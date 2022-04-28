QPR Scores & Results

Queens Park Rangers come up against promotion-chasing Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday evening and as such, now is an ideal time to check out the latest QPR scores and results which you can find by visiting our Fixtures & Results page today.

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield United Match Preview

Live coverage on Sky Sports at 7:45pm, Friday 29th April 2022

Seven of Sheffield United’s last eight games have seen under 2.5 goals

The Blades have scored one goal or less in each of their last six

Both teams have scored in just two of QPR’s last six matches

Promotion-hopefuls Sheffield United will look to boost their chances of finishing the regular season with a play-off berth when they travel to Loftus Road on Friday evening.

Strong play-off position

Sheffield United are bidding to haul themselves back up to the Premier League and they sit in a strong position as far as the play-offs are concerned. With just two games left to play, the Blades can’t reach the automatic promotion places but they are still fancied to lift themselves into the Premier League at the end of the season.

Indifferent form

Sheffield United’s recent form has been somewhat indifferent with the South Yorkshire outfit winning just two of their last six and they have failed to find the net in two of these games. Indeed the Blades have been struggling on the goal-scoring front with no more than one goal scored in any of their last six and their away form is an area of concern with three defeats and three draws from their last six on the road. This doesn’t exactly bode well ahead of their trip to Loftus Road on Friday evening and it’s hard to have much faith in the visitors heading home with any points in the bag.

Sticky patch

Nevertheless Queens Park Rangers have hit a sticky patch at Loftus Road with just a single win and three defeats from their last four home matches. Indeed the West Londoners have won just two of their last seven at this venue and as such they too can’t really be counted on to do the business here.

Best betting odds

On that basis, we’ll be siding with a lack of goals in this one and with all-but-one of Sheffield United’s last eight seeing under 2.5 goals and both teams scoring in just two of QPR’s last six, we’ll be going with Under 2.5 Goals & Both Teams to Score – No at best odds of 11/8.

