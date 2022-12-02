World Cup results & Scores

The 2022 World Cup is almost at the knockout stages with just a handful of group games still to play and as we move ever closer to the last sixteen of the competition, now is an excellent time to check out all the latest World Cup results and scores which can be found at our Fixtures & Results page.

Serbia v Switzerland Match Preview & Best Odds

Ahead of their final group outing, Serbia have just a single point to their name and only victory against Switzerland tonight will give them a chance of progressing further in the competition.

As we head into the final round of fixtures in World Cup Group G, Serbia sit at the foot of the table with just a single point to their name. Tonight’s opponents Switzerland may have found the back of the net just once but they sit second in the group with three points to their name. Should Cameroon fail to get the better of group leaders Brazil in the other group match tonight, then a draw would be enough to send Switzerland into the last sixteen of the tournament.

Nothing but victory will do for Serbia after losing their tournament opener against Brazil and squandering a two-goal lead to draw against Cameroon last time out. Boss Dragan Stojkovic was furious about his side’s defensive performance against the Africans and he will nee demanding a much improved display tonight. Nevertheless their task is a tough one given that the Swiss have been a brick wall at the bar k in recent outings. They managed to hold firm against the might of Brazil for a full 83 minutes and confidence will be high in the camp that they can see this one through.

Any early setbacks would be a disaster for the Serbs and we expect the opening 45 minutes to be tight and somewhat feisty. Indeed given what’s at stake here, we envisage this one being all-square at the break and odds of 11/10 hold plenty of appeal for this eventuality.

Back Half-time Draw at odds of 11/10