League One Scores & Results

Promotion-chasing Rotherham United lock horns with play-off hopefuls Oxford United in League One on Saturday afternoon.

Rotherham United v Oxford United Match Preview

Kick-off: 3:00pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Only one team has scored in each of Rotherham’s last four games

Rotherham have failed to find the net in three of their last four matches

Both teams have scored in eight of Oxford United’s last ten outings

While Rotherham United are still well positioned to enjoy automatic promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking, they desperately need to arrest their dramatic drop in form. Having been dominant in the third tier for much of the season, the Millers have lost three of their last four matches and have found the back of the net just once during this time. They have sunk five points below table-topping side Wigan Athletic and the chances of them lifting the League One title at the end of the season are starting to look rather slim.

Nevertheless nothing can take away from the fact that Rotherham have won more league games this season than any other third-tier side with the exception of Wigan and while automatic promotion certainly isn’t yet assured, the likelihood is that they will avoid dropping down into the play-offs.

While Rotherham have been struggling to pick up points in recent weeks, Oxford United have been moving in an upward trajectory in the League One table. The ‘U’s have won seven and drawn one of their last twelve league games and sit just two points shy of the play-offs with just two games left to play. Victory here could lift them into the top six and given Rotherham’s recent form, this is a far from fanciful prediction.

Indeed with the Millers having lost three of their last four and clearly struggling in front of goal, it’s hard to side with the hosts in this one and odds of a little over Evens on a home win make little sense given that they have lost two of their last three league games at this venue. With that in mind, we’re going to side with an Oxford United which have won two on the bounce ahead of this match and at odds of 12/5 there’s value to be had on going with the visitors on the outright market.

Back Oxford United to win at best odds of 12/5