Liverpool came off second best to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final last month and they look set to witness the departure of Sadio Mané during the summer.

Update: 16.06.22

Liverpool supporters will be saddened to hear the news that Sadio Mané has managed to agree personal terms with Bundesliga side Bayern Munich with regard to a £350,000-per-week contract.

The winger has been a favourite at Anfield for the past six years although his time on Merseyside is set to come to an end following the news that he has agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich. The German outfit had made two previous bids for the Senegal international but these were both rejected by Liverpool as neither met their £42.75 million valuation.

With Robert Lewandowski on the verge of moving from Bayern Munich to Barcelona, the Bundesliga side are seeking to replace their star player with Mané, who is looking for a new challenge.

Prior to the Champions League Final, Mane had hinted that he might possibly stay at Liverpool, however following the disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in Paris it looked increasingly likely that he was set for a move from Anfield.

Bayern sporting director Salihamidzic said: “Generally speaking, we’re trying to strengthen our team. We’re working on several options in arrack. The transfer market isn’t easy, it always depends upon the financial possibilities of the club. I don’t want to talk about the players of other clubs.”

A three-year deal is expected to be put forward for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner along with a weekly wage of some £350,000. Mane opened up on his future at Anfield in a press conference two weeks ago, saying to reporters: “Isn’t it between 60% and 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! The future will tell us.”

Some bookies go 1/7 that Mané will move to Bayern Munich during the summer although the indications are that this could soon be a done deal.

Update: 13.06.22

The odds on Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich during the summer have drifted following reports which suggest that the Bundesliga side may be prepared to walk away from negotiations.

Liverpool are already negotiating with Sadio Mane’s replacement with the Senegalese forward set for a move to pastures new and as such, the need to find a buyer for the player is hugely important.

Under normal circumstances, any interested party walking away from a deal for Sadio Mane would be great news for the Reds, however with Jurgen Klopp’s side losing the Champions League Final last month and Mane making clear his intentions of leaving Anfield, Liverpool have already started planning his replacement.

It is still expected that Mane will leave for Bayern Munich this summer and he remains massive odds-on for a move to the Bundesliga giants, despite two bids having already being rejected. Bayern’s last offer of £30 million was flatly refused by Liverpool and while the German outfit may not shoot straight up to the asking price of £42.5 million, they have indicated that they could be prepared to look elsewhere.

As far as Mane’s future is concerned, he is 1/10 for a move to Bayern Munich during the summer while PSG and Real Madrid are way out at 20/1 apiece.

Sadio Mané Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/10 – Bayern Munich

20/1 – Real Madrid

20/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

25/1 – Barcelona

33/1 – Inter Milan

33/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Juventus

Update: 06.06.22

The odds on Sadio Mane moving to Bayern Munich this summer have shortened even further, most bookies now going 1/16 that such a move takes place in the coming weeks.

Liverpool have firmly rejected an opening bid of £25 million for Sadio Mane from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich, the offer having been made towards the tail-end of last week. This bid consisted of an initial fee of £21 million plus add-ons to the value of £4 million, of which a sizeable percentage would depend on the side winning the Champions league at some point in the near future.

Officials at Liverpool firmly rejected the offer, which they believe substantially undervalues the player. As yet, the Reds haven’t given Bayern Munich a price at which they would likely consider selling but with the Bundesliga outfit eager to proceed with negotiations, the emphasis is now on them to come up with a better offer and prove to the 30-year-old forward just how much they want him on their books.

Further rounds of negotiations are sure to be forthcoming and a three-year deal is expected to be put forward for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner. Mane opened up on his future at Anfield in a press conference late last week, saying to reporters: “Isn’t it between 60% and 70% of Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! The future will tell us.”

At the time of writing, the odds on Mane moving to Bayern Munich this summer have shortened from 1/4 to just 1/16 over the past week, while he is a 20/1 shot for a move to Real Madrid and the same odds for a move to PSG.

Sadio Mané Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/16 – Bayern Munich

20/1 – Real Madrid

20/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

25/1 – Barcelona

33/1 – Inter Milan

33/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Juventus

31.05.22

Sadio Mane 1/4 for move to Bayern Munich this summer

Sadio Mané has made it clear that he wishes to leave Liverpool during the summer and take up a new challenge, Bayern Munich looking to be his favoured destination.

Sadio Mané is set to leave Anfield in the next few weeks and Bayern Munich are foremost amongst the clubs looking to secure his signature during the summer. The 30-year-old has been on Merseyside since 2016 and he believes that the time is right for a move to pastures new. Mané has one year left on his contract with Liverpool and while team-mate Mo Salah, who is in a similar situation, has stated that he has absolutely no intentions of leaving any time soon, Mané has made it clear that he wishes to be transferred.

Liverpool have tried to persuade the Senegal international to extend his contract with the club and it is certain that they would be very reluctant sellers, therefore they clearly wouldn’t be willing to accept any unrealistic offer and they would need a replacement lined up before they would sanction his departure.

As things stand, Bayern Munich are the strongest of all the contenders but they face stiff opposition in the race to secure his signature. Bayern are trying to hang onto Lewandowski who has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga side but he is wanting a move to Barcelona who have offered him a three-year contract.

Sadio Mané Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/4 – Bayern Munich

14/1 – Real Madrid

18/1 – Barcelona

25/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

33/1 – Inter Milan

33/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Juventus