

Stockport County made a welcome return back to the Football League after an eleven-year absence by winning the National League title in thrilling fashion an. d they have been installed as favourites to make it two back-to-back promotions at the end of 2022/23.

Stockport County overcame some late-season inconsistencies by winning the National League title at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and they take their place in the Football League after an absence of eleven years. Stockport had endured a dismal descent down the divisions since the turn of the millennium but this misery will now be put firmly behind them as the club celebrates just their second title win in 55 years. Many younger supporters won’t even remember their team plying their trade in the Football League but it was clear just how much this meant to fans of all ages.

As the Hatters look forward to their first season back in the Football League, the bookies have installed them as joint-favourites to win promotion to League One at the end of the campaign. Newly-promoted sides from the National League tend to hit the ground running in League Two and most betting firms expect this to be the case with the Edgeley Park outfit. County were the dominant side in the National League for much of 2021/22 and they are a general 13/8 shot to lift themselves up to the third tier at the first time of asking, alongside Salford City at the same odds.

Local businessman Mark Stott bought Stockport County in January 2022 with a view to taking them up to the Championship within seven years. County last played in the second tier some twenty years ago but with a gradual upgrade of the playing squad reaping rewards already, many are confident that this ambition can be achieved.

Elsewhere, Bradford City are third favourites to win promotion at the end of 2022/23 with the bookmakers going 7/4 that they find themselves in League One in 2023/24. Play-off losers Mansfield Town are next at 11/4 while play-off semi-finalists Northampton Town and Swindon Town are 7/2 apiece.

Update: 16.05.22

Stockport County have finished first past the post and having been crowned National league champions at the weekend, they can now look forward to a place in League Two for next season.

As the referee sounded the final whistle at Edgeley Park yesterday, the deafening roar from the capacity crowd could be heard right across Stockport. County had won promotion to back to the Football League after eleven long years in the non-league wilderness and thousands of happy fans poured onto the pitch to celebrate this big achievement. The promotion party had now started and before long, flares were being set off and chants of ‘champione’ were echoing off the stands.

Prior to their final-day 2-0 win over FC Halifax Town, County had been struggling to emulate their form of earlier in the season. Dave Challinor’s men had managed just two wins from six games with four defeats during this time and their once-healthy lead at the summit of the table had been whittled down to just a few points.

To be fair it was something of a bittersweet day for football in the Greater Manchester area, County effectively swapping places with local rivals Oldham Athletic who have dropped out of the Football League this season. Nevertheless the future for County is looking brighter than it has been for over a decade and having won promotion for the second time in four seasons, fans can be forgiven for dreaming of doing the same towards the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Update: 12.05.22

With just one round of fixtures left to play before the regular National League campaign draws to a close, Stockport County remain in the driving seat despite some disappointing recent results.

Triumphant Return

Stockport County dropped out of the Football League eleven years ago but they are now on the verge of making a triumphant return. The Hatters have restored their three point lead at the summit of the National League table thanks to a 1-0 win at home to former Football League side Torquay United last night and anything other than defeat against fellow promotion-hopefuls FC Halifax Town on the final day of the season will be enough to ensure that County make it into League Two without the need to go through the dreaded play-offs.

Recent Stumbles

Stockport have stumbled in recent weeks with four defeats in their six outings prior to last night’s win. They lost 3-0 away to closest rivals Wrexham last weekend and the healthy lead which they enjoyed a few weeks ago has been whittled down to almost nothing. Nevertheless they remain big favourites to make the leap back into the Football League after their lengthy absence, most bookmakers going just 1/20 that this proves to be the case. The only other side still in with a chance of automatic promotion to League Two are Wrexham and they are out at 8/1.

Down to the Wire

This is a race which is going right down to the wire but Stockport County remain very much in the driving seat and a win or a draw against Halifax this weekend will be enough to see them over the finish line.

04.05.22

The likes of Oldham Athletic and Scunthorpe United will no doubt be taking note than promotion back from the National League at the first attempt is by no means a certainty, however former Football League club Stockport County are now on the verge of making a comeback after an absence of eleven seasons.

A photograph on the boardroom wall at Edgeley Park depicts Stockport County’s appearance in the semi-final of the League Cup in 1997 when 12,000 fans crammed into this historic stadium to watch their side face Middlesbrough. This image has been helping inspire the team’s bid to make it back into the Football League for the first time since their drop into the non-league wilderness at the end of 2010/11.

Much has happened since the Hatters made it into the last four of the League Cup some 25 years ago, but as things stand the side sit three points clear at the top of the National League table with three matches still to play and crucially a game-in-hand over second-placed Wrexham. Nevertheless while County have been, by and large, the dominant force in the top non-league division throughout the campaign, it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing. Recent weeks have been a struggle with the side failing to emulate the excellent form they enjoyed earlier in the season, the Hatters losing three of their last five league outings.

Former Football League outfits Wrexham and Halifax (the latter reformed since dropping out of the FL) have been chipping away at Stockport’s lead and the Hatters face both of these sides as well as Torquay United in their final three games. The bookmakers go as low as 1/50 on County finishing the season in pole position but this is a race which could go right down to the wire.

