Scottish Premiership Odds

Rangers clinched the 2020/21 Scottish premiership title with plenty of room to spare although arch-rivals Celtic are now odds-on to re-take the title this season, therefore now is a great time to register with any featured bookmaker using the links provided and find the best Scottish Premiership odds and free bets.

Scottish Premiership 2021/22 Odds: Celtic now 1/3 favourites for title

Update: 22.03.22

Celtic – 1/3

Celtic are now very much in their stride and they show no real signs of slowing down as they march ever closer to their tenth Premiership title in eleven seasons. The Hoops made light work of Ross County at the weekend when demolishing their opponents to the tune of 4-0 at Celtic Park and Ange Postecoglou’s men are clearly firing on all cylinders as they brush aside everyone in their path, at least on the domestic front.

Celtic have dropped just two points in their last twelve Scottish Premiership games and they maintain a two-point lead over arch-rivals Rangers. This may be a pretty slender advantage but given that the Hoops are unlikely to slip-up between now and the end of the season (at least going by recent form), the trophy is very much theirs to lose as we edge closer to the end of the season.

Rangers – 9/4

Rangers are keeping within spitting distance of Celtic at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table but they desperately need their Old Firm opponents to slip-up in order to close the two-point gap which exists between the two rivals. The Light Blues haven’t enjoyed the dominance they experienced in the Scottish top-flight in the 2020/21 campaign and while Giovanni van Bronckhorst has steered his men to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, they continue to live in Celtic’s shadow on the domestic front.

The Light Blues did enjoy a win over strugglers Dundee on Sunday afternoon but it was far from convincing and gave little hint that the Ibrox outfit could overtake the Hoops in the race to the title. With much of the season left to play, much could still happen but it is starting to look as though Celtic could hold on and clinch their tenth Premiership trophy in eleven seasons.

Update: 07.03.22

Celtic – 4/11

James Forrest scored his first Scottish Premiership goal of the campaign to help Celtic restore their three-point lead at the summit of the league table on Sunday following Rangers’ 1-0 win at home to Aberdeen the day before. The 3-1 win over Livingston was Celtic’s first victory in West Lothian since 2007 and they remain firmly in charge at the top of the Premiership table.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have now gone 24 games without defeat in league action and having lost just three Premiership matches since the start of the campaign, there’s little evidence to suggest that they will slip-up between now and the end of the season. Indeed given Celtic’s far superior goal difference, it would take a major turnaround in fortunes to allow Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men to overtake their Old Firm rivals and the bookies continue to make the Parkhead outfit big odds-on favourites to secure the Scottish title at general odds of 4/11.

Rangers – 2/1

Rangers remain three points behind Celtic in the race to secure the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title, Van Bronckhorst’s men claiming all three points in a narrow 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Ibrox last time out. The Light Blues have been far from impressive in recent weeks with back-to-back draws against Dundee United and Motherwell being followed by narrow and somewhat unconvincing 1-0 wins over struggling St Johnstone and Aberdeen.

The Gers have lost just twice whilst in league action this term – less than any other side in the Scottish Premiership – although they need Celtic to slip-up should they wish to close the gap between themselves and their Old Firm rivals between now and the end of the season. With the Hoops enjoying some red-hot form right now, it’s hard to envisage this happening and as such, the bookies make Rangers second-favourites to win the 2021/22 Premiership title at a general 2/1.

Update: 03.03.22

Celtic – 1/4

The odds on Celtic winning this season’s Scottish Premiership title continue to tumble with most bookies going around 1/4 that the trophy ends up at Parkhead in a few months time. Following a slow first half of the season, the Hoops have found their feet and are now charging towards the finish line, although only three points separate them from arch-rivals Rangers and the latter certainly don’t intend to give up the race between now and the finish line. Nevertheless, assuming that Ange Postecoglou’s men don’t slip-up in the coming weeks, the trophy really is theirs to lose and with no European football to distract them, they can focus purely on the matter in hand. A 2-0 win over St Mirren last night was a welcome result, coming as it did on the back of a disappointing goal-less draw at Hibernian on Sunday afternoon and with Rangers also drawing at the weekend, this is a race which could go right down to the wire.

Rangers – 5/2

Rangers remain hot on the heels of Celtic in the race for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title and with only three points currently separating the two sides, this is a title race which looks set to go all the way. The Light Blues were the in-form Premiership side prior to Christmas but Celtic have come storming back since then with a comfortable win in the Old Firm derby, therefore Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men find themselves playing catch-up with the Hoops. Rangers ensured that the gap between themselves and Celtic would stay at three points with a narrow and thoroughly unconvincing 1-0 win over relegation-threatened St Johnstone in Perth last night, however the bookies are far from confident that they can close the gap between now and the end of the season, most firms going 5/2 that they make it two titles on the bounce.

Update: 01.03.22

Celtic – 1/3

Celtic’s disappointing exit from the Europa Conference League at the hands of Bodo/Glimt means that the Scottish Premiership leaders can at least concentrate fully on their domestic league campaign while Rangers continue to battle on a European front. The Hoops could only manage a goal-less draw with Hibernian at Easter Road at the weekend but this in itself mattered little given that title rivals Rangers also managed only a single point in their weekend outing. As things stand, Ange Postecoglou’s side remain firmly in the driving seat at the top of the Premiership table, three points separating them from second-placed Rangers, and the bookies remain confident of their chances of clinching the title with most firms going 1/3 that the trophy ends up at Parkhead at the end of the campaign.

Rangers – 9/4

Rangers remain in touch with the premiership leaders as things stand, however following a hugely impressive aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will have been sorely disappointed by his side’s display against Motherwell at the weekend. The Light Blues could only manage a single point against the Steelmen at Ibrox on Sunday and as thus, failed to take advantage of Celtic’s slip-up in the Scottish capital. The Light Blues therefore still sit three points adrift of the Hoops in the league table and while this is far from insurmountable, the Gers really need to start stringing together some decent winning runs as they did earlier in the season. Rangers have dropped points in each of their last two Premiership outings and they are still second favourites to win the league title at general odds of 9/4.

Update: 22.02.22

There were completely contrasting fortunes for both sides of the Old Firm in European competition last week but these fortunes weren’t reflected in their respective Scottish Premiership outings at the weekend.

Things are extremely close at the top end of the Scottish Premiership as we fast approach the business end of the campaign but Celtic are now very much in the driving seat to be crowned as champions.

Celtic – 1/4

While Celtic were hugely disappointing in their Europa Conference League defeat at home to Bodo/Glimt last week, they bounced back to record a 3-2 win over bottom side Dundee on Sunday, a result which lifted Ange Postecoglou’s men three points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table. The Hoops have now gone eight league games without dropping a single point and it’s hard to envisage them slipping up at any point between now and the end of the season. Celtic are very much in the driving seat after playing second fiddle to arch-rivals Rangers since the start of the 2020/21 campaign and the bookies continue to slash away at the odds on them winning the title at the end of the season, most firms now going just 1/4 that the Premiership trophy ends up at Celtic Park.

Rangers – 11/4

Having won the Scottish Premiership title in impressive fashion last season, Rangers are battling to keep up with arch-rivals Celtic. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side dropped points at the weekend courtesy of a 1-1 draw away to Dundee United on Sunday and in the process they have fallen three points behind the Hoops at the top end of the league table. Clearly there’s much left to play for before the 2021/22 season draws to a close but the Light Blues need Celtic to slip up in the coming weeks in order to catch up with them, something that the Hoops don’t look set to do any time soon. On the back of their weekend disappointment, Rangers have had their title odds lengthened with most bookies going 11/4 that they make it two titles on the bounce.

Update: 18.02.22

Celtic will be eager to put their midweek Europa League Conference League disappointment firmly behind them as they prepare for the visit of Scottish Premiership strugglers Dundee on Sunday afternoon. In contrast, arch-rivals Rangers will be buoyed by their surprise 4-2 win at Borussia Dortmund and this will hold them in good stead ahead of their trip to Dundee United on Sunday.

Celtic and Rangers are neck-and-neck in the battle to be crowned Scottish champions this season with just a single point currently separating the two sides.

Celtic – 1/2

It was disappointment for Celtic in their opening match in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last night, the Hoops going down 3-1 at home to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt. Nevertheless prior to this, Ange Postecoglou’s side had embarked upon a nine-game winning run and this European defeat won’t have dented confidence too much in the side. The Hoops lock horns with Premiership strugglers Dundee at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon and while three points here isn’t a certainty, we would be surprised were the league leaders to slip up in this one. Postecoglou’s side sit just one point clear at the summit of the league table but we envisage them playing their part in maintaining this slender lead at the weekend.

Rangers – 6/4

Rangers’s 3-0 defeat away to arch-rivals Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of 2022 was enough to haul them off the top of the Scottish Premiership table and they will be hoping that their rivals slip-up in the coming weeks. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men enjoyed a shock 4-2 win away to then-Europa League favourites Borussia Dortmund on Thursday evening and this will have boosted confidence ahead of the meeting with Dundee United at Tannadice this weekend. The Light Blues trail Celtic by just a single point at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table and with much of the season left to play, this is a title race that could go right down to the wire.

Update: 10.02.22

Celtic – 1/2

Celtic managed to hold on to secure the three points against Aberdeen at Pittodrie last night and thus keep themselves at the top of the Scottish Premiership table. Their lead is just a single point however and with much of the season left to play, anything could happen. Nevertheless there seems to be no stopping the Hoops right now and last night’s win was their eighth on the bounce across competitions. On current form, Ange Postecoglou’s men will be extremely difficult to rein in and the leading UK bookmakers have once again shortened the odds on them becoming Scottish champions this term at general odds of 1/2.

Rangers – 6/4

Rangers ensured that the gap between themselves and arch-rivals Celtic would remain just a single point by beating Hibernian 2-0 at Ibrox last night. The Light Blues have lost just twice this season but they now find themselves playing catch-up as they seek to overtake the Hoops at the summit of the table. Nevertheless Celtic are flying right now and Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men will need their Old Firm rivals to slip up in the coming weeks, something they show little sign of doing. Indeed with Rangers having won just two of their last four matches, it seems more likely that they will be the ones slipping up in the coming weeks and the bookies now go 6/4 that the Ibrox outfit win the 2021/22 Premiership title.

Update: 07.02.22

Celtic are now very much in the driving seat for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title following a well-deserved 3-0 win over Rangers last week.

Celtic sit at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table following a comprehensive win over arch-rivals Rangers in the first Old Firm derby of 2022 and Ange Postecoglou’s men are now firm favourites to win the title at the end of the campaign.

Celtic – 8/15

Following an unconvincing first-half of the season, Celtic have been putting in some excellent performances and they have now overtaken Rangers at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table on account of their fine 3-0 win over the Light Blues last week. The Hoops were dominant from the outset in the first Old Firm derby of 2022 and they followed this deserved win with a 4-0 thrashing of Motherwell on their travels on Sunday afternoon. On current form, Celtic will be hard to rein in and the bookies continue to shorten the odds on the Premiership trophy returning to Parkhead at the end of the season, most firms going around 8/15 that this proves to be the case.

Rangers – 11/8

Only a couple of weeks ago, Rangers were the ones to beat in the Scottish Premiership, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men leading the race for the league title and enjoying some fine form along the way. Nevertheless they threw away two points when allowing Ross County to equalise deep into stoppage time in their last outing of January and they were utterly outclassed by Celtic in the Old Firm derby last week, the Light Blues losing 3-0 to their arch-rivals at Parkhead. The Gers managed a routine 5-0 win over Heart of Midlothian on Sunday afternoon but they are now trailing the Hoops by one point and the bookies go odds-against at 11/8 that they overtake Celtic at the top of the table between now and the end of the campaign.

Update: 31.01.22

Both Rangers and Celtic saw late goals in their respective weekend Premiership outings, however they brought entirely different results.

The Scottish Premiership title race has now been thrown wide open with just two points separating the sides as we head towards the second Old Firm derby of the season.

Celtic – 8/11

For the first time this season, Celtic are favourites to clinch the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title. The Hoops left it late in the day to secure their three points at the weekend, Liel Abada scoring in the 90th minute for ten-man Celtic against Dundee United at Parkhead. With Rangers dropping points against Ross County on Saturday, just two points separate the two sides ahead of the midweek Old Firm derby. The Hoops are firm favourites to win this first Glasgow derby of 2022 and victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side would lift them one point clear of their arch-rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Rangers – 10/11

Rangers looked on course for all three points in their weekend trip to Dingwall, Van Bronckhorst’s men having pulled their way back from 2-1 down at the break to lead 3-2 heading into the final few minutes. Nevertheless Matthew Wright earned the Stags a point thanks to an equaliser in the sixth-minute of stoppage time and this ensured that Rangers’ lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table would be cut to just two points. With this week’s Old Firm derby taking place at Celtic Park, there is a real possibility that Rangers won’t be in pole position on Wednesday night and the Light Blues now find themselves second favourites for the league title at a general 10/11.

Update: 27.01.22

The race is hotting up for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title and Rangers are still in the driving seat as we head deeper into the second half of the campaign.

Both Old Firm sides picked up points from their respective midweek league outings and as things stand, this season’s title race could be one of the closest for many seasons.

Rangers – 4/7

Rangers remain at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table following their unconvincing 1-0 win against Livingston at Ibrox last night, Scott Anfield scoring the winning goal fifteen minutes from time. The Light Blues sit just four points clear of second-placed Celtic after 22 games and the indications are that this title race could go right down to the wire. Rangers have only lost once this term so far but they have been far from convincing along the way and with many points still to play for between now and the end of the campaign, this race could go either way.

Celtic – 5/4

Celtic are much improved compared to last season and they are giving Rangers a real run for their money in this Premiership title race. The Hoops held firm to beat Heart of Midlothian to the tune of 2-1 at Tynecastle Stadium last night and as things stand they sit just four points behind the Light Blues. Ange Postecoglou’s men struggled for consistency in the earlier stages of the campaign but they appear to have found their feet in recent weeks and remain genuine title contenders as we head ever closer to the business end of the campaign. Three points in the Old Firm derby match at Parkhead next week would do their title bid no harm whatsoever and victory here would leave them just a single point behind their rivals.

Update: 19.01.22

Rangers dropped points in their meeting with Aberdeen at Pittodrie last night and with Celtic beating Hibernian the previous evening, the title race is very much back on as we return from the winter break.

With both sides of the Old Firm experiencing different results in their respective outings this week, the Scottish Premiership title race has once again been thrown wide open as we fast approach the first Old Firm derby of 2022.

Rangers – 1/2

Rangers have been setting the pace in the Scottish Premiership since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, however they dropped points upon their return from the winter break last night. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men had embarked upon a nine-game winning run in the Scottish top-flight prior to the. break, their last dropped points being against Aberdeen when they were held to a 2-2 draw by the Dons at Ibrox in early December. It was against the Dons last night that Rangers suffered another setback when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie and as we approach the first Old Firm derby of the year, the gap between Rangers and Celtic is down to just four points. The bookies still go odds-on about the Light Blues making it two Scottish titles on the bounce at the end of 2021/22 but the odds on them doing so have lengthened ever so slightly to a general 1/2.

Celtic – 11/8

Only a few weeks ago Celtic were far behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership table but should they get the better of the Light Blues in the first Old Firm derby of 2022 in two weeks’ time, then the gap between the two sides could be down to just a single point. This promises to be a much tighter title race than last season and while the Hoops are still outsiders for the Premiership trophy on account of their early-season inconsistencies, they aren’t a country mile behind their arch-rivals in the betting at just 11/8.

Update: 04.01.22

As the Scottish top-flight moves closer to its resumption following the winter break, the top end of the Scottish Premiership table has an air of familiarity about it with Rangers and Celtic occupying the top two spots.

All-in-all, this looks set to be a closer race for the title than last season but Rangers have been far more consistent in the league than their Old Firm rivals and they will be eager to underline this point in the Glasgow derby in a little under four weeks’ time.

Rangers – 2/5

Rangers had been enjoying some red-hot form in recent weeks and Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s men have now won nine league games on the bounce with clean sheets kept in their last six. As things stand, the Light Blues sit six points clear of arch-rivals Celtic as we head towards the end of the winter break and it’s hard to see just who will stop them in their tracks. The next Old Firm derby takes place on 2nd February at Celtic Park and this game could prove pivotal in determining where the Premiership trophy will be heading at the end of the season, the bookies going just 2/5 that it ends up at Ibrox for a second successive season. Rangers are next in action on 18th January when they do battle with Aberdeen at Pittodrie and they will then face strugglers Livingston and Ross County before they clash with Celtic in the Old Firm derby next month.

Celtic – 7/4

Celtic lost some ground in the race for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title when they could only manage a goal-less draw with St Mirren last month, however they returned to winning ways when beating bottom side St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in their final outing prior to the winter break. As things stand, the Hoops sit six points adrift of league leaders Rangers as we move closer to the second stage of the campaign and with Ange Postecoglou’s men still struggling to find consistency, the bookies have lengthened the odds on the Hoops winning the Premiership title to a general 7/4. Celtic are next in action on 17th January when they entertain Hibernian at Parkhead, this followed in the league by a trip to Heart of Midlothian and a home meeting with Dundee United.

Update: 22.12.21

Rangers have had a hectic schedule of late with three games in the space of just six days, however they have passed this latest test with flying colours with wins-to-nil in each of these outings. The Light Blues now sit seven points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table although in fairness the Hoops do have a game-in-hand over the table-toppers.

Rangers are truly unstoppable right now and while they haven’t enjoyed the same consistency as last season, they remain firmly in control of the 2021/22 Premiership title race. Van Bronckhorst appears to be carrying on the good work of Steven Gerrard who left for Aston Villa earlier this season and the bookies now go just 1/2 that Rangers grab themselves the league title for the second consecutive campaign.

In the Premiership, Van Bronckhorst’s men have now gone eight games without dropping a single point and they have kept clean sheets in their last five in the league. Their biggest test will come next month when they travel to Celtic Park on January 2nd, however on recent form we envisage the Gers coming back with at least something for their troubles on that occasion.

As for Celtic, they are desperately looking to keep up with the league leaders but they are looking far from the finished article this season. As things stand the Hoops sit seven points adrift of Rangers in the table but they do have a game-in-hand to their credit. Nevertheless the bookies have lengthened the odds on Celtic reclaiming the Premiership title this season with most bookies now going 6/4 that the trophy ends up at Parkhead after an absence of one season.

Update: 01.12.21

After fourteen rounds of fixtures, things remain relatively tight at the top end of the Scottish Premiership table and this could well be a title battle which goes right down to the wire.

Rangers may be out of the Scottish League Cup having lost 3-1 to Hibernian in the semi-final late last month, however far from being a club in crisis as many are suggesting, the Light Blues are odds-on to win the Scottish Premiership crown for a second consecutive season and are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

As things stand, Rangers are four points clear at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table having beaten Livingston to the tune of 3-1 on their travels last weekend and while the exit from the Scottish League Cup was undoubtedly a big disappointment to all concerned with the club, it is hardly a disaster. The two main objectives for new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be to ensure that the Light Blues finish in pole position in the Premiership and go further in European competition. Thanks to their 2-0 win at home to Sparta Prague last week, Rangers are assured of second position in their group and will go into the next phase of the competition, whereas arch-rivals Celtic are out on account of their 3-2 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

This certainly is not a club in crisis, far from it. Indeed in Van Bronckhorst they have a very capable manager who can continue the progress made by recently departed Steven Gerrard. The bookmakers certainly haven’t changed their view that Rangers are the side most likely to lift the Premiership trophy at the end of the season, most firms going odds-on at 4/7 that the trophy once again heads to Ibrox.

Update: 12.11.21

Rangers were easily the dominant force in Scottish football last season although while they currently sit in pole position at the top of the league table after thirteen games, they face a rather uncertain future following the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston villa earlier this week. Gerrard played a big part in ending Celtic’s dreams of making it ten Premiership titles on the bounce and he will undoubtedly be a big miss at Ibrox. The Rangers hierarchy have made little indication as to whom they will be looking at as a replacement although as things stand, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is firm favourite to appointed as Gerrard’s successor.

On the pitch, Rangers have stepped things up a gear in the Premiership with a 6-1 win over Motherwell being followed by a 4-2 victory over Ross County, these excellent results coming either side of a 1-1 draw at Brondby in the Europa League. The Light Blues are still odds-on to win the title this season but their odds have drifted slightly from 2/5 to a general 4/7 over the past few days, mainly on account of Gerrard’s departure and the uncertainty surrounding who will replace him.

Celtic have been enjoying some excellent results in both domestic and European competition in recent days and they head into the international break just four points adrift of Rangers, the bookies now going just 5/4 that they retake the Premiership trophy at the end of the campaign.

Update: 01.11.21

Since the start of the 2021/22 campaign it has been a case of one step forward and two steps back for Celtic as they aim to take back the Scottish crown from Rangers this season.

Just as it looked as though Celtic had got themselves back on track, they go and drop two points in a dismal goal-less draw at home to Livingston and then watch as Rangers demolish Motherwell to the tune of 6-1 on their travels. These weekend results lifted Steven Gerard’s men four points clear of the Hoops at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table and the bookies reacted by once again slashing the odds on the trophy heading to Ibrox for the second season in succession.

That said, four points is absolutely nothing and with the vast majority of the season still to play, it would be complete nonsense to write Celtic off completely. Rangers have been dropping more points than they did at this stage last season and it is clear that the sizeable gulf in class which existed between themselves and Celtic last season has largely disappeared.

This is a title race that could go either way and Celtic are undoubtedly on a par with the Light Blues in terms of overall strength and quality. The Hoops are 7/4 to win the title on account of their disappointing weekend result, however one single game can’t be taken as a fair reflection of the whole season and the likelihood is that Ange Postecoglou’s side will bounce back and look to reduce the deficit between themselves and their arch-rivals.

Either way, this is once again destined to be very much a two-horse race for the Scottish title and the indications are that this could be far tighter than it was towards the end of 2020/21.

Update: 28.10.21

Rangers slipped up in their pursuit of a second successive Premiership title when they dropped two points at home to Aberdeen and the odds on them winning the trophy have drifted as a result.

After eleven rounds of Scottish Premiership fixtures, Rangers sit just two points clear of arch-rivals Celtic at the top of the table, Steven Gerard’s men having too claw their way back from two goals down within the opening 16 minutes, Alfredo Morelos pulling one back in the 20th minute and James Tavernier banging in a second for the Light Blues just nine minutes from time to salvage for the home side a share of the spoils.

As for Celtic, they found the back of the net three times in the opening half-hour at Easter Road, opponents Hibernian scoring a consolation in the 37th minute. The Hoops finally seem to have got things together following a shaky start to the season under new boss Ange Postecoglou and it would appear that this title race isn’t going to be nearly as one-sided as last term’s when Rangers stormed to the title with no defeats along the way.

As things stand, Rangers are a general 4/7 to bring the Premiership trophy back to Ibrox at the end of the campaign, while arch-rivals Celtic have seen their odds shorten from 7/4 to 5/4. With just two points separating the two sides and the vast majority of the campaign still ahead, much can still happen and the possibility remains that this one coulee go right down to the wire.

Update: 25.10.21

Rangers increased their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table to three points at the weekend and the odds on them winning the title for a second consecutive season have shortened further.

As we head rapidly towards the Christmas period, Rangers remain firm odds-on favourites to win the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title. Steven Gerard’s men haven’t had things all their own way this season, however they have dominated the top-flight since the outset and now sit three points clear of second-placed Heart of Midlothian in the league table.

The Light Blues collected another three points at the weekend courtesy of a a 2-1 win away to St Mirren, Kemar Roofe and Alfredo Morelos scoring in the closing minutes of the first half after the Buddies got off the mark with a Connor Ronan goal in the 4th minute.

Second-placed Heart of Midlothian faltered in the title race with a 1-1 draw against struggling Dundee while Celtic’s winning run continued when they enjoyed a third consecutive 2-0 win, this time over St Johnstone.

On the back of these weekend results, the bookies shortened slightly the odds on Rangers finishing the campaign in pole position, most firms going 4/9 that Steven Gerrard’s men make it two on the bounce. Celtic come in next, their odds unchanged since last week with most bookies going 7/4 on Ange Postecoglou’s side, while unbeaten Hearts complete the top-three in the betting, the Jambos a general 66/1 to finish top of the pile.

Update: 22.10.21

Upon their return from the international break, Rangers failed to build on recent results by dropping points at home to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Premiership, however confidence will have been boosted by the win over Brondby in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers remain firmly at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table but they have seen their healthy lead shorten to just a single point. The Light Blues looked set to clinch all three points against Hearts on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a John Lundstram goal in the 40th minute, however Craig Halkett levelled the scoreline for Hearts in stoppage time to deny Steven Gerrard’s men all three points.

With Celtic beating Motherwell 2-0 at Fir Park, the battle for the Scottish Premiership title isn’t as clear-cut as it was only a couple of weeks ago. Gerrard’s side remain odds-on favourites to make it two on the trot but the odds on them doing so have lengthened from 2/9 to a general 2/5.

On the other side of the coin, Celtic’s odds on finishing top of the pile have shortened on account of their win at Fir Park, most firms going 7/4 that the trophy returns to Parkhead after an absence of just a single season. The Hoops remain four points behind their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership table but with just nine games having been played, this clearly isn’t a big deal.

Second in the Premiership table, Heart of Midlothian have seen their title odds slashed with some firms going just 33/1 that the trophy heads to Tynecastle at the close of the campaign.

Update: 05.10.21

As we head into the second international break of the season, Rangers remain firm favourites to win the Scottish Premiership title for the second season in succession.

Rangers took another step closer to a second successive Scottish Premiership title by beating Hibernian to the tune of 2-1 at Ibrox in their final outing prior to the international break. Steven Gerrard’s men now sit one point clear of second-placed Heart of Midlothian at the summit of the division after eight league outings and the bookies remain optimistic as to their chances of finishing at the top of the pile with some firms now going as low as 1/4 on the Light Blues.

As things stand, Celtic sit a country mile behind Steven Gerrard’s men with six points separating the two arch-rivals. Ange Postecoglou has thus far been unable to turn Celtic’s flagging fortunes around and while they did manage to collect all three points at the weekend thanks to a hard-fought victory at Aberdeen, the Hoops remain far behind Rangers in the ‘Outright Winner’ betting market at a general 3/1.

Postecoglou’s men currently sit in sixth position in the Scottish Premiership table, behind the likes of Dundee United, Motherwell, Hibernian and Hearts. The likelihood of them failing to haul themselves higher up the division is admittedly very slight, however unless Celtic spark into life in the coming weeks, the real danger is that Rangers will soon be out of sight and well on their way to making it two on the bounce.

Update: 29.09.21

Celtic are falling further behind in the race for the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title and with just three wins from their opening seven games, Ange Postecoglou is already a man under immense pressure.

Any hopes that Ange Postecoglou would restore Celtic’s dominance in the Scottish game have thus far been dashed, the Hoops currently sitting in sixth position in the Scottish Premiership table after seven games. Celtic have been pretty abysmal so far with their latest outing ending in a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Dundee United and as things stand, they sit a full six points adrift of reigning champions Rangers in the league table.

Rangers rubbed salt on Celtic’s wounds by claiming all three points in what was nevertheless an unconvincing 1-0 win over bottom side Dundee at the weekend and while Steven Gerard’s men have the likes of Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian breathing down their necks, the bookies are of the firm opinion that the Light Blues will be the ones lifting aloft the Premiership trophy at the end of the campaign.

As things stand, Rangers are as low as 2/9 to win the Premiership title for a second consecutive season while arch-rivals Celtic are now out at 3/1. The Hoops are expected to bounce back from this slow start to the campaign and while they currently sit below the likes of Hibernian, Hearts, Motherwell and Dundee United, Postecoglou’s men are expected to be Rangers’ main title challengers towards the closing stages of the campaign.

Prior to the start of the season, hopes were high that Ange Postecoglou would lift Celtic back to the Scottish Premiership title, however these ambitions were dealt another blow at the weekend with the Hoops succumbing to a third league defeat.

Celtic may yet go on to lift the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership table but if they are to knock Rangers off their perch, they desperately need to lose the habit of losing. After just six Premiership outings, the Hoops have already suffered defeat three times and it hardly needs saying that this isn’t the sort of form which wins titles. Rangers also failed to win at the weekend but their 1-1 draw with Motherwell at least gave them a point for their troubles.

Steven Gerrard’s men sit in pole position in the Scottish Premiership table despite their dropped points at the weekend and the bookies have further slashed the odds on them making it two on the bounce, some firms going as low as 2/7 that the Premiership trophy ends up at Ibrox for the second season in succession. The Light Blues stormed to the title last season with not a single defeat along the way and while they lost to Dundee United earlier this month, the general consensus is that the Ibrox outfit will be the ones to beat.

Rangers now sit four points above their Old Firm rivals in the league table with just a single point separating them from Edinburgh duo Hibernian and Hearts. As we head towards the seventh round of league fixtures, Motherwell and Dundee United sit fourth and fifth in the division with Celtic currently sixth.

Update: 15.09.21

Rangers and Celtic both returned from the international break in winning style, the Light Blues edging past St Johnstone to the tune of 2-1 and Celtic thumping Ross County 3-0 in a thoroughly one-sided encounter. Nevertheless the bookies still go odds-on about Steven Gerrard’s men making it two-in-a-row at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It may still be very early in the season but Rangers made clear their Premiership title aspirations when beating Celtic 1-0 in the first Old Firm derby of the campaign prior to the international break. It may not have been a clear-cut or convincing victory but it was enough to prompt the bookmakers into further slashing the odds on Steven Gerrard’s men finishing in pole position to as low as 2/5.

Rangers now sit in pole position the Scottish Premiership table with Edinburgh duo Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian sitting level on ten points apiece in second position after five rounds of league fixtures.

As for Celtic, they currently sit fifth in the league table with Ange Postecoglou’s men having suffered defeat in two of their opening five Premiership matches. The Hoops lost 2-1 away to Heart of Midlothian in their season opener before claiming maximum points in thoroughly convincing fashion against Dundee (6-0) and St Mirren (6-0).

Celtic are a general 7/4 shot to win the Scottish Premiership title at the end of the campaign, these odds lengthening from 6/4 on account of their defeat at Ibrox in their final outing before the international break.

Update: 26.08.21

Having slipped-up against Dundee United in their second Scottish Premiership outing, Rangers returned to winning ways when thumping Ross County to the tune of 4-2 in the Highlands and on the back of this result, the bookies have further shortened the odds on them winning the title for the second consecutive season to as low as 1/2. Steven Gerrard’s men clinched the title with plenty of room to spare at the end of last season, thus denying Celtic a tenth successive triumph, however it is clear that they aren’t going to have things all their own way in 2021/22.

As things stand, Rangers sit in fifth position in the Scottish Premiership after three games on account of their wins over Livingston and Ross County as well as their 1-0 defeat at Dundee United. There was also disappointment for the Light Blues when they dropped out of the Champions League after losing on aggregate in the two-headed third-qualifying round clash with Malmo.

Celtic – under the guidance of new boss Ange Postecoglou – will be looking to even things with their Old Firm rivals this season and while they slipped-up in their season-opener when losing 2-1 at newly-promoted Heart of Midlothian, they have since bounced back and recorded hugely convincing wins over Dundee (6-0) and St Mirren (6-0). Following these emphatic victories, the bookies have also shortened the odds on Celtic winning the title at the end of 2021/22 to a general 6/4.

The general consensus is that Rangers will once again be the ones to beat this term, however as things stand it looks as though their task won’t be anything like as easy as it was last term.

Update: 17.08.21

Rangers romped to the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership title with plenty of room to spare, Steven Gerrard’s men having managed to avoid defeat in the league for the entire season. Nevertheless while they got their defence of their title underway in excellent fashion thanks to a routine 3-0 win over Livingston, things didn’t quite go as planned in their next Premiership outing.

Having lost 2-1 to Malmo in their opening Champions League qualifier, Rangers saw their unbeaten Premiership run come to an end at the hands of a Dundee United outfit which many have tipped for relegation at the end of the campaign. Nevertheless with Celtic having lost to newly-promoted Heart of Midlothian in their Premiership opener, these results have had little impact on the odds in the ‘Scottish Premiership Winner’ betting market where Rangers remain huge odds-on favourites at a general 2/5.

Indeed the odds on Celtic have drifted slightly since the end of the 2020/21 campaign with most bookies now going a general 7/4 on Ange Postecoglou’s side.

As far as Rangers are concerned, most pundits believe that their defeat at Tannadice was a temporary blip influenced by their hectic European schedule. Gerrard’s side had returned from Malmo just three days earlier and having been beaten in Sweden, they were mindful that they would need to keep an eye on the return leg just three days after their trip to Tayside.

As such, the general consensus is that Rangers will be the ones to beat this season and they returned to winning ways when thrashing Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic to the tune of 5-0 in the Scottish League Cup on Friday evening.

01.06.21

Celtic’s decade-long dominance of the Scottish game came to an end in 2020/21 when Rangers secured the title by a country mile. Steven Gerrard’s men were a class apart throughout the season with no Premiership defeats to their name and they clinched the title by a massive 25 points, the Light Blues winning 32 and drawing 6 of their 38 league outings. As such it should come as no surprise to anyone to learn that the bookies are going odds-on about Rangers making it two on the bounce in 2021/22.

Rangers are certainly going to be the ones to beat next season and some firms go as short as 4/7 that they finish at the top of the pile while Celtic – who have yet to appoint a new manager to replace Neil Lennon – are as long as 6/4 to retake the Premiership crown. The Hoops have struggled through a thoroughly disappointing campaign and while arch-rivals Rangers ran away with the domestic title and enjoyed a decent run in European competition, Celtic got nothing to show for their troubles.

2021/22 will doubtless be another two-horse race as far as the title is concerned, however as St Johnstone proved when winning both domestic cup competitions last season, there is always a chance for someone else to create a shock, however unlikely it may be.

