Scottish Championship Scores & Results

Queen of the South v Ayr United Match Preview

3:00pm, Saturday 23rd April 2022

Queen of the South have lost six of their last seven league games

The Doonhamers are six points adrift at the foot of the table

Five of Queens’ last six defeats have been by single goal margins

Ayr United are winless in their last six

Heightened awareness

It’s fair to say that the Scottish Championship doesn’t attract that much interest south of the border, however the surprising title challenge from Arbroath has heightened awareness of the Scottish second-tier this season. The Red Lichties are in with a genuine chance of climbing into the Premiership at the end of the campaign and this has caught the attention of punters up and down the land, however at the opposite end of the division Queen of the South are desperately trying to cling onto their second-tier status.

Six-pointer

As things stand, Queen of the South sit firmly at the foot of the Championship table and while their 2-1 win at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle has kept their survival chances alive, five points still separate them from second-bottom side Ayr United. As such, this bottom-two clash is a real six pointer and both teams will be doing their utmost to claim a maximum points haul, a draw doing little favours for either side here.

Spurred on for the win

It’s hard to get too excited about the prospects of either side grinding out a draw in this one but Queen of the South have two advantages here, namely they are on home turf and also that confidence will have been lifted following the weekend win. Neither side has been enjoying anything approaching decent form in recent weeks but the Doonhamers’ recent victory could be enough to spur them on to another rare win on Saturday afternoon.

Back Queen of the South to win at best odds of 2/1