Scottish Premiership Scores

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign is now fast approaching the business end, therefore now is the best possible time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you are guaranteed the very latest Scottish Premiership scores and results ahead of the new campaign.

Scottish Premiership Odds: Who will drop into the Championship this season?

Update: 16.03.22

With Livingston and Ross County having hauled themselves into the top-half of the Scottish Premiership table on the back of some solid recent results, it has been left to Dundee and St Johnstone to battle it out for the scraps at the bottom end of the division as the business end of the campaign fast approaches. Indeed it is now almost certain that the relegation battle will take place between the Dark Blues and Saints, the two sides sitting just a single point apart in the bottom two places.

Dundee – 4/9

Dundee sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after thirty rounds of top-flight fixtures and their position is looking extremely shaky to say the least. The Dark Blues lost 1-0 at home to St Mirren in their last league outing and this was followed by further disappointment when they were sent crashing out of the Scottish Cup at the quarter-final stage courtesy of a 3-0 thrashing at home to Rangers. Just a single point separates Dundee from local rivals St Johnstone in the league table but realistically the very best they can hope for is a relegation play-off place at the end of the season. The bookies go odds-on at 4/9 about Dundee being relegated straight back to the Championship at the first time of asking and it’s hard to argue with this price given their form throughout the campaign.

St Johnstone – 13/8

St Johnstone earned a share of the spoils in their last Scottish Premiership outing thanks to a goal-less draw away to Hibernian on Saturday afternoon, however they currently sit eight points adrift of safety in the division and as with Dundee, the best they can realistically hope for this season is a relegation play-off place. This has been a massively disappointing season for a side which managed a domestic cup double last term but they have looked very much out of their depth for much of the campaign and the bookies go just 13/8 on them dropping down to the Scottish Championship at the close of the season.

Dundee – 1/2

Dundee managed to pick up a single point in their 1-1 draw away to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon but this did them no favours whatsoever with regard to their league placing in the Scottish Premiership. The Dark Blues remain at the foot of the Scottish top-flight with one point separating them from second-bottom side St Johnstone and nine points separating them from the safety zone. The Tayside outfit are now very much involved in a two-horse fight against the drop and it now looks certain that Dundee and St Johnstone will be occupying the bottom two places at the end of the season, most bookies going 1/2 that Dundee drop back down to the Championship.

St Johnstone – 3/2

St Johnstone’s goal-less draw with Hibernian meant that they remained just a single point clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership table although the Perthshire outfit have played one game more than bottom side Dundee at the time of writing. This was Saints’ first point in four games and they have now gone seven matches without a win, therefore few fancy their chances of escaping the danger zone between now and the end of the season. St Johnstone currently sit eight points from 10th-placed Aberdeen in the league table and the bookies go 3/2 that they find themselves in the Scottish Championship next term.

St Mirren – 50/1

The 2021/22 Scottish Premiership relegation battle is almost certain to involve just two teams, namely Dundee and St Johnstone. Nevertheless a few poor results could pull a couple more sides into the mix and one of these is St Mirren. The Paisley outfit have failed to find the back of the net in their last three games, a third successive league defeat coming against Ross County on Saturday afternoon. The Buddies currently sit 9 points clear of the bottom two in the Premiership table but recent inconsistencies make it far from certain that they won’t be dragged into the relegation battle between now and the end of the campaign.

Update: 03.03.22

Dundee – 4/7

Dundee remain at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table following a goal-less draw at home to Hibernian, the Dark Blues narrowing the gap between themselves and second-bottom side St Johnstone to just a single point. The Taysiders have a game in hand over their Perthshire rivals but given that they now sit a full ten points away from tenth-placed Aberdeen, this extra game clearly isn’t going to be enough to lift them out of the bottom two as we head closer to the business end of the campaign. Since beating high-flying Heart of Midlothian 2-1 at Tynecastle last month, Dundee have collected just a single point from their subsequent three league outings and the bookies remain confident that they will drop straight back down to the Championship at the end of the season, most firms going odds-on at 4/7 that this proves to be the case.

St Johnstone – 6/4

St Johnstone sit just a single point above bottom side Dundee due to their 1-0 defeat at home to title-chasing Rangers last night. The Perthshire outfit have failed to build on their 2-1 win over Hearts last month and have failed to collect any points from their last two league outings. The Saints have won just five of their 29 league matches this season – less than any other side with the exception of bottom side Dundee – and they are now almost certain to be involved in a two-horse race against the drop alongside the Dark Blues, most bookies going 6/4 that they are relegated down to the Championship.

Ross County – 25/1

Ross County have hauled themselves out of the bottom three in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since the very early stages of the campaign, the Stags winning their midweek outing to Motherwell. County have lost just one of their last seven Premiership games and now sit in eighth position in the league table, just two points separating them from the top-half of the division. Indeed given Ross County’s recent improvement it would be no huge shock to see them move into the top six in time for the split and it now seems inconceivable that they will be dropping down this season, most bookies now going 25/1 that they suffer a shock relegation into the Championship.

Update: 01.03.22

Dundee – 1/2

Dundee now sit two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table – albeit with a game-in-hand over all the sides immediately above them – and they suffered a convincing defeat to Livingston at the weekend, the Dark Blues offering little in the way of resistance when going down 4-0 at Dens Park. The Tayside outfit looked very much out of their depth against the Lions and this emphatic demolition will have done nothing to lift spirits in the Dundee camp. The Dark Blues have won just one of their last twelve league outings and the bookies continue to chip away at the odds on them being relegated straight back to the Championship this season, most firms now going 1/2 that this proves to be the case.

St Johnstone – 7/4

St Johnstone saw the gap between themselves and 10th placed Ross County widen to seven points on Saturday afternoon when they went down 3-1 to the Stags in the highlands. Indeed the Perthshire outfit went ahead in the 24th minute courtesy of Callum Hendry, however two goals either side of half-time for Regan Charles-Cook and one from Joseph Hung ensured that Saints went home with nothing to show for their efforts. This was a big boost for Ross County but hugely disappointing for St Johnstone who now look set for a two-horse battle against the drop alongside Dundee.

Ross County – 14/1

Ross County will doubtless have been delighted by their 3-1 win at home to St Johnstone and this victory was enough to lift them seven points clear of the bottom two and just five points away from the top six in the table. The Stags have been much improved in recent weeks and the likelihood of them dropping down to the Scottish Championship now looks very remote, therefore it comes as no surprise to see the bookies lengthen the odds on them being relegated to the second tier with most firms now going 14/1 that this proves to be the case.

Update: 22.02.22

Dundee – 4/6

Dundee remain at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table following their 3-2 defeat to Celtic on Sunday. The Dark Blues gave a decent account of themselves against the league leaders at Parkhead, Ryan Sweeney pulling the Tayside outfit level in the 60th minute after they went 2-1 down, however the Hoops claimed all three points courtesy of a third from Giorgos Giakoumakis in the 86th minute and this ensured that Dundee remain at the foot of the division.

This was a disappointing result for Dundee given that it came on the back of a welcome win against Heart of Midlothian in their last league outing, however the Dark Blues are undeniably showing signs of improvement. Indeed, while they remain favourites to finish bottom of the pile at 4/6, there’s every reason to believe that they will escape the drop this season given that they still have a game-in-hand over second-bottom side St Johnstone.

St Johnstone – 7/4

St Johnstone made it two games without defeat in the Scottish Premiership when they claimed all three points at home to Heart of Midlothian on Saturday afternoon, the Perthshire outfit taking advantage of an out-of-form Jambos side. This was only St Johnstone’s second win across all competitions since October and it lifted them two points clear of bottom side Dundee, the latter having a game-in-hand above the sides immediately above them in the division.

This was an extremely welcome win for St Johnstone but they remain very much in the danger zone and as such, they are still one of the favourites for the drop at the end of the season with most leading bookies going 7/4 that they find themselves in the Championship next term.

Ross County – 8/1

Ross County may seem relatively safe of any immediate threat of being dragged into the relegation mix but the Highland outfit cannot afford to keep dropping points. The Stags came off second best at the weekend when losing 2-0 away to Hibernian on Saturday afternoon and they have now won just one of their last six games, this sole victory coming against bottom side Dundee. With just six points separating them from bottom side Dundee – who have a game-in-hand – the Stags cannot afford many more slip-ups in the coming weeks, the bookies shortening the odds on them being relegated to a general 8/1.

Update: 17.02.22

Dundee – 4/5

Dundee boosted their Scottish Premiership survival chances with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle last week, a result which lifted them off the foot of the league table. The Dark Blues are hardly able to breathe easy however with just two points separating them from bottom side St Johnstone and they will be in for a tough assignment this weekend when they face league leaders Celtic at Parkhead on Sunday afternoon.

The Tayside outfit have now lost just one of their last four league outings and while they remain favourites for relegation at the end of the campaign, the odds on them doing so have lengthened from 1/2 to 4/5 on account of their win last week and the fact that they have a game-in-hand over the sides around them at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table.

St Johnstone – 11/10

It was disappointment for St Johnstone last week as they went down 2-1 to St Mirren in Paisley, a result which sent the Perthshire outfit to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. Nevertheless they battled out a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to Aberdeen at the weekend and in the process kept their top-flight survival bid alive. The likelihood is that this will be a two-horse battle against relegation between St Johnstone and Dundee, each side desperately hoping that the other will slip-up as we head deeper towards the end of the campaign.

Ross County – 10/1

Ross County equalised late in the day to ensure that their unbeaten run continued last week, Kayne Ramsay scoring in the third minute of stoppage time to earn his side a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Livingstone. This extended the Stags’ unbeaten run to four games and it keeps them safe from relegation, at least for the time being. As things stand, County sit seven points clear of bottom side St Johnstone and the bookies go 10/1 that they drop down into the Championship at the end of the season.

Update: 08.02.22

Dundee – 1/2

Dundee returned to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table on account of their 2-1 defeat at home to Ross County on Saturday afternoon. The Dark Blues have managed just four league wins since the start of the season and they sit a single point below 11th-placed St Johnson at the bottom of the division. The Tayside outfit have now gone nine league matches without a win and the bookies have slashed the odds on them returning straight back to the Scottish Championship at the end of the campaign, most firms going just 1/2 that this comes to fruition.

St Johnstone – 2/1

St Johnstone have now gone three Premiership games without defeat and while they remain very much in the danger zone, this recent improvement could stand them in good stead for the weeks ahead. As things stand, the Perthshire outfit sit just a single point above bottom side Dundee in the league table but confidence will have been boosted by their 2-1 win away to Livingston earlier this month. They shared the spoils with Dundee United in a goal-less draw last time out and on the back of this improvement the bookies have lengthened the odds on them dropping down to the Scottish Championship to a general 2/1.

Ross County – 10/1

Ross County have hauled themselves eight points clear of bottom side Dundee in the Scottish Premiership table and while they have played one game more than the sides below them, the likelihood of them being relegated is lessening by the week. The Stags have gone three games without defeat – including an excellent 3-3 draw with then-leaders Rangers – and on the back of this decent run the bookies have lengthened further the odds on them dropping down to the second tier at the end of the campaign, most firms now going 10/1 that they find themselves in the Championship for the 2022/23 campaign.

31.01.22

Dundee – 11/8

Dundee weren’t in league action at the weekend and as such they remain in the bottom two in the Scottish Premiership table. They shared the spoils with fellow strugglers St Johnstone in a goal-less draw last time out and they sit just two points above the Perthshire outfit at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table. The Dark Blues are now winless in seven league games and they have managed just four wins since the start of the campaign, the bookmakers now going a general 11/8 that they drop back into the Scottish Championship at the end of the season by finishing at the foot of the table.

St Johnstone – 11/8

St Johnstone are having a completely different season to that of 2021/21 when they lifted two domestic trophies in the form of the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup. This time around they are looking to be in serious danger of relegation to the Championship and as things stand they sit two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. The Saints have won just three league games this season – less than any other side in the top-flight – and the bookies go 11/8 that they finish at the bottom of the table and thus get relegated at the end of the campaign.

Ross County – 6/1

Ross County continue to haul themselves further from the relegation zone, the Stags now five points clear of the bottom two and seven clear of St Johnstone at the foot of the Premiership table. County bounced back from their 2-1 defeat to Dundee United on Wednesday evening by sharing the spoils with league leaders Rangers in Dingwall at the weekend, Matthew Wright scoring deep into stoppage time to earn his side a point after the game looked set to end in a 3-2 Rangers victory. On the back of this excellent result, the bookies have lengthened the odds on Ross County finishing at the foot of the table to a general 6/1, some firms going as high as 9/1 on this eventuality.

Update: 27.01.22

Dundee – 6/4

Dundee failed to find a way past St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park last night in a game that finished all-square at 0-0 and the Dark Blues remain very much in the danger zone with just two points separating them from the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. This was the first point collected in seven league outings and such poor form certainly doesn’t bode well as we head towards the business end of the campaign. As things stand, Dundee remain joint-favourites to finish bottom of the Premiership table at general odds of 6/4.

St Johnstone – 6/4

St Johnstone shared the spoils with Dundee at McDiarmid Park last night and in the process failed to haul themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. The Perthshire outfit have won just three of their twenty-two league matches this season – less than any other side in the top tier – and they are now looking in serious danger of dropping into the Championship at the end of the campaign, an ignominious outcome given that they won both major domestic cup competitions last season.

Ross County – 9/2

Ross County may be six points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership table but another couple of poor results could throw them straight back into the relegation mix. There are still plenty of points left to play for between now and the end of the season and the Stags have been far from impressive throughout the campaign. The Highlanders came off second best when losing 2-1 at Dundee United last night and they have now won just one of their last four outings. Given Dundee and St Johnstone’s failings, County will be confident of avoiding the drop but there is certainly no room for any complacency.

Update: 19.01.22

Dundee – 6/4

Dundee’s return from the winter break was not a pleasant one, the Dark Blues losing 2-0 to Livingston in West Lothian last night. The Taysiders sit just two points above bottom side St Johnstone in the Premiership table and their current position is clearly a somewhat precarious one. Dundee have managed just four wins as we head deeper into the second half of the 2021/22 campaign and at the time of writing they are joint-favourites for relegation back to the Championship at general odds of just 6/4.

St Johnstone – 6/4

St Johnstone suffered their eighth Premiership defeat on the bounce when they lost 2-0 to Hearts at Tynecastle last night and the Perthshire outfit now sit two points adrift at the foot of the league table. Saints enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2020/21 with triumph in both cup competitions, however it is looking increasingly likely that the current campaign will consist of little other than relegation down to the second tier, the bookies going 6/4 that this proves to be the case.

Ross County – 5/1

Only a couple of months ago, Ross County were propping up the rest of the Scottish Premiership table, however they have embarked upon a solid run which has seen them lose just two of their last nine league outings and open up a five point gap between themselves and the relegation zone. A 3-1 win over Motherwell last night was a perfect way to get the second half of the season underway and on the back of this decent run the bookies have lengthened the odds on the Stags being relegated from 3/1 to a general 5/1.

Update: 28.12.21

Dundee – 7/4

Dundee’s losing run was extended to five games when they lost 2-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie in their final outing prior to the winter break and they now sit just two points clear of bottom side St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership table as they prepare for their return to action in just two weeks’ time. The Dark Blues have managed just four wins so far this season and they are increasingly looking out of their depth in the top-flight. Indeed as we head into the second half of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign, the bookies go just 7/4 that the Taysiders head straight back down to the Scottish Championship at the first time of asking.

St Johnstone – 7/4

In 2020/21, St Johnstone clinched two of the three major domestic honours in the form of the League Cup and the Scottish Cup, however this season they are looking in danger of relegation down to the Championship. As things stand the Perthshire outfit sit two points adrift at the foot of the Premiership table with just 14 points to their name, the side having lost eight league games on the bounce. As such, it’s hard to make a strong case for them keeping their top-flight status at the end of the season. The Saints have been abysmal in recent weeks and throughout December they lost to both of their main relegation rivals, the bookies now going just 7/4 that they drop down to the second tier this season.

Ross County – 7/2

Ross County have managed to haul themselves four points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership table and despite losing 2-1 at Heart of Midlothian in their final outing prior to the winter break, they appear to have turned a corner. The Dingwall outfit have lost just two of their last eight league matches and the bookies have reacted by lengthening the odds on them being relegated to a general 7/2.

Update: 22.12.21

Dundee – 7/4

Dundee’s losing run was extended to four games when they lost 1-0 at home to Heart of Midlothian on Saturday afternoon and the Dark Blues are now looking in a very precarious position in the Scottish Premiership table. The Tayside outfit currently sit third from bottom with two points separating them from bottom side St Johnstone, however both sides below them in the division have a game-in-hand. As we fast approach the mid-way stage of the campaign, the bookies go just 7/4 on Dundee finishing at the foot of the Sottish Premiership table and we envisage them being right in the thick of the relegation battle in a few months’ time.

Ross County – 2/1

Ross County eased their relegation worries ever so slightly by sharing the spoils with Livingston in West Lothian on Saturday afternoon, thus lifting themselves one point clear of bottom side St Johnstone. Indeed the Stags have been looking much improved in recent weeks with their last six outings returning two wins, three draws and a single defeat, the latter against Celtic who scored their winning goal seven minutes into stoppage time. County are still very much in the danger zone but should they manage to continue this solid form into the latter half of the season, there’s reason to believe that they can save their top-flight status for another campaign.

St Johnstone – 3/1

St Johnstone have sunk to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table on the back of some truly abysmal form, the 2020/21 Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners now looking in serious danger of dropping down into the Championship. The Perthshire outfit have lost their last five league outings and they have scored just once in their last six in Premiership action. This certainly doesn’t bode well for the rest of the season and should they be unable to arrest this decline, then we could well see the side plying their trade in the second tier next season.

Update: 17.12.21

Ross County – 2/1

Ross County came agonisingly close to securing a point in their midweek meeting with Celtic, the Hoops scoring the winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. This was a hugely disappointing result for a Stags outfit which had previously gone four games without defeat, however despite winning two games during this time they remain joint-bottom of the Scottish Premiership with a tiny goal difference alone keeping them off the foot of the division.

Dundee – 9/4

Dundee have now gone three games without a win and the Dark Blues currently sit just two points above the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. The Tayside outfit have managed four league wins so far this season – more than any other side in the bottom four of the division – but as things stand they are still dangerously close to the danger zone and will need to turn things around should they wish not to be embroiled in a relegation battle towards the end of the season.

St Johnstone – 7/2

St Johnstone started their season with a place in the qualifying rounds of the Europa League but as we head ever closer to Christmas they sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. The Perth side have been pretty abysmal in recent weeks with just a single point collected from their last sic league games and just one goal scored during this time. On the back of this poor run they now sit at the foot of the table and the bookies have slashed the odds on them dropping down to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Update: 06.12.21

Ross County – 2/1

Ross County weren’t given a chance to haul themselves away from the foot of the table with their weekend meeting with St Johnstone at MacDiarmid Park being called off. The Stags were looking to build on a solid run of form during which their only defeat in five outings came against defending champions and current league leaders Rangers. As things stand the Highland outfit remain two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premier League table although they do have a game-in-hand over second-from-bottom side Dundee.

Dundee – 5/2

Having enjoyed back-to-back wins over Motherwell (3-0) and St Johnstone (1-0) in their previous two outings, Dundee will have been quietly confident of managing something from their weekend trip to Ibrox although in fairness this was always going to be a bit too much to ask. With the defending champions subsequently winning 3-0 and further cementing their place at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, the Dark Blues had to head home with their tails between their legs. Two points now separate Dundee from bottom side Ross County with the latter having a game-in-hand following their weekend postponement, therefore the Tayside outfit are still far from safety despite their recent mini-resurgence.

Livingston – 9/4

Having embarked upon a five-game unbeaten run last month, Livingston have lost momentum and their 1-0 defeat at home to Heart of Midlothian on Sunday afternoon was the Lions’ third loss on the bounce. This has pushed the West Lothian side back into the danger zone and they now sit just a single point clear of second-bottom side Dundee, albeit with a game-in-hand over the Dark Blues. Priced at 6/1 for the drop just a few weeks ago, Livingston are now a general 9/4 to be relegated to the Championship on account of their recent drop in form.

Update: 02.12.21

Ross County – 6/4

Ross County managed a share of the spoils when holding St Mirren to a goal-less draw on their travels on Wednesday evening but the Stags remain firmly at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with two points separating them from second-bottom side Livingston after fifteen rounds of fixtures. The Highlanders have won just twice in league action this season so far and it’s hard to make a strong case for them staying in the top-flight at the end of the campaign, most bookmakers now going 6/4 that they finish the season at the bottom of the league table.

Livingston – 5/2

Of the sides in the bottom three, Livingston alone failed to take anything from their midweek Premiership outing, the Lions returning from Aberdeen on the back of a 2-0 defeat last night. With fellow strugglers Dundee winning their midweek match, Livingston have now dropped down to 11th position in the Scottish Premiership table and their hard work of recent weeks when they went five games without defeat now seems like a distant memory. The bookmakers have shortened the odds on Livingston dropping down to the Championship at the end of the season, most firms slashing the price from 8/1 to just 5/2 following their midweek defeat.

Dundee – 11/4

Dundee picked up three valuable points in their midweek meeting with local rivals St Johnstone at Dens Park, thus lifting themselves three points clear of bottom side Ross County in the process. The Dark Blues have bounced back from their 5-0 mauling by Ross County five weeks ago by winning three of their subsequent games, their sole defeat during this time coming against Celtic. As a result, the bookies have lengthened the odds on the Tayside outfit being relegated at the close of the campaign, most firms now going 11/4 that they find themselves back in the Championship next season.

Update: 25.11.21

Ross County – 13/8

It’s far too early to say whether or not Ross County have turned a corner, however the Stags have won two of their last three Premiership outings with their only defeat coming against league leaders and title favourites Rangers at Ibrox, a match in which the visitors took the lead in the sixth minute. County remain at the foot of the league table but just a single point now separates them from Dundee and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them finishing at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table from Evens to a general 13/8.

Dundee – 7/4

With Ross County seemingly finding some renewed energy in recent weeks, Dundee are nervously looking over their shoulders as the Highlanders close in on them. The Dark Blues sit just a single point above County after thirteen rounds of league fixtures and the Dens Park outfit lost 4-2 at home to Celtic in their last outing, the bookies now going 7/4 that Dundee finish the season at the foot of the division.

Livingston – 8/1

Livingston have boosted their chances of Premiership survival in recent weeks with some notable results. The Lions aren’t exactly setting the Scottish top-flight alight right now but they have managed to string together a five-game unbeaten run, including a commendable goal-less draw at Celtic Park and a 1-1 draw at St Mirren last time out. The West Lothian outfit remain dangerously close to the foot of the table with just four points separating them from Ross County but the odds on them being relegated at the end of the season continue to lengthen with some bookies now going 8/1 that they suffer the drop.

Update: 12.11.21

Ross County – Evens

On the back of their hugely impressive 5-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park, it was down to earth with a massive bump for Ross County as they were hammered 4-2 away to Rangers in their last outing and on the back of this result the Stags find themselves four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. The Highlanders have won just one of their thirteen league games this season and the bookies are very much of the opinion that they will automatically drop down into the Championship at the end of the season, most bookies going Evens that this proves to be the case.

Dundee – 2/1

Dundee bounced back from their 5-0 thrashing by Ross County by beating St Mirren 1-0 in Paisley just three days later, however it was more disappointment for the Dark Blues when they were subsequently beaten 4-2 at home to Celtic. They Tayside outfit sit four points clear of bottom side Ross County as we head into the international break but they remain in real danger of relegation straight back to the Championship, most bookies going 2/1 that they finish at the foot of the Premiership.

Livingston – 5/1

Livingston extended their unbeaten run to four games when they held Celtic to a goal-less draw at Parkhead in their final outing before the international break. The Lions are six points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership table as things stand and having collected eight points from their last four games, it would appear that they have turned a corner following their slow start to the campaign.

Update: 01.11.21

Ross County – 11/10

Having thrashed Dundee 5-0 in their last outing, Ross County remain firmly at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table although while they sit four points adrift of Dundee at the time of writing, the Stags do enjoy a game-in-hand over the sides immediately above them. Their scheduled meeting with Hibernian has been rearranged for a later date, however the Highland side remain firm favourites for the drop despite their most recent result, most firms going 11/10 that they drop down into the Championship.

Dundee – 2/1

Dundee bounced back from their 5-0 mauling by Ross County by edging past St Mirren to the tune of 1-0 in Paisley on Saturday afternoon, thus lifting them four points clear of the foot of the table. The Dark Blues certainly aren’t out of the woods just yet however and the bookmakers go a general 2/1 that they get relegated at the end of the campaign.

Livingston – 5/1

Livingston have now gone four games unbeaten in the Scottish Premiership, wins over St Johnstone (0-3) and Ross County (2-3) being followed by back-to-back draws at home to Dundee United (1-1) and most recently Celtic (0-0) at Parkhead. Six points now separate the Lions from the foot of the Premiership table and the bookmakers go a general 5/1 that they find themselves in the second tier in 2022/23.

Update: 28.10.21

Ross County – 5/4

Ross County may still be bottom of the Scottish Premiership table but they showed what they are capable of when thrashing fellow strugglers Dundee 5-0 at Dens Park last night. The Stags went four up before the break and added a finishing touch with a fifth in the 71st minute, thus grabbing their first league win of the season in thoroughly convincing fashion. This emphatic victory will doubtless have boosted confidence in the side and the bookies have lengthened the odds on them dropping down to the Championship at the end of the season, most firms now going 5/4 that this occurrence comes to fruition.

Dundee – 6/4

Dundee were shellshocked on home soil last night when losing 5-0 to bottom side Ross County and it was hard for the hosts to take any positives whatsoever from their utter demolition. From the outset the Dark Blues were under the cosh and it was certainly a completely different display from those which helped them to three points against Aberdeen in their previous home outing. On the back of this defeat, the bookies have shortened the odds on Dundee making a swift return to the Championship with most firms going 6/4.

Livingston – 6/1

Livingston extended their unbeaten run to three games when they held Dundee United to a draw last night and on the back of this they now enjoy a lead of five points over bottom side Ross County. The Lions have been enjoying some excellent form in recent weeks with wins at St Johnstone and Ross County earlier this month and the bookies now go 6/1 that they drop down to the second tier for next season.

Update: 26.10.21

Ross County – 4/5

Ross County were involved in a real six-pointer at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table on Saturday afternoon and unfortunately for the Stags, they came off second best to fellow strugglers Livingston. Having taken the lead in the seventh minute, Ross County ultimately lost 3-2 with Livingston’s winning goal coming in the fifth minute of stoppage time. County are now the only side in the Scottish top-flight still in search of their first league win of the campaign and on the back of this defeat their automatic-relegation odds have shortened to 4/5.

Dundee – 2/1

Dundee have hauled themselves four points clear of bottom side Ross County on account of them picking up three points in their last two Premiership outings. The Dark Blues edged past Aberdeen at Dens Park earlier this month before sharing the spoils with high-flying Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle Stadium last time out. The bookmakers go 2/1 that Dundee finish bottom of the Scottish Premiership table, however on the strength of their recent performances, they have every chance of saving their top-flight status. Only time will tell.

Livingston – 6/1

Of the bottom three sides, only Livingston managed to collect all three points from their weekend outing. These points came at the expense of Ross County who now sit four points adrift at the foot of the division and this was a second successive win for the Lions. The West Lothian outfit have now moved six points clear of the foot of the Premiership table and the odds on them dropping down to the Championship have lengthened from 4/1 to a general 6/1 on the back of their weekend win.

Update: 18.10.21

North of the border, the domestic action has returned from the international break and at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table, two of the three strugglers have boosted their chances of escaping the drop.

Ross County – 11/10

It was more misery for Ross County on Saturday afternoon when they went down 3-2 at home to St Mirren. The Stags are still in search of their first win of the season and with their nine league games returning three draws and six defeats, they sit firmly at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table. Naturally the bookies make the Highlanders favourites to finish at the foot of the division at the close of the campaign with most firms now going just 11/10 that they find themselves being automatically relegated into the second tier for next season.

Dundee – 2/1

Dundee managed to get their first league win of the season on Saturday afternoon when they brushed aside Aberdeen to the tune of 2-1 at Dens Park. The Dark Blues have now hauled themselves three points clear from the foot of the table although with just nine games having been played, they remain very much in the danger zone. On the back of this much-needed win, the bookies have lengthened the odds on Dundee finishing at the foot of the table and dropping down into the Championship next season, most firms going 2/1 that this proves to be the case.

Livingston – 4/1

Livingston also returned from the international break with a bang, the Lions getting their second win on the board after taking all three points in a thoroughly convincing 3-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park. This was the first time that the West Lothian outfit had found the back of the net since the 1-0 win over Celtic on 19th September and it has resulted in their odds on finishing bottom of the table lengthening to a general 4/1.

Update: 08.10.21

The sides at the bottom end of the Scottish Premiership table will be more than happy that the second international break of the season is giving them another chances to catch their collective breaths. The same three sides that have struggled near the foot of the table since early in the campaign still remain very much in the danger zone and while we are still in the relatively early stages of the campaign, all three will be desperate to grab some much needed points upon their return from the break.

Ross County – 6/4

Of the sides occupying the bottom three places in the Scottish Premiership table, two are still in search of their first win of the season and one of these is Ross County. With just three points collected from their eight league outings this term, the Stags sit second from bottom of the top-flight with goal difference alone separating them from bottom side Dundee. Having drawn three and lost five of their opening eight Premiership matches, things aren’t looking good for the Highlanders as they put their feet up for the international break.

Dundee – 7/4

Dundee sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after eight league games, goal difference keeping them below Ross County who sit on the same points. Like the Stags, the Dark Blues have drawn three and lost five games this season and they too will be eager to get off the mark by chalking up their first victory of the campaign. Going on recent performances this may be a long time coming and the bookies go 7/4 that the Tayside outfit find themselves straight back in the Championship at the first time of asking.

Livingston – 3/1

Livingston were unable to build on their fine 1-0 win at home to Celtic last month and since then they have lost three on the bounce with six goals conceded and none scored in reply. Thus far, this has been the Lion’s sole win of the campaign and the bookies go a general 3/1 that they drop down to the second tier at the end of the season.

Update: 29.09.21

Seven rounds of fixtures have now been played in the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign and things are starting to open up at the bottom end of the top-flight. Dundee remain at the foot of the table with goal-difference alone separating them from Ross County while Livingston are just a single point above the bottom two, however the big question is, who will be bottom when the season draws to a close? Here’s what the bookmakers think…

Ross County – 5/4

Ross County have collected just three points from their opening seven Scottish Premiership campaign and they will be desperate to add to this meagre tally over the coming weeks. The Stags lost 2-1 away to Motherwell on Saturday afternoon and while they are capable of grinding out draws against some of the larger sides in the top-flight, it remains to be seen whether these will be enough to help them save their top-flight status.

Dundee – 9/4

Dundee sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table with goal-difference separating them from second-bottom side Ross County. The Dark Blues put up a decent fight when losing to Rangers by just a single goal last time out, however three draws and four defeats is a dismal return from four league games and it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the Taysiders will be making a swift return back to the Scottish Championship at the first time of asking.

Livington – 9/2

Having managed an impressive 1-0 win over Celtic earlier this month, Livingston have failed miserably to build on this result with subsequent defeats to Rangers (2-0) and Heart of Midlothian (3-0). Clearly the Lions are capable of grinding out wins, however one goal in five games is a dismal statistic, even if that single goal was against Celtic, and the West Lothian outfit will be desperate to tackle their issues in front of goal as soon as possible.

Update: 22.09.21

We’re now six games into the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign and it’s starting to become which sides will be battling against relegation at the tail-end of the season. The likes of Livingston, Ross County and Dundee were always expected to remain in the lower reaches of the league table and thus far they are proving their doubters right. OK so we’re still in the very early stages of the season but it looks as though the stage is already being set.

Ross County – 2/1

The Stags have only managed three points from their six Scottish Premiership outings and many expect them to be battling against relegation at the end of the campaign. The Stags were thumped to the tune of 3-0 at home to Celtic in their first outing following the international break and they followed this with a hard-fought 2-2 draw with Heart of Midlothian at the weekend. Indeed, while they are clearly capable of grinding out results against some of the lesser sides in the Scottish top-flight, this may not be enough to help them save their Premiership status.

Dundee – 5/2

Dundee announced their return from the international break with a dreary goal-less draw with fellow strugglers Livingston and they followed this with a 1-0 to Dundee United in the Tayside derby last weekend, this result doing little to install belief in a side still waiting for their first league victory of the campaign. The Dark Blues have at least managed to avoid defeat in three of their six league matches but the general consensus is that they will be one of the main contenders for relegation to the Championship at the end of play.

Livingston – 5/1

Livingston boosted their Premiership survival ambitions when they brushed aside Celtic to the tune of 1-0, thus also denting the Hoop’s hopes of keeping up with arch-rivals Rangers in the battle for the Scottish Premiership title. The Lions are still one of the favourites for relegation at general odds of 5/1 but at least they have proven themselves capable of grinding out results against the bigger sides in the division.

Update: 31.08.21

With four rounds of fixtures now out of the way, Livingston remain the only side yet to pick up points in the Scottish Premiership although despite losing 2-0 at Hibernian at the weekend, they remain one of three sides priced at 11/4 to drop down into the Championship at the end of the season. The Old Firm are once again expected to have things wrapped up in the Premiership top-two, however we take a look at the sides deemed most likely to be battling against the drop next May.

Ross County – 11/4

Having collected just a single point from their opening three games, Ross County weren’t really expected to manage anything from their weekend meeting with top-three hopefuls Aberdeen. Nevertheless they came away from Pittodrie with a point in the bag and while they are generally expected to be one of the relegation battlers towards the tail-end of the campaign, this result does indicate that they are capable of grinding out acceptable results against sides other than the Old Firm.

Dundee – 11/4

Dundee hauled themselves up to the Premiership via the play-offs at the end of 2020/21 although from the outset they have been one of the favourites to drop straight back down at the first time of asking. The Dark Blues have managed to grind out draws against St Mirren and Hibernian this season but it’s hard to escape the conclusion that the Taysiders will be in amongst it at the bottom end of the Premiership table next May.

Livingston – 11/4

With just two goals scored and nine conceded in their opening four league matches, it should comes as no surprise to see Livingston priced as one of the favourites to drop down to the Championship at the end of the campaign. The Lions are yet to get off the mark and sit two points adrift at the foot of the division and failure to take anything from their meeting with Dundee this weekend will further pile the pressure on the West Lothian outfit.

Update: 26.08.21

We’re now two games into the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign and it’s clear that things are going to be pretty tight at both ends of the league table. Rangers and Celtic are once again going to be battling it our for top honours while several sides will be likely be in the relegation mix towards the end of the campaign. With the Old Firm once again likely to have things all to themselves in the upper reaches of the Premiership in the final stages of the campaign, we take a look at the favourites for relegation into the Championship.

Ross County – 11/4

Ross County finished the 2020/21 Premiership campaign third bottom of the division and most pundits expect them to struggle towards the end of the current season. Thus far the Stags have collected just a single point from their three league games – this coming courtesy of a goal-less draw with St Johnstone in their season opener – and the bookmakers make the Highlanders joint-favourites to suffer relegation next May.

Dundee – 11/4

Dundee hauled themselves up to the Scottish Premiership via the play-offs at the end of last season and thus far they have managed better than many predicted. While they have still to get a league win on the board, they have lost just once in three Premiership outings with draws coming against St Mirren and Hibernian. They were demolished 6-0 by Celtic earlier this month however and it is clear that they will be in for a tough time in the coming months, therefore it is no surprise to see them priced as 11/4 joint favourites to return straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Livingston – 11/4

Livingston cannot be accused of inconsistency this season given that they have lost each of their three Premiership games. The Lions sit pointless at the foot of the Premiership table as things stand and while they managed to finish last season in the top half of the league table, the general consensus is that they will drop down a division at the end of the campaign, most firms going 11/4 that this proves to be the case.

Update: 04.08.21

The season is now underway and Rangers have got themselves off to a blistering start as they look to once again lift the Scottish Premiership trophy. Celtic lost to newly-promoted Heart of Midlothian in their season opener and as such, Ange Postecoglou’s men are on the back foot already. As far as the relegation favourites are concerned, none of the top-three in the market managed to grind out a win in their opening games and as such, they remain bookies’ favourites to drop down to the Championship at the end of the campaign.

Ross County – 3/1

Ross County generally struggle in the top-flight and the general consensus is that they will likely be amongst the relegation battlers come the end of the season. The Stags will nevertheless be satisfied with their goal-less draw against a St Johnstone side which finished fifth in the Premiership last season and which also won both major domestic cup competitions. That said, they remain one of the favourites to drop down a level at the close of 2021/22.

Dundee – 3/1

The odds on Dundee FC finishing bottom of the Scottish Premiership have drifted ever so slightly on account of their 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren in their opening match of the campaign. The Dark Blues won promotion back to the top-flight via the play-offs at the end of last season and most pundits expect them to struggle this term, the bookmakers making them joint 3/1 favourites to finish at the bottom of the pile.

Dundee United – 5/1

Of the top-three favourites in the ‘Scottish Premiership – To Finish Bottom’ betting market, only Dundee United failed to pick up any points in their opening game, however they were up against arguably the toughest opposition in the form of Aberdeen. The Dons will be aiming for a top-three finish at the end of the campaign after finishing fourth in 2020/21 and they certainly got things off to a fine start. Nevertheless the consensus is that Dundee United will struggle throughout the season but likely do enough to save their top-flight status.

29.07.21

We’re now just a couple of days away from the start of the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership campaign and while Rangers and Celtic will be battling it out for the title, at the opposite end of the table a handful of clubs will be fighting for their top-flight survival.

Rangers are odds-on favourites to once again win the Scottish Premiership crown but elsewhere the battle against relegation will get underway from the start of the season. Kilmarnock dropped down to the Championship via the play-offs at the close of the 2020/21 campaign and they are clear favourites to finish at the summit of the Championship table and thus return back to the top-flight.

Hamilton Academical joined Killie in the Championship thanks to their bottom-placed finish last season and the big question is, who will finish the 2021/22 campaign in 12th position?

Dundee – 5/2

Dundee won promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs at the end of last season, however many pundits believe that theirs will be a season of struggle. The Dark Blues are expected to struggle from the outset and most firms make them favourites at 5/2 to finish the season in bottom position.

Ross County – 3/1

Ross County generally finish the season close to the bottom of the Premiership table and many believe that this will once again be the case at the close of 2021/22. The Dingwall outfit finished 2020/21 in tenth position and most firms go around 3/1 that they end up bottom come the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Dundee United – 6/1

Dundee United hauled themselves back up to the Premiership a couple of years ago but they struggled last term and ultimately finished in 9th position with just 10 wins from their 38 league outings. The Tangerines are one of the favourites to end up at the foot of the table next season with some firms going as short as 9/2 and others going best odds of 6/1 that this proves to be the case.