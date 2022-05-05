Latest Football Scores & Results

With the 2021/22 campaign now almost at an end, why not check out all the latest football scores and results by paying a visit to our Fixtures & Results page today. Here you can also claim some exclusive free bet and other bonuses courtesy of our featured bookmaker partners.

Robert Lewandowski 3/1 for move to Barcelona this summer

The future of Robert Lewandowski has been hanging in the balance for a while and with his contract with Bayern Munich set to come to an end next year, he is being linked with numerous other clubs as he moves towards the tail-end of an illustrious career.

In reality, Lewandowski has only a few years left at the top level of the game although at present he is still performing at the highest level with 48 goals scored across all competitions last season – this earning him the European Golden Shoe award – and finishing second to Lionel Messi in the 2021 Ballon d’Or. Nevertheless the likelihood is that he is reaching the end of the line with Bayern Munich, a club he has been at for eight years. The Polish striker has banged in no less than 340 goals in 369 matches for the Bundesliga side, an amazing statistic at any level. Any club would be extremely lucky to have a goal scorer of this calibre within their ranks for the next couple of seasons and Barcelona are favourites to secure his signature in the event that he leaves Bayern during the summer.

At the start of the current campaign, Barcelona were submerged in financial turmoil but these issues seem to have been resolved and since then they have added the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore to the books. Former midfield legend Xavi now sits in the hot-seat and thus far he has done pretty well with his rebuilding plans, the Catalans currently second in the league table – albeit a massive 15 points behind arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Barca are current clear favourites to sign Lewandowski this summer at a general 3/1 and there can be no doubt that they are the strongest suitors at present. Indeed given that the Spanish style and tempo of the game is similar to that of Germany, such a move would be relatively seamless and it would perhaps be the perfect move for a player such as Lewandowski in the later stages of his career.

Unsurprisingly French side PSG feature prominently in the betting at odds of 6/1 while some bookies go as low as 4/1 that he finds himself at Manchester City after the summer, a move to the latter seemingly unlikely given that few strikers in the twilight of their playing careers enjoy much success in the Premier League.

Lewandowski Club After Summer Transfer Window Odds

1/5 – Remain at Bayern Munich

3/1 – Barcelona

4/1 – Manchester City

6/1 – Paris Saint-Germain

16/1 – Juventus

18/1 – Inter Milan