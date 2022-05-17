Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool will be bidding to keep their Premier League title ambitions alive when they face Southampton on the south coast tonight, therefore why not pay a visit to our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep bang up-to-date with the very latest Liverpool scores and results ahead of this hugely important match.

Southampton v Liverpool Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Tuesday 17th May 2022

Southampton have conceded the first goal in all-but-two of their last nine outings

Southampton have been behind at half-time in all-but-two of their last seven games

Liverpool have scored in each half in 12 of their 18 away games in the league

Having beaten Chelsea in the FA Cup Final on Saturday, Liverpool return to Premier League duty when they face Southampton on the south coast this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were involved in a thoroughly gruelling 120 minutes of football under the Wembley arch at the weekend and while manager Jurgen Klopp will understandably be delighted to have secured a second piece of silverware, he will be less than happy to have lost Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk for the remainder of the league campaign. Nevertheless, even without these players the Reds should have few problems blowing away Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium tonight.

Liverpool have been scoring for fun this season and they have found the back of the net in both halves in twelve of the eighteen away games in the Premier League this term, more than any other top-flight side. Southampton have been leaking goals with reckless abandon and have been behind at the break in all-but-two of their last seven outings, therefore it would appear that this match can only go one way.

That clearly isn’t the case but it’s hard to make a strong argument in Southampton’s favour in this one. A Liverpool win here would put them just a single point behind table-topping Manchester City who could only manage a share of the spoils at West Ham last time out, therefore Klopp’s men will really be going for it tonight. The Reds will want to put as much pressure on City as possible but it certainly won’t be easy and they head into this clash on the back of just a couple of days’ rest.

Southampton have been far from impressive since the turn of the year and they continue to leak goals with alarming regularity, however they have found the back of the net in four of their five home games against opposition currently in the top-six. With Virgil Van Dijk absent for this match, Liverpool will be somewhat weaker at the back and as such, we envisage Southampton finding a way through at some point.

Back Liverpool to win and both teams to score at best odds of 6/4