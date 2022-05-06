Middlesbrough Scores & Results

Preston North End v Middlesbrough Match Preview

Kick-off: 12:30pm, Saturday 7th May 2022

Middlesbrough have gone unbeaten in their last five away from home

Middlesbrough have drawn three of their last five on their travels

Preston have managed just one point from their last two at Deepdale

Middlesbrough will be desperate to haul themselves into the Championship play-offs when they face Preston North End at Deepdale in their closing game of the regular campaign.

Middlesbrough head to Deepdale this weekend in the knowledge that nothing short of three points will be enough in order for them to be in with a chance of making the play-offs. Having gone five games without a single win earlier in the run-in, it seemed as though Chris Wilder’s men had thrown in the towel and with it their chances of finishing in the top-six in the Championship table, however home wins over Cardiff City and Stoke City have kept the Steelmen in the hunt even though they need other results to go their way this weekend.

The Boro boss will be insisting that his men focus purely on their own performances this weekend and rightly so, the Teesside outfit in a position where a win by two goals and a draw for Sheffield United against Fulham could see them leapfrog the Blades into sixth position on goal difference or possibly goals scored. Only a few weeks ago the latter would looked been pretty unlikely but the last 180 minutes of football have seen five strikes, the same number which they had scored in their previous six outings.

Preston North End beat an already-relegated Barnsley 3-1 last time out but against a Middlesbrough side which have plenty to play for here, we envisage the home side coming off second best, especially so since they are winless in their last two at Deepdale. As such, it makes sense to back the visitors to claim all three points here although whether this will be enough to allow them into the play-offs remains to be seen.

Back Middlesbrough to win at best odds of 7/10