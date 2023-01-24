Southampton Scores & Results

Premier League strugglers Southampton entertain title hopefuls Newcastle United at St Mary’s Stadium in the Carabao Cup tonight and as such, now is a great time to pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you will find the very latest Southampton scores and results ahead of this hugely important match.

Southampton v Newcastle United Match Preview

8:00pm, Tuesday 24th January 2024. St Mary’s Stadium

The Carabao Cup semi-finals are now upon us and the first of these gets underway on the south coast tonight as Premier League strugglers Southampton do battle with title hopefuls Newcastle United at St Mary’s.

Southampton and Newcastle United are each having completely different seasons. The Saints have been utterly dreadful at times and sit at the foot of the Premier League table after twenty rounds of fixtures, while Newcastle United currently sit in third position and are looking strongly positioned to claim a Champions League berth. The Carabao Cup will be a distraction for both sides and it’s fair to say that it won’t be foremost in either manager’s minds, for completely different reasons.

Newcastle have been completely rejuvenated under Eddie Jones and a place in next season’s Champions League is now a distinct possibility as opposed to a mere pipe dream. Victory in the League Cup would be a great platform upon which to kick on and perhaps fulfil their ambition of becoming one of the best clubs in the top-flight.

Both the Saints and the Magpies will be eager to take a positive result into the second leg on Tyneside and we envisage a tense and somewhat cagey first half with both sides heading into the break unscathed. The second half of this match will likely provide the breakthrough, however with neither team conceding more than one goal across their last three competitive outings, we envisage goals being in rather short supply in this one.

The market favours under 2.5 goals here but at odds of 5/6 this still represents decent value. These first leg affairs generally tend to be low scoring encounters with the main emphasis being on making it into the second leg without a mountain to climb, therefore we’ll be siding with a lack of goals on the south-coast tonight.

Back Under 2.5 Goals at best odds of 5/6