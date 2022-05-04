Watford Scores

With the end of the 2021/22 Premier League now in sight, why not check out all the very latest Watford scores, results and news by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Roy Hodgson’s managerial career drawing to a close

Watford manager Roy Hodgson has stated that he won’t be at Vicarage Road next season and he doesn’t envisage taking any more managerial positions in the top-flight.

Former England boss Roy Hodgson was honoured with an MBE for his services to the ‘beautiful game’ on Wednesday and the 74-year-old will witness his Hornets side drop down to the Championship should they fail to beat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Hodgson’s career in management has lasted over 45 years and during that time he has coached at the likes of Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Inter Milan as well as national sides Finland, United Arab Emirates and Switzerland. At the close of the 2020/21 campaign he left Crystal Palace and he was lured back to the game when Watford dispensed with the services of Claudio Ranieri early this year.

He said: “I’ve enjoyed my time doing the job. It’s a very demanding world.”

Regarding his current position at Vicarage Road, he added: “Obviously, it’s a short-term [deal]. Certainly, I made it clear it would need to be a short-term one between now and the end of the season. I took that job on and came out of retirement to do that particular job.

“Now that job has unfortunately ended. I don’t think I shall be putting my name forward anymore for further sorties in the world of Premier League football.

“I think I’ve earned the right to step back and enjoy some free time and spend some time with my wife and son.”

Watford currently sit second from bottom in the Premier League table with 12 points separating them from safety and just four games left to play.