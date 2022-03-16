Scottish Championship Scores

We’re now well into the second half of the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign and as such, now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can check out the latest Scottish Championship scores, results and news ahead of the new season.

Update: 16.03.22

Arbroath have been dumped off the top of the Scottish Championship table to be replaced by Kilmarnock, the North Ayrshire side currently odds-on favourites to make an immediate return back to the Scottish top-flight at the end of the season.

Arbroath have been the surprise package of the Scottish Championship and while they no longer sit in pole position in the league table, they remain in a very strong position as far as a play-off berth is concerned. The Red Lichties saw their seven-game unbeaten league run come to an end when they were thumped 3-0 away to Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the weekend, however the Angus side are just two points behind league leaders Kilmarnock as things stand.

The bookies reacted to Arbroath’s disappointing defeat by lengthening the odds on them winning the league title to as much as 3/1, however there’s no doubt that they remain very much in the hunt and any slip-ups by Kilmarnock will almost certainly be taken advantage of. Indeed the Red Lichties have lost just four times in league action this season – far less than any other side in the second tier – and there’s every reason to believe that they will quickly bounce back from their weekend defeat.

As for league leaders Kilmarnock, the odds on them making a swift return to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking have been slashed to a general 1/2. The Ayrshire side bounced back from their Scottish Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Raith Rovers by beating Hamilton Academical to the tune of 2-0 at the weekend and they now enjoy a two-point lead at the top of the division.

Elsewhere, third-placed Partick Thistle are a 6/1 shot for the league title while Inverness Caledonian Thistle are currently up for grabs at 20/1 to finish at the summit of the division.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

1/2 – Kilmarnock

3/1 – Arbroath

6/1 – Partick Thistle

20/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

66/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 07.03.22

Fingernails

Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath are clinging onto pole position with their fingernails, their 1-0 win at home to Dunfermline Athletic keeping them a single point clear of second-placed Kilmarnock in the league table. The Red Lichties have thus far been the surprise package in the Scottish second tier this season although the likelihood is that Killie will push them all the way.

Inconsistencies

Nevertheless while many expected them to falter when the going got tough, Arbroath have thus far held firm and they have now gone seven games without defeat, the Angus outfit winning three of these. Given the inconsistencies of the sides below them in the Championship table, it would come as no surprise were Arbroath to actually win the Championship title and in the event that they fail to do so, they are all-but-guaranteed a play-off berth.

Lofty perch

As for Kilmarnock, they are determined to knock Arbroath off their lofty perch although they are having a tough job doing so. Just a single point separates Killie from the league leaders and they increased the pressure on them with a 2-0 win over Hamilton Academical on Saturday afternoon. The bookies are of the opinion that the Ayrshire side will indeed finish the season in pole position at general odds of 4/5 but in reality, we wouldn’t be surprised if they failed in this ambition.

Two-horse race

The very least that Kilmarnock will achieve this season is a play-off berth and with eight points separating the top two from the rest of the chasing pack, this title battle is becoming very much a two-horse race.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Arbroath

7/1 – Partick Thistle

16/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

50/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 01.03.22

Things remain extremely tight at the top end of the Scottish Championship table with Arbroath and Kilmarnock locked level on points.

Arbroath are desperately clinging onto pole position in the Scottish Championship table but they certainly aren’t making life easy for themselves. The Red Lichties’ lead over second-placed Kilmarnock consists of goal difference alone and while they were forced to share the spoils a second consecutive time when drawing 0-0 away to Greenock Morton on Saturday, they can be thankful that their two main promotion rivals were also held to draws at the weekend.

Arbroath have been one of the revelations in the Scottish second-tier this season and while their lead at the top of the table is purely down to goal difference, they remain one of the favourites for promotion to the Scottish Premiership at general odds of 13/8 thanks in no small part to their game-in-hand over the three sides immediately below them in the division.

Kilmarnock are deemed to be the side most likely to clinch promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking, the Ayrshire outfit currently odds-on to finish top of the Scottish Championship despite winning just two of their last five league games. Killie lost 1-0 to title rivals Arbroath early last month but they have since managed to haul themselves level on points with the league leaders with most leading bookmakers going 10/11 that they finish the season in pole position.

Third-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle were also held to a draw at the weekend, the Highlanders returning from Hamilton Academical with a single point from their 1-1 stalemate at New Douglas Park. As things stand, Thistle are seven points adrift of the top two in the Scottish Championship table and the bookies go a general 14/1 that they finish top of the pile.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

10/11 – Kilmarnock

13/8 – Arbroath

8/1 – Partick Thistle

14/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

20/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 22.02.22

Things are even tighter at the summit of the Scottish Championship table with Arbroath and Kilmarnock level on points.

Arbroath’s failure to take maximum points away to bottom side Queen of the South at the weekend means that their lead at the top of the Championship table is now goal difference alone. The Red Lichties have seen their five-point lead at the top of the division whittled away to nothing although in fairness they do enjoy a game-in-hand over the three sides below them in the table. Indeed Arbroath have lost just three of their 25 league outings this season – less than any other side in the second-tier – and with wins in almost half of their Championship matches there’s every chance that they could open up a three-point lead with this game-in-hand.

The bookies are now less confident of Arbroath’s chances of finishing the season at the summit of the Scottish Championship due to the goal-less draw at Palmerston Park, most firms going 2/1 that they win the Championship trophy and gain automatic promotion into the Premiership. Nevertheless the Red Lichties are very well-placed for a play-off berth and whatever happens between now and the end of the season, they can be more than satisfied with how they have performed.

Kilmarnock’s 3-0 win lifted them level on points with Arbroath at the top of the Championship table although their goal difference is inferior and they have played one game more than the league leaders. Killie have also lost more games than any other side in the top half of the league table and they will be anxiously looking for Arbroath to slip-up against between now and the end of the campaign.

The bookies once again make Kilmarnock favourites to win the Championship title this season but the Ayrshire outfit will now be in no doubt as to the difficulty of their task. This was never going to be a walk in the park for the Rugby Park side and with much of the season left to play, anything could yet happen.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Arbroath

5/1 – Partick Thistle

12/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

20/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 16.02.22

Things are looking extremely tight at the top end of the Scottish Championship table and while Arbroath still cling onto pole position in the division, Kilmarnock are piling on the pressure.

This has been a fabulous season for Arbroath, the side still sitting in pole position in the Scottish Championship table and remaining one of the favourites to be promoted to the Premiership at the end of the campaign. Nevertheless the Red Lichties have Kilmarnock breathing down their necks as we head ever closer to the business end of the campaign and this is a title race which could go in one of several directions.

Arbroath can take some comfort from the fact that they have a game-in-hand over the sides immediately below them in the league table and they will be confident of claiming another three points when they lock horns with bottom-of-the-table Queen of the South at Palmerston Park on Saturday afternoon. The bookies no longer make Arbroath favourites for the Championship title but they are still as low as 6/4 to finish at the top of the pile.

Kilmarnock’s 2-1 win at home to Dunfermline Athletic ended a two-game losing run and sent them to within two points of Arbroath, the Rugby Park outfit admittedly having played a game more than the league leaders. Following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership at the end of last season, Kilmarnock were immediately installed as favourites to make a swift return at the first time of asking although they have discovered that the Championship isn’t the walk in the park that they might have expected it to be.

As things stand, Killie are slight favourites to win the 2021/22 Scottish Championship title at 11/8 although some bookies have them priced the same as Arbroath at 6/4.

Elsewhere, Partick Thistle come in next in the betting at a general 5/1 while Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers complete the top five at 6/1 and 16/1 respectively.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

11/8 – Kilmarnock

6/4 – Arbroath

5/1 – Partick Thistle

6/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

16/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 10.02.22

Arbroath are now favourites with some bookmakers to win the Scottish Championship title this season and thus automatic promotion into the Premiership.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season, this has already been an incredible campaign for Arbroath. The Red Lichties sit at the summit of the Championship table with five points separating them from second-placed Kilmarnock and the bookmakers have made them favourites to finish in pole position.

Arbroath have lost just 3 of their 24 league outings this season – far less than any other side in the second tier – and they continued their unbeaten run last night when holding Hamilton Academical to a 2-2 draw at Gayfield, Michael McKenna scoring from the penalty spot one minute into stoppage time. With Kilmarnock losing 1-2 at home to arch-rivals Ayr United last night, Arbroath have opened up a comfortable gap between themselves and their main title rivals and they are now as low as 7/4 to finish at the top of the table.

Kilmarnock certainly aren’t out of the running but their momentum has slowed down considerably and confidence will have been dented following two back-to-back defeats to Arbroath and Ayr United. Killie remain one of the favourites for automatic promotion at the end of the campaign but they have slipped behind the Red Lichties in the betting market with some firms now going 2/1 that they finish in pole position.

Fellow title hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle sit just a single point behind Kilmarnock in the Championship table although they have played one game more than both the sides above them in the division. The Highlanders scored a late equaliser at home to Partick Thistle in a six-goal thriller last night but they are now out at 6/1 for the Championship title.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Arbroath

2/1 – Kilmarnock

5/1 – Partick Thistle

6/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

16/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 07.02.22

Arbroath faced one of their biggest challenges of the season on Friday evening and they passed with flying colours. The question is, can they hang onto top spot in the Scottish Championship until the end of the season?

Prior to the start of the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign, Arbroath’s main aim will have been to clinch one of the play-off places at the end of the season and while that will still be foremost on their minds, they will surely be forgiven for believing that automatic promotion to the Scottish Premiership is becoming a realistic proposition.

Arbroath went up against Championship title-favourites Kilmarnock at Gayfield on Friday evening and in a very closely-fought affair the Red Lichties managed to secure all three points in a 1-0 win, the only goal of the match being scored by Jack Hamilton in the 56th minute. This huge win lifted Arbroath four points clear of second-placed Kilmarnock at the summit of the league table and they are now very much in the driving seat for automatic promotion to the top flight.

On the back of this excellent victory, the bookies further slashed the odds on Arbroath finishing top of the pile with most firms now going 2/1 that they achieve this ambition. Some bookmakers even go as low as 7/4 that the side find themselves in the Premiership in 2022/23, something which looked hugely unlikely at the start of the campaign.

As for Kilmarnock, they remain favourites to win automatic promotion back to the Premiership at the first time of asking although the odds on them doing so have lengthened to a general 11/8 while Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle come in next at 5/1 apiece.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

11/8 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Arbroath

5/1 – Partick Thistle

5/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

16/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 31.01.22

Kilmarnock’s 1-0 win at home to promotion-rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle allowed them to narrow the gap between themselves and league leaders Arbroath to just a single point.

Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath didn’t kick a ball in anger at the weekend although they still sit in pole position in the division with one point separating them from second-placed Kilmarnock. The Red Lichties have been the surprise package in the Scottish second-tier this season with just three league defeats to their name since the start off the campaign – far less than any other side in the division. Nevertheless, they have much work still to do in order to haul themselves up to the Scottish Premiership and they will face stern competition in the form of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers. That said, Arbroath have proven their clout with some notable wins throughout the season and the bookies go a general 4/1 that they win promotion to the top-flight.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock boosted their chances of returning to the Premiership at the first time of asking when they edged past Inverness Caledonian Thistle to the tune of 1-0 at Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon, Kyle Lafferty scoring the only goal of the game in the ninth minute. Kilmarnock have been favourites for promotion since the start of the season and they sit in second position in the Scottish Championship table.

Inverness Caledonian are joint-second in the betting despite their weekend defeat in North Ayrshire. The Highlanders have played one game more than both sides above them in the division and they sit two points adrift of second-placed Kilmarnock as things stand.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

4/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

4/1 – Arbroath

6/1 – Partick Thistle

14/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 26.01.21

Arbroath remain firmly in control of their destiny in this season’s Scottish Championship campaign and the leading UK bookmakers continue to shorten the odds on them finishing the season at the summit of the division.

As we head deeper into the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign, Arbroath sit three points clear at the top of the league table. The Red Lichties have enjoyed a remarkable season thus far with wins in eleven of their 22 league outings and just three defeats during this time, less than any other side in the second tier. It remains to be seen whether or not they can last the pace until the end of the campaign but they are now one of the favourites to finish at the summit of the division.

Arbroath’s last league outing ended in a 2-1 win away to fellow promotion-hopefuls Raith Rovers and this was followed by a 3-0 Scottish Cup 4th Round victory over Darvel at Gayfield on Saturday afternoon. As such, confidence and spirits in the Arbroath camp will be sky-high ahead of a tough period during which they will go head-to-head with the likes of Partick Thistle, Kilmarnock and Hamilton Academical in their next three Championship outings.

As things stand, Arbroath are now third favourites to win the Scottish Championship title at the end of the season at odds as low as 7/2, behind favourites Kilmarnock at a general 5/4 and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at 5/2. Kilmarnock sit third in the league table with four points separating them from Arbroath at the time of writing but they enjoy a game-in-hand over the two sides currently above them.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

5/4 – Kilmarnock

5/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

7/2 – Arbroath

6/1 – Partick Thistle

12/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 18.01.22

As we head deeper into the second half of the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign, Arbroath remain firmly in the driving seat at the top of the division, some bookies shortening the odds further on them winning promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Arbroath remain very much in control of their destiny in the Scottish Championship, the Red Lichties currently sitting four points clear at the summit of the division, albeit having played one game more than the two sides immediately below them in the table.

Arbroath maintained their lead with a 2-1 win away to Raith Rovers on Saturday afternoon and this came on the back of a 1-0 win at Ayr United the previous week. Indeed some bookies now go just 4/1 that the Lichties finish the campaign in pole position and win automatic promotion into the top flight, something which seemed somewhat unlikely before the start of the season.

Despite sitting in third position in the Championship table, Kilmarnock remain favourites to win the Scottish Championship trophy at general odds of 5/4 although the North Ayrshire outfit have struggled with inconsistency at times this term. Nevertheless the Rugby Park side sit just four points behind Arbroath in the league table and they enjoy a game-in-hand over the league leaders.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle also enjoy a game-in-hand over Arbroath and they sit level on points with Kilmarnock, the bookies going 5/2 that the Highlanders finish the campaign at the summit of the division.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

5/4 – Kilmarnock

5/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

4/1 – Arbroath

11/2 – Partick Thistle

9/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 04.01.22

As we move into the second half of the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign, Arbroath are the surprise leaders at the top of the division and the bookies continue to shorten the odds on them achieving promotion to the Premiership.

It would certainly be one of the biggest surprises in recent seasons were the Red Lichties able to haul themselves into the Scottish top-flight at the end of the season. When the campaign got underway, Arbroath were a general 66/1 to win the Scottish championship title but now they are a mere 4/1 with some firms on account of their three-point lead at the top of the league table.

Arbroath were faced with one of the biggest tests of the season when they hosted second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 2nd January and they managed to hold firm and claim a single point thanks to a goal-less draw. The Red Lichties have now gone eleven league games without defeat and they have lost just two of their twenty Championship outings, far less than any other side in the division. Not only that but Arbroath have scored more goals than any other second-tier side (33) and having conceded just 14 (joint lowest in the division) they also boast the best Goal Difference.

Nevertheless it is Kilmarnock who are most fancied to make a swift return to the Scottish Premiership at the close of the campaign, most firms going just 7/4 that they lift the Championship title and win promotion at the first time of asking. Inverness Caledonian Thistle are a general 2/1 shout for the title while Partick are a general 6/1 punt.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

7/4 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

4/1 – Arbroath

6/1 – Partick Thistle

8/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 28.12.21

Things remain extremely tight at the top end of the Scottish Championship table with just six points separating current leaders Arbroath from fifth-placed Partick Thistle.

As we head rapidly towards the end of the year and the mid-way stage of the 2021/22 Scottish Championship campaign, Arbroath sit proudly at the summit of the league table. This is undeniably a surprise given that few expected them to feature in any promotion race but the fact is that they currently sit three points ahead of second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle, albeit having played one game more.

Arbroath have lost just two of their nineteen league games this term – less than any other side in the second tier – and they are thoroughly deserving of their lofty position. Nevertheless the bookies are far from confident that they will last the pace although many firms have slashed the odds on them winning the league title to just 5/1.

Indeed favourites for that accolade are Kilmarnock who, despite currently sitting fourth in the Scottish Championship, are priced at around 11/8 to finish top of the pile. Killie returned to winning ways when beating Hamilton Academical 3-2 at New Douglas Park on Boxing Day and as things stand they sit just five points adrift of the top of the table with a game-in-hand over the league leaders.

In the outright market, Inverness Caledonian Thistle are perceived as Kilmarnock’s main rivals at general odds of 2/1. The Highlanders currently sit in second position in the league table with three points separating them leaders Arbroath, over whom they enjoy a game-in-hand.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

11/8 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Arbroath

5/1 – Partick Thistle

7/1 – Raith Rovers

Update: 22.12.21

Things are now very tight at the top end of the Scottish Championship table and there are indications that the title race could go right down to the wire.

Kilmarnock were always fancied to climb back into the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking following their relegation at the end of last season, however it’s fair to say they are finding the going tougher than expected. As things stand, Killie sit in fifth position in the Championship table although they do have a game-in-hand over the four sides above them in the division. Nevertheless the Ayrshire outfit have lost each of their last three league games to the tune of 1-0 and this certainly doesn’t bode well ahead of what promises to be a tough second-half of the season.

The bookies remain cautiously optimistic that Kilmarnock will finish the season in pole position in the Championship table with most firms going around 13/8 that they win the division title. Nevertheless with five points separating them from the league leaders they need to turn things around as soon as possible.

At the time of writing, Arbroath sit at the summit of the Scottish Championship table on account of an excellent run which has seen them win five and draw four of their last nine league outings. The Red Lichties aren’t fancied to remain in this position however with most bookmakers going 6/1 that they haul themselves into the top-flight as Championship title winners.

In the betting, Inverness Caledonian Thistle are second behind Kilmarnock at a general 2/1, the Highlanders sitting level on points with table-topping Arbroath and just a single point above third-placed Raith Rovers, the latter a 6/1 shot to make the jump at the end of the season.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

13/8 – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Partick Thistle

6/1 – Raith Rovers

6/1 – Arbroath

Update: 17.12.21

Following a solid start to the season, Kilmarnock have stumbled in their race to gain automatic promotion back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

No-one said it was going to be easy but few doubted that Kilmarnock would be in amongst the promotion challengers towards the end of the season, however while we aren’t anywhere close to that stage of the campaign as yet, it appears that Killie’s charge to the Championship title has run out of steam. The Ayrshire outfit got off the starting blocks in emphatic fashion at the start of the campaign and it seemed that no-one could stop them in their tracks but in recent weeks their appetite for winning seems to have abandoned them and they now sit in fourth position in the Championship table, five points separating them from table-topping Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Kilmarnock’s poor run started with a 1-0 defeat at home to Partick Thistle early last month and while they collected all three points in their following game against struggling Greenock Morton, subsequent league outings have returned nothing in the way of reward with back-to-back Championship defeats to Arbroath, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers.

Killie remain favourites with most bookies to claim a place in next season’s Scottish Premiership campaign via automatic promotion but it’s clear they are going to far extremely fierce competition. As things stand, Inverness sit in pole position on account of their three-game winning league run which culminated in a 6-1 demolition of Greenock Morton at Cappielow on Saturday.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

11/8 – Kilmarnock

7/4 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

6/1 – Raith Rovers

7/1 – Partick Thistle

10/1 – Arbroath

100/1 – Hamilton Academical

150/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

150/1 – Queen of the South

250/1 – Ayr United

500/1 – Greenock Morton

Update: 07.12.21

Kilmarnock have suffered another setback in their bid to climb straight back up to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking.

Kilmarnock remain the bookies’ favourites to win promotion to the Scottish Premiership at the end of the season but it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing for the North Ayrshire side. Killie once again came off second best against fellow title-hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday evening, this being the third defeat in four Championship outings for Tommy Wright’s men. Despite this poor run of form, Kilmarnock remain in touch with the league leaders but they have dropped down to third position in the division, two points separating them from table-topping Inverness at the time of writing. Even more concerning for Kilmarnock is the fact that fourth-placed Partick Thistle and fifth-placed Arbroath each sit just a single point behind them in the league table and another negative result could push them down to a mid-table position.

Killie face another tough assignment on Saturday afternoon when they lock horns with second-placed Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy, however their following five outings are all against sides in the bottom half of the Scottish Championship table. Despite their recent downturn in fortunes, Kilmarnock remain favourites to win promotion straight back to the Premiership at the first time of asking as champions, most bookies going Evens that they finish the season in pole position. Current leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle are next in the betting at a general 2/1 while Partick Thistle are 5/1 at the time of writing.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

Evns – Kilmarnock

2/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Partick Thistle

7/1 – Raith Rovers

12/1 – Arbroath

100/1 – Hamilton Academical

150/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

150/1 – Queen of the South

250/1 – Ayr United

250/1 – Greenock Morton

Update: 23.11.21

Kilmarnock’s Championship title ambitions were dealt another setback at the weekend when they lost 1-0 at home to Arbroath, however the bookies remain of the opinion that they will finish the season in pole position.

With Kilmarnock having dropped out of the Scottish top-flight for the first time in 28 years, confidence was high that they would have little difficulty in hauling themselves straight back into the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking. Nevertheless while the Ayrshire outfit currently sit at the summit of the Championship table after fifteen rounds of fixtures, it is clear that they’re not having things all their own way in the second tier.

Since the start of the season, Kilmarnock have lost four Championship games, more than any other side in the top half of the division with the exception of Partick Thistle who have also lost four. They have suffered defeat in two of their last three league games and sit level on points with Raith Rovers at the summit of the table, just a single point separating them from third-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle and two points above Partick Thistle and Arbroath.

At the time of writing, the bookies go a general 4/5 that Kilmarnock will win the Championship title and thus return straight back to the Premiership at the first time of asking, while Inverness are second favourites at 7/2. Partick come in next at 5/1 while Raith Rovers are a general 13/2 punt for the title.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

7/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Partick Thistle

13/2 – Raith Rovers

12/1 – Arbroath

100/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

100/1 – Hamilton Academical

200/1 – Ayr United

200/1 – Queen of the South

250/1 – Greenock Morton

Update: 11.11.21

Last weekend, Kilmarnock were once again reminded that their season in the Championship is going to be a tough one. The general consensus is that they will indeed make a swift return back to the top-flight, however nothing is certain at this stage of the campaign.

At the time of writing, Kilmarnock remain in pole position in the Scottish Championship table, however their lead is a slender one with just a single point separating them from second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The North Ayrshire outfit suffered another setback in their title ambitions when they lost 1-0 at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Patrick Thistle on Saturday afternoon, this putting to an end a three-game winning run.

Killie are still the bookies’ choice for promotion to the Scottish Premiership at the end of the season, most firms going 4/6 that their stay in the second-tier is restricted to just a single campaign. Nevertheless, Tommy Wright’s men have lost three of their thirteen league games, more than any other side in the top-four, and it is crystal clear that this Championship campaign isn’t going to be a walk in the park.

Elsewhere, closest title rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle failed to take full advantage of Kilmarnock’s weekend slip-up when they were held to a draw at Ayr United. Thistle are winless in four league outings and are currently priced at 5/2 to make the jump to the top-flight at the end of the season.

Patrick Thistle boosted their chances of promotion thanks to their weekend win at Rugby Park and the Jags are a 5/1 shot to make the jump, while Raith Rovers are 8/1 for promotion. One of the surprise packages in the Championship this season has been Arbroath who extended their unbeaten run to four games with a 1-1 draw away to Hamilton Athletic. The Red Lichties sit in third position in the league table with just three points separating them from Kilmarnock and the bookies go as high as 25/1 that they finish the season in pole position.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Best Odds

4/6 – Kilmarnock

5/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Partick Thistle

8/1 – Raith Rovers

25/1 – Arbroath

66/1 – Hamilton Academical

100/1 – Ayr United

250/1 – Greenock Morton

400/1 – Queen of the South

1000/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

Update: 05.11.21

Kilmarnock made it three wins on the bounce when thrashing Queen of the South 4-0 at Rugby Park last weekend and they have now returned to pole position in the Scottish Championship table.

Kilmarnock always knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. The North Ayrshire side were relegated at the end of last season after spending 28 years in the Scottish Premiership and while they were immediately installed as favourites to win the Championship title this term, it hasn’t been plain sailing for Tommy Wright’s men. A tough spell during late September and early October saw Killie collect just two points from a possible six and allow Inverness Caledonian Thistle to leapfrog them to the summit of the division, however with Caley drawing two and losing one of their last three matches, the Ayrshire side have returned to pole position.

On the back of Kilmarnock’s revival, the bookmakers have slashed the odds on them winning the Scottish Championship and hence returning to the top-flight of the domestic game. Most firms now go around 1/2 that Killie finish top of the pile, down from 8/11 just a couple of weeks ago. Second-placed Inverness Caledonian Thistle are deemed to be Kilmarnock’s main threat in the battle for the title, the Highland outfit priced at a general 11/4. Caley have been rather hit-and-miss in recent weeks and they now sit two points behind the league leaders after twelve rounds of league fixtures.

Elsewhere in the betting, Patrick Thistle are a 7/1 shout for the Championship title this season while Raith Rovers can be backed at 9/1, ahead of third-placed Arbroath at a general 16/1.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

8/15 – Kilmarnock

4/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

8/1 – Partick Thistle

9/1 – Raith Rovers

16/1 – Arbroath

50/1 – Hamilton Academical

100/1 – Ayr United

200/1 – Queen of the South

200/1 – Greenock Morton

200/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

Update: 27.10.21

Having beaten Ayr United 2-0 in the first Ayrshire derby for many years on 2nd August, Kilmarnock managed a double over their local rivals on Tuesday evening.

Kilmarnock’s relegation to the second tier of Scottish football for the first time in 28 years was undoubtedly a massive disappointment for all associated with the club but the North Ayrshire outfit started their league campaign in excellent fashion with a 2-0 win over local rivals Ayr United at Rugby Park. The second derby match of the campaign saw Killie run out 1-0 winners at Somerset Park on Tuesday evening and thus send themselves back to the top of the Scottish Championship table.

Clearly this season isn’t going to be plain sailing for Kilmarnock and they are going to face stiff competition from the likes of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle in the battle for automatic promotion to the Premier League, however as things stand Tommy Wright’s men are very much in the driving seat in that regard.

With Inverness losing at home to Arbroath on Tuesday evening, Kilmarnock have leap-frogged them into pole position in the Championship table, the two sides sitting level on 23 points apiece with Killie having scored more goals. The odds on Kilmarnock finishing top of the Championship table at the end of the season have shortened to a general 8/11 on account of their midweek win while Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s odds in the market have drifted slightly to 4/1 on account of their defeat to Arbroath.

Arbroath’s win has lifted them up to third place in the Championship table and the Red Lichties are now as low as 16/1 with some bookmakers to finish the campaign in pole position.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

8/11 – Kilmarnock

4/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

6/1 – Partick Thistle

8/1 – Raith Rovers

25/1 – Arbroath

50/1 – Hamilton Academical

100/1 – Ayr United

500/1 – Queen of the South

750/1 – Greenock Morton

1000/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

Update: 26.10.21

Having been forced to share the spoils with Scottish Championship strugglers Dunfermline Athletic earlier this month, Kilmarnock returned to winning ways at the weekend with victory over Hamilton Academical at Rugby Park.

It might not have been plain sailing thus far for Kilmarnock in their first season in the Championship but the general consensus is that the Ayrshire side are most likely to finish in pole position at the end of the campaign. At the time of writing, Killie sit second in the Championship table with just three points separating them from current leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle and the bookies go a general 4/5 that they win the division and return back to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

This is a side which not so long ago were finishing in the top three of the Scottish Premiership and the main remit for manager Tommy Wright will be to win promotion back to the bright lights of the top-flight.

Clearly Kilmarnock’s main rivals in the battle for the Championship title are Inverness Caledonian Thistle who currently enjoy a three-point lead at the summit of the division. Thistle dropped points in their weekend meeting with Raith Rovers, the match at Stark’s Park ending in a 1-1 draw. This wasn’t enough to send the Highlanders off the top of the table but it has shortened their lead and the bookies now 7/2 that they finish in pole position.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Partick Thistle are a 6/1 shot to win the division title while third-placed Raith Rovers are 15/2 to finish the season top of the pile.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

7/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

6/1 – Partick Thistle

15/2 – Raith Rovers

40/1 – Arbroath

66/1 – Hamilton Academical

66/1 – Ayr United

200/1 – Queen of the South

500/1 – Greenock Morton

750/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

Update: 20.10.21

Kilmarnock haven’t had things all their own way in their first season back in the second tier, however the Ayrshire outfit remain favourites to win the Scottish Championship title at the end of the season.

From the start, Kilmarnock made clear their intentions of achieving automatic promotion back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking, however in recent weeks they have faltered slightly in their ambitions. Killie have dropped down to third position in the division thanks to a poor run which has seen them fail to win any of their last three league outings. Five points now separate the Ayrshire side from current league leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle and while Kilmarnock remain favourites to win the Championship title at the end of the season, their odds have drifted from odds-on to a general 5/4.

At the time of writing, Inverness are close behind Kilmarnock in the betting, the Highlanders a general 6/4 shot to finish at the summit of the table. Thistle have lost just one of their nine league outings this term with seven wins during this time and five points now separate them from second-placed Raith Rovers and Kilmarnock who sit on 17 points apiece.

Completing the top four in the betting market are Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle at 8/1 apiece. The Jags sit seven points adrift of the top of the division after nine rounds of fixtures and they have won their last two league outings by an aggregate scoreline of 10-1.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

5/4 – Kilmarnock

6/4 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

8/1 – Partick Thistle

8/1 – Raith Rovers

40/1 – Arbroath

50/1 – Hamilton Academical

66/1 – Ayr United

200/1 – Queen of the South

500/1 – Greenock Morton

750/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

Update: 30.09.21

After a blistering start to the season, Kilmarnock have slowed things down somewhat although they are still odds-on favourites to win the Scottish Championship trophy.

Kilmarnock made clear their promotion intentions at the very start of the 2021/22 campaign and their sole aim will be to haul themselves back into the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking. While it certainly hasn’t been plain sailing, the Ayrshire outfit remain pretty well-placed to achieve this aim although they are facing strong competition from the likes of Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Arbroath.

Kilmarnock suffered their first, and thus far only league defeat of the season when they lost 1-0 at home to Inverness towards the end of August and they dropped points for only the second time when they were held to a goal-less draw at Arbroath in their last outing. As things stand, Killie sit second in the Scottish Championship table after seven rounds of fixtures and the bookies make them firm favourites to finish top of the pile, most firms going 8/11 that they clinch the title.

Current division leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle are next in the betting at general odds of 10/3, the Highlanders enjoying a three-point lead over Kilmarnock as things stand. Inverness extended their unbeaten run to eight games across competitions with a 2-1 win over Queen of the South last time out and with seven wins during that run, the Highlanders will be brimming with confidence right now.

Arbroath sit third in the Championship table with 14 points, however few really believe that they will challenge for promotion this season, most bookmakers going 25/1 that they find themselves in the Scottish Premiership next term.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

8/11 – Kilmarnock

10/3 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

12/1 – Patrick Thistle

14/1 – Raith Rovers

25/1 – Arbroath

40/1 – Hamilton Academical

50/1 – Ayr United

66/1 – Queen of the South

100/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

150/1 – Greenock Morton

Update: 22.09.21

Kilmarnock may not be top of the Championship table but they are thus far doing a decent job of pushing for promotion back to the Scottish Premiership following their relegation at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

While it hasn’t all been plain sailing for Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship, they are looking pretty well placed to win promotion at the end of the season. OK so we are only six games into the new campaign but there are clear signs that the Ayrshire outfit are pushing hard to make an immediate return back to the top-flight at the first time of asking. Killie suffered their first defeat of the season when losing 1-0 at home to fellow promotion-hopefuls Inverness Caledonian Thistle late last month, however since then they have collected maximum points from their last two outings with wins coming against Greenock Morton (1-0) and most recently Patrick Thistle (0-2).

Since the start of 2021/22, Kilmarnock have been firm favourites to win the Scottish Championship title and while they sit second in the table with a single point separating them from leaders Inverness, the bookies still have them priced as huge odds-on favourites to finish in pole position at a general 4/9.

Current Championship leaders Inverness come in next in the betting market at odds of 5/2, the Highlanders yet to suffer a single league defeat in the new campaign. Patrick Thistle are also being seen as a genuine contender for promotion to the Scottish Premiership although their odds have drifted from a general 8/1 to as much as 12/1 following their 2-0 defeat at home to Kilmarnock last weekend.

Elsewhere, Raith Rovers are 20/1 for the Championship title while Arbroath are out at 25/1.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

4/9 – Kilmarnock

5/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

12/1 – Patrick Thistle

20/1 – Raith Rovers

25/1 – Arbroath

33/1 – Hamilton Academical

66/1 – Ayr United

80/1 – Queen of the South

100/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

200/1 – Greenock Morton

Update: 16.09.21

Having dropped out of the Scottish Premiership at the end of last season, Kilmarnock have hit the ground running in the Scottish Championship and are odds-on favourites to make an immediate return back to the top-flight.

Following a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their final league outing before the international break, Kilmarnock returned to winning ways upon their return with a 1-0 win over Greenock Morton, Rory McKenzie scoring the only goal in the 75th minute at Rugby Park. Killie haven’t hauled themselves back up to pole position in the league table but they are just three points adrift of Inverness after five matches. Indeed the general consensus is that Kilmarnock will be the ones to beat this term and most bookies have them priced-up as 4/5 odds-on favourites to win the division title at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Current league leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle are second in the betting at general odds of 9/4, the Highland outfit having taken maximum points from each of their five league games. Patrick Thistle are also perceived as a genuine contender for promotion with most firms making them 8/1 third-favourites for the title. The Jags have won three and lost two of their five league outings and sit in fourth position in the league table behind third-placed Arbroath.

Of the rest, Hamilton Academical are a 16/1 shot to make an immediate return back to the Scottish Premiership as champions following their relegation at the end of last season while Raith Rovers are also a 16/1 punt for the title.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

9/4 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

8/1 – Patrick Thistle

16/1 – Hamilton Academical

16/1 – Raith Rovers

25/1 – Arbroath

40/1 – Queen of the South

Update: 31.08.21

Kilmarnock dropped off the top of the Scottish Championship table at the weekend but they remain odds-on favourites to win the division title at the end of the campaign.

It was disappointment for promotion-hopefuls Kilmarnock at the weekend as they saw their unbeaten run in the Championship come to an end with a 1-0 defeat at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The North Ayrshire side now sit third in the division behind Inverness and Patrick Thistle, however the bookies still have them priced as 4/5 favourites to finish the season in pole position.

Michael Gardyne scored in the fifth minute for Inverness to inflict upon Killie their first league defeat of the season and they now sit three points adrift of pole position after four games.

Having dropped out of the Scottish top-flight for the first time in nearly three decades, the general consensus is that Kilmarnock’s stay in the Championship will be a brief one. Indeed the Ayrshire side made clear their intentions of returning to the Premiership at the first time of asking and with back-to-back league wins-to-nil under their belt in their opening three games, culminating in a convincing 2-0 win over fellow-relegated side Hamilton Academical, things are still looking rosy as far as their promotion ambitions are concerned despite their recent setback.

As far as the rest of the betting market is concerned, current leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle come in next at 5/2 while second-placed Patrick Thistle are a general 5/1 punt.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

4/5 – Kilmarnock

5/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

5/1 – Patrick Thistle

10/1 – Hamilton Academical

14/1 – Raith Rovers

20/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

33/1 – Arbroath

66/1 – Greenock Morton

80/1 – Queen of the South

100/1 – Ayr United

Update: 24.08.21

Tommy Wright is the man in the dug-out at Rugby Park and while he unfortunately failed to steer his charges away from relegation at the close of the 2020/21 campaign, most pundits reckon that he will lead them back up to their rightful place in the Premiership at the end of the campaign. Killie are odds-on to finish in pole position with most bookies going 4/6 that this proves to be the case and as things stand they sit level on points with Patrick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the top of the Championship table.

Hamilton Academical also dropped out of the Scottish Premiership at the end of the 2020/21 campaign although they haven’t enjoyed the best of starts this time around. The Lanarkshire side fought out a 4-4 draw with Raith Rovers in their season opener and this was followed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Greenock Morton in their last outing. Accies are now a general 8/1 punt to win the Championship at the end of the season, behind 6/1 shots Patrick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

4/7 – Kilmarnock

11/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

8/1 – Hamilton Academical

9/1 – Partick Thistle

14/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

18/1 – Raith Rovers

50/1 – Ayr United

60/1 – Queen of the South

60/1 – Greenock Morton

80/1 – Arbroath

Update: 04.08.21

Most pundits predict that Kilmarnock’s stays in the Scottish Championship will be a brief one and the Ayrshire outfit certainly got things off to a fine start by thrashing local rivals Ayr United to the tune of 2-0 in their opening league match of the season. Killie had been in the top tier of the Scottish game for almost three decades and clearly Tommy Wright will be determined to lift his men back up to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

The general consensus is that Kilmarnock will finish top of the pile and their Monday-evening win will do nothing to detract from that belief. Indeed Killie already sit in pole position on account of their goal-tally and while there is a long long way to go before they cross the finish line, at least they have given themselves a head start.

Hamilton Academical have also been widely tipped for promotion straight back to the Premiership at the first time of asking but their defensive frailties were clear for all to see in their opening game. The Lanarkshire side were involved in an eight-goal thriller at Raith Rovers in their season opener and only a late goal in the second minute of stoppage time was enough to secure for Accies a single point. As such the odds on them finishing the season in pole position have drifted from a general 4/1 to as much as 6/1 in some quarters.

Other sides worthy of consideration in the ‘Championship Winner’ betting market include Inverness Caledonian Thistle (5/1), Dunfermline Athletic (6/1) and Patrick Thistle (8/1), all of whom picked up points in their league openers.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

10/11 – Kilmarnock

11/2 – Hamilton Academical

11/2 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

15/2 – Dunfermline Athletic

8/1 – Partick Thistle

29.07.21

On May 24th 2021, Kilmarnock lost to Dundee in the Premiership play-off final and as such they found themselves in the Scottish Championship. Tommy Wright’s men had been in the top tier of Scottish football for 28 years and having finished third in the 2018/19 campaign and clinching for themselves a European berth, relegation wasn’t foremost in the club’s minds at the start of last season. Nevertheless the 2020/21 campaign was utterly abysmal for the Ayrshire outfit and they ultimately finished second from bottom of the table.

Many pundits believe that Kilmarnock will bounce straight back up to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking and the bookmakers’ odds reflect this fact, most firms going odds-on at 10/11 that the North Ayrshire outfit end up back in the Premiership by winning the Championship title.

Next up are Hamilton Academical who finished at the foot of the Scottish top-flight at the close of the 2020/21 campaign. The Accies had been perennial strugglers in the Premiership for many seasons and they finally succumbed to the inevitable with a mere 7 wins from their 38 league outings. The Lanarkshire side are second favourites to finish in pole position next term at a general price of 4/1Next in the betting are Dunfermline Athletic at 8/1 while Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Patrick Thistle are 9/1 and 10/1 respectively.

Scottish Championship 2021/22 Winner Odds

10/11 – Kilmarnock

4/1 – Hamilton Academical

8/1 – Dunfermline Athletic

9/1 – Inverness Caledonian Thistle

10/1 – Partick Thistle