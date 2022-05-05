Europa League Scores & Results

Rangers entertain RB Leipzig at Ibrox in the Europa League this evening and as we move ever closer towards the final of the competition, now is an excellent time to visit our Fixtures & Results page where you will find all the latest Europa League scores and results ahead of this match.

Rangers v RB Leipzig Match Preview

Live coverage on BT Sport at 8pm, Thursday 5th May 2022

Four of Rangers’ last six outings have seen over 2.5 goals

Rangers have lost just once at home since November across competitions

RB Leipzig have lost two of their last three competitive outings

Rangers are trailing by a single goal at the half-way point of their two-legged Europa League semi-final and the Light Blues will look to haul themselves back into contention as early as possible tonight.

Rangers can be rightly proud of their achievements thus far in Europe this season, their most notable success being an aggregate win over fancied Borussia Dortmund earlier in the tournament. Nevertheless while they have made it through to the semi-finals against all the odds, this will cut little ice with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst who will have his sights firmly fixed on making it to the final itself.

Given Rangers’ performances in the competition thus far, this is entirely achievable if not straightforward. Indeed while RB Leipzig have been somewhat hit-and-miss in the Bundesliga at times, they recorded a fine 4-1 win away to Borussia Dortmund last month and won’t be fazed by the prospect of travelling to Ibrox tonight.

Nevertheless Rangers will be motivated to reach their first European final since 2008 when they lost 2-0 against St Petersburg in Manchester. They are just a single goal in arrears heading into the return leg although they will need to open up more if they wish to make amends in this one.

The Light Blues managed just a single shot on goal in Germany last week and we envisage them showing more in the way of attacking intent this evening, especially with the noisy Ibrox crowd behind them. As such, backing a Rangers win and both teams to score seems a pretty sensible angle from which to approach this match from a betting perspective.

Back Rangers to win and Both Teams to Score at best odds of 11/2