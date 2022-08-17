Cristiano Ronaldo Odds

Update: 17.08.22

Despite a noticeable shift in Manchester United’s stance on Cristiano Ronaldo, it appears that the Portuguese hitman will be staying at Old Trafford beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo made what appeared to be a dream move to Manchester United last year but things have turned sour over the past few months and rumours of attitude problems and unrest continue to circulate. Indeed just twelve months on from his return to Old Trafford, the player is being tipped for a move to pastures new and he is being linked with several other clubs.

Many senior players at the club are said to be somewhat frustrated with the attitude of the player at Carrington training ground and he is apparently contributing towards a toxic environment there, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner sitting alone to eat and arguing with coaches. New United boss Erik ten Hag initially heaped praise on the forward but he has allegedly changed his position and is now open to letting him go.

Sporting Lisbon currently head the market to be next to sign Ronaldo should he leave Manchester United before the end of the current transfer window while the new owner of Chelsea have thrown his hat into the ring, the Portuguese international currently an 11/4 shot for a move to Stamford Bridge in the next few weeks.

Diego Simeone is apparently interested in luring Ronaldo to the Spanish capital although this would likely prove unpopular with fans. Nevertheless such a move is priced as low as 3/1 in some circles.

All-in-all, the betting odds would suggest that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford (10/11) and battle for his place under Erik ten Hag.

Update: 25.07.22

Having missed all of Manchester United’s pre-season training thus far, Cristiano Ronaldo is now back at Old Trafford and is set to have talks with United boss Erik ten Hag regarding his future at the club.

The 37-year-old has made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United this summer and due to personal reasons he has thus far played no part in the club’s pre-season training in Australia and Thailand. Nevertheless he has recently returned to Manchester although this has done little to quell the speculation surrounding his future.

During the summer, Ronaldo has been linked with moves to several other clubs, most notably Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid, however Ten Hag has made it clear that he wasn’t willing to sell the Portuguese marksman. Ronaldo was United’s top scorer last season with only Heung Min Son and Mohamed Salah banging in more goals in the Premier League, however Manchester United’s overall campaign was hugely disappointing.

The Red Devils missed out on a Champions League berth and instead will have to settle for an appearance in the Europa League this term. This will be the first time that Ronaldo has played in Europe’s second-tier competition and to be fair, it isn’t something that he will be relishing. Indeed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will feel that there are far more attractive options open to him as his illustrious playing career fast approaches its end.

As things stand, Manchester United are odds-on at a general price of 2/3 to keep Ronaldo on the books this summer while a move to Atletico Madrid is available at best odds of 3/1 (and a lowest price of 6/4).

Update: 22.07.22

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo launch their 2022/23 Premier League campaign in just a couple of weeks time but Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t returned for pre-season training after being given compassionate leave.

Portuguese marksman Cristiano Ronaldo was given compassionate leave for a family issue but as yet hasn’t returned to Old Trafford for pre-season training, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag making it clear that he cannot keep waiting for him to return.

United get their season underway in a little over two weeks time when they entertain Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford and the manager will be focusing purely on the players currently at his disposal.

When asked about the situation with Cristiano Ronaldo and whether his continued absence is a cause for concern, Ten Hag said: “It is the same as last week”.

Ronaldo has also asked to leave Manchester United and several clubs have been linked with him, most notably Atletico Madrid who are favourites to secure his signature in the event that he leaves his current employers. Some bookies go as low as 2/1 that Ronaldo ends up at Atletico for the new season while Bayern Munich are also seen as a genuine contender with some firms going as low as 6/1 that he moves to the Bundesliga giants this summer.

According to the leading UK bookmakers, the most likely scenario is for the 37-year-old to remain with Manchester United after the summer at odds of 2/3 although his standing in world football will ensure that his future will still attract plenty of interest in the betting markets, despite United maintaining that he isn’t up for sale.

Update: 04.07.22

Cristiano Ronaldo is being linked with a move to either Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich or Premier League side Chelsea this summer.

Since new broke of his desire to move away from Manchester United before the start of the 2022/23 campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the big interests in the transfer markets. The Portuguese marksman has just a single year left on his contract with the Red Devils but he will be playing no part in next season’s Champions League, United having finished a hugely disappointing sixth in the Premier League table at the end of last term.

Despite Man United’s woes throughout 2021/22, Ronaldo still managed to bang in 24 goals across competitions with 18 of these coming whilst in league action. This number was only bettered by joint top scorers Heung-Min Son and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea have been the biggest movers here with the odds on Ronaldo moving to Stamford Bridge shortening over the weekend from around 30/1 to as low as 11/4 while Bayern Munich remain favourites to sign him in the event that he leaves Old Trafford this summer, most bookies going 9/4 that the player does indeed end up with the German champions.

Update: 28.06.22

Cristiano Ronaldo is apparently excited about linking up with new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag but behind the scenes the Portuguese marksman is said to be concerned with regard to the future direction of the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to moves to many different clubs this summer but despite the fact that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly rejected the chance to sign the Portugal international this summer, all the leading UK bookmakers make the German side favourites to secure his signature before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

37-year-old Ronaldo made a return to Manchester United twelve months ago and he still has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford with an option to extend this until 2024. Nevertheless following a 2021/22 campaign which saw the Red Devils record their worst ever points tally in the Premier League and fail to secure Champions league football for next season, there is a distinct possibility that he will be looking for a move elsewhere.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is scouring the transfer market ahead of the new season and he has already overseen the departures of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingered and Paul Pogba, however a lack of business in the opposite direction could be a cause for concern. The manager will likely adopt a high pressing approach and this is a style which doesn’t come naturally to Ronaldo, however the former Ajax boss has insisted that the player is set to be an important part of his plans for the new season.

Bayern Munich are 3/1 favourites to land Ronaldo’s signature this summer, despite the fact that they have reportedly rejected the chance to sign him. Real Madrid are a general 6/1 shot to bring him to the Bernabeu while Chelsea are priced as high as 14/1 and as low as 7/1 to lure the player to Stamford Bridge.

22.06.22

Cristiano Ronaldo has been attracting the interest of punters over the last couple of days following doubts regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Since returning to Manchester United from Juventus last year, Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his goal-scoring exploits with 24 goals across all competitions last term, this total including 18 in the Premier League. This number was only bettered by Heung Min-Son and Mohamed Salah who between them shared the Golden Boot, however despite his undoubted talents in the box, there remain doubts regarding his future at Old Trafford.

Firstly, the player is concerned about the club’s lack of business in the summer transfer window under new boss Erik ten Hag and he is seeking assurances that some much needed reinforcements will arrive between now and the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Secondly, there remain doubts that Ronaldo doesn’t fit in with the Dutch coach’s playing style although Ten Hag has attempted to diffuse this narrative by saying that the 37-year-old will bring goals to the side next season.

At the time of writing, Ronaldo is a 6/1 shot to move to Real Madrid and he is available at the same odds for a move to Paris Saint Germain. A return to the Champions League winners would be far more likely, especially since Real have signed a new deal with Kylian Mbappe who will continue in his partnership up front with Neymar and Lionel Messi.

