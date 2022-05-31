Liverpool Scores & Results

Liverpool came off second best to Real Madrid in the Champions League Final at the weekend and they look set to witness the departure of Sadio Mané during the summer, therefore now is a great time to keep abreast of all the latest Liverpool scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page.

Sadio Mane 1/4 for move to Bayern Munich this summer

Sadio Mané has made it clear that he wishes to leave Liverpool during the summer and take up a new challenge, Bayern Munich looking to be his favoured destination.

Sadio Mané is set to leave Anfield in the next few weeks and Bayern Munich are foremost amongst the clubs looking to secure his signature during the summer. The 30-year-old has been on Merseyside since 2016 and he believes that the time is right for a move to pastures new. Mané has one year left on his contract with Liverpool and while team-mate Mo Salah, who is in a similar situation, has stated that he has absolutely no intentions of leaving any time soon, Mané has made it clear that he wishes to be transferred.

Liverpool have tried to persuade the Senegal international to extend his contract with the club and it is certain that they would be very reluctant sellers, therefore they clearly wouldn’t be willing to accept any unrealistic offer and they would need a replacement lined up before they would sanction his departure.

Prior to the Champions League Final, Mane had hinted that he might possibly stay at Liverpool, however following the disappointing defeat to Real Madrid in Paris, the likelihood is that he will indeed be looking for a move this summer. As things stand, Bayern Munich are the strongest of all the contenders but they face stiff opposition in the race to secure his signature. Bayern are trying to hang onto Lewandowski who has one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga side but he is wanting a move to Barcelona who have offered him a three-year contract.

Sadio Mané Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/4 – Bayern Munich

14/1 – Real Madrid

18/1 – Barcelona

25/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

33/1 – Inter Milan

33/1 – Newcastle United

33/1 – Juventus