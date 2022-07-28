Southampton Scores & Results

Southampton will be eager to improve upon last season’s disappointing 15th-placed finish in the coming campaign and with the new season soon to get underway, now is an excellent time to check out all the very latest Southampton scores and results which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Southampton Predictions and Preview for 2022/23 season

In 2021/22

The 2021/22 campaign was Southampton’s 10th consecutive season in the top-flight although by their own standards it was a pretty disappointing one. The Saints did manage to avoid relegation with five points separating them from Burnley who ended up dropping down into the Championship, however there is reason for optimism ahead of the new season. A solid run in the FA which came to an end at the hands of eventual Premier League winners Manchester City as well as notable victories over the likes of West Ham United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur proved that there is some quality within the ranks.

These wins were pretty few and far between however, the Saints suffering convincing defeats at the hands of Leicester City, Brentford, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Towards the later stages of the camp0aign they collected just five points from twelve games and they only managed to retain their top-flight status thanks to their mid-season form.

Star players for 2022/23

James Ward-Prowse banged in ten goals along with five assists throughout the 2021/22 Premier League campaign and he will pivotal to any success the Saints may have in the new season. He made his 300th appearance for the south-coast side last term and he was called up for Three Lions duty for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra.

How will they fare in 2022/23?

Southampton have made some significant signings during the summer transfer window and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl will be eager for more consistency from a side which struggled at times last term. The more experienced players such as Oriol Romeu and Ward-Prowse will be going all-out to dominate midfields and play a part in keeping the Saints above the drop zone, while the additions of Lavia, Bella-Kotchap and Bazunu will bolster the defensive unit.

What are the odds on Southampton in 2022/23?

The betting markets for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign predict that the Saints will finish in 14th place in the table. Nevertheless the south-coast side are best odds of 11/2 to finish in the top half of the table and we feel that this is a distinct possibility.