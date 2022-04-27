Europa League Scores

Rangers have made it through to the semi-finals of this season’s Europa League where they will go head-to-head with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig over two legs, therefore now is a great time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you can keep bang up-to-date on the very latest Europa League scores and results.

RB Leipzig v Rangers Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport 2 at 8pm, Thursday 28th April 2022

Nine of Rangers’ last ten games have seen over 2.5 goals

Rangers have scored in all-but-one of their last nineteen matches

Half of RB Leipzig’s last six games have seen over 2.5 goals

Laughed out of town

At the start of this season’s Europa League campaign, few would have envisioned Rangers making it through to the last four of the competition. Indeed even in September this would have looked extremely unlikely given that the Light Blues had only won once from their six European games up to that point. This was a side which had been sent out of the Champions League by Malmo and failed to score in either of their opening two Europa League games when losing to Lyon and Sparta Prague. They also suffered a defeat to Dundee United and could only manage a draw with Motherwell, therefore it’s fair to say you’d have been laughed out of town had you suggested that they would be at the sharp end of a European competition a few months down the line.

Through to the final

Nevertheless this is exactly where they are now at. They have played sixteen European games thus far this season and the next two will determine whether they will go through to the final of the Europa League. Few expect them to actually do it but then again, no-one really envisioned them getting past the group stages and then tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund, Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men scoring six goals against the Bundesliga giants over two legs.

Depleted through injuries

RB Leipzig were Champions League semi-finalists two years ago and the line-up used to dump Atalanta out in the last round cost a cool £140 million to assemble. In contract, Rangers have been thrown together for a pocketful of loose change. Leipzig are big favourites here and Rangers will be depleted through injuries. Alfredo Morelos is out and so is his deputy, Kemar Roofe. Aaron Ramsey has been signed on loan for these sort of big games but he too will play no part in this encounter. Indeed to lose a principal striker in the latter stages of a season is very tough, but to lose your two main strikers as well as a player who has been brought in to be a game-changer is extremely unfortunate to say the least.

Key players missing

Van Bronckhorst is certainly missing some key players here but in fairness a selection conundrum for a Europa League semi-final is better than being dumped out of the competition in the early stages and everyone associated with Rangers will be electrified by their amazing run. Few imagined that this day would come although having claimed a few mountains to get here, the toughest part lies near the summit. They are nearly there but in order to be in with a chance of making it to the final, they need to come back from Germany with hope.

Best betting odds

From a betting perspective, Leipzig are untouchable on the outright market with the Bundesliga outfit huge odds-on favourites at a general 1/3. Nevertheless with Rangers firing six past Borussia Dortmund over two legs earlier in the competition and scoring in eighteen of their last nineteen games, we’ll be siding with Leipzig to win and both teams to score which comes in at a pretty healthy 9/4.

Back RB Leipzig to win and both teams to score at 9/4